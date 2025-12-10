The Zionist takeover of CBS News continues with the appointment of Tony Dokoupil as the new evening news anchor.

For context, CBS News’s parent company, Paramount, was bought by Skydance, the production company owned by David Ellison, who, the Jerusalem Post reported, “loves Israel”, “has Zionist values,” and “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

His father, Larry Ellison, is the CEO of the tech company Oracle and is the largest private donor to the IDF and a close friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the owner of CBS News, David Ellison installed Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of the outlet, a self-described fanatical Zionist who boasts that, “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

Weiss is also the editor and chief of the “Free Press,” a zionist propaganda outlet which claims Israel’s well-documented starvation of Palestinians in Gaza is a “myth” and claims the well documented massacres of Palestinians at the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” sites, “never happened”.

Since taking over CBS News, Bari Weiss has fired reporters who have done any journalism critical of Israel and promoted Zionists.

After Bari Weiss fired 14 staffers from CBS News, Variety magazine reported that, “One staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years”.

The New York Post reported that Debora Patta was replaced by Chris Livesay as the Israel correspondent, who the paper said has shown “strong support for Israel”.

Most recently, Bari Weiss installed Tony Dokoupil as the evening news anchor at CBS News, in what the Jewish Telegraph Agency writes is , a “sign of how Weiss’ pro-Israel views may be reshaping the network’s news priorities” adding that Weiss’ press “release touts Dokoupil’s CBS experience with particular emphasis on his Israel coverage, noting that he ‘reported from Israel on the Oct. 7 terror attack and hostage release deal; and has interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”.

Tony Dokoupil’s ex-wife and two children live in Israel, which by his own admission, gives him a pro-Israel bias because, “if somebody, anybody is firing rockets in the direction of your children without regard whether they are struck or not, you’re gonna feel a thing or two”.

His pro-Israel bias came out during an interview with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates over a chapter he wrote in a book critical of Israel, with Dokoupil saying that the Israel-critical section of the book “would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist”, implying the writer was anti-Semitic for being critical of Israel, saying, “what is it that’s so particularly offends you about a Jewish state that is a Jewish safe place” and went after him for not presenting Israel as a victim saying, “Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by coutries that want to eliminate it, why leave out that Israel deals with terror groups that want to eliminate it”.

Journalist Justin Baragona reported that Tony Dokoupil has shown pro-Israel bias at the network on several other occasions, writing that “the CBS anchor had raised eyebrows at the network over the past year with his overt editorializing, especially regarding topics involving Israel and Gaza.”

He noted that “following a report in April on the University of Southern California canceling its Muslim valedictorian’s speech over ‘safety concerns’ due to her pro-Palestinian views, Dokoupil said it spoke to a ‘bigger debate about what’s acceptable public speech’ and suggested the student had called ‘for the complete abolishment of Israel,’ prompting internal complaints” and that :

Reporting from the ground in Beirut following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and amid Israel’s ongoing airstrikes, CBS foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab noted that Israel was preparing a ground invasion that “has the potential of being far deadlier than anything we’ve seen so far.” Wrapping up the segment, Dokoupil added: “If Hezbollah thought that Israel was going to graciously take a year full of rockets, Hezbollah miscalculated.” While reporting from a literal war zone, Tyab appeared somewhat irked with his colleague’s flippant remark. Dokoupil, meanwhile, quickly segued into an interview with former Trump national security adviser HR McMaster to talk about the violence in the Middle East, who wasn’t subjected to any real level of scrutiny from Dokoupil.

Bari Weiss installing Tony Dokoupil as evening news anchor at CBS News is just the next part of her and David, and Larry Ellison’s Zionist takeover of the network.

As journalist Glenn Greenwald put it, “Larry Ellison’s son and Bari Weiss … chose a guy who is a fanatical supporter of Israel, who was married to an Israeli, and who accused Ta-Nehisi Coates of being a terrorist for writing a book critical of Israel, as the next CBS News anchor”.

