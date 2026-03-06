Referring to the current American/Israeli Zionist regime change war on Iran, Consortium News noted, “Put simply, as regime change is the stated goal of the U.S. and Israel, if the Iranian government stays, Iran wins, if it goes, the U.S. and Israel does.”

Thus far, the U.S. and Israel have completely failed to achieve their regime change goal in Iran.

Trump and Netanyahu made clear at the beginning of the war their hope that the murder of Ali Khamenei and other leading Iranian government officials would lead to mass defections and a mass uprising in Iran that would lead to regime change.

Trump said at the launch of the war :

to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.

Benjamin Netanyahu also said , “I turn once again to you, the citizens of Iran: Do not miss this opportunity; it is a once-in-a-generation chance. Do not sit idly by. For soon your moment will arrive, the moment when you will be called to take to the streets in your masses. To take to the streets to finish the job, to topple the regime of horrors that embitters your lives. Your suffering and sacrifice will not be in vain. The help you have prayed for, that help has arrived”.

One Israeli official told Axios, “The goal is to create all the conditions for the downfall of the Iranian regime, but developments will also depend on the extent to which the Iranian people rise up”.

The killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, along with the indiscriminate slaughter of Iranian civilians, including 165 children in a double tap strike on a girls’ school in Minab, instead led to tens of thousands of Iranians to rally around the flag and against the U.S. and Israel.

Journalist Ali Abunimah noted :

Right away, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the perpetrators of this crime, got what they asked for: Iranians poured into the streets. They were not there to protest their government and overthrow it – as the warmongers had demanded – but to mourn their martyred leader and demand revenge.

As Abas Aslani, senior research fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies noted , “Despite calls from Trump for Iranians to ‘take back their country’ from Iran’s leaders, the US and Israeli strikes appeared to be driving many to rally around the flag instead” noting that, “rather than rising on the streets against Iran’s leaders, there had been gatherings in Tehran and other cities ‘to condemn the aggression and support the political system’ amid the ongoing US and Israeli attacks.”

He added, ‘There was a part of society that thought Trump would come to help them because they were unhappy with the economic condition or even the political system, but now it is more clear that the US is not … helping them.”

These protests have continued. Yesterday, MintPressNews reported :

Enormous Pro-Islamic Republic Rallies Across Iran



Demonstrators take to the streets of Malayer, Mahanahahr, Ardebil, Qazvin below.



These pro-government rallies are huge and widespread.

Journalist Nate Bear documented videos of Iranian protests and wrote, “One man, a crowd streaming past him chanting Ali Khamenei’s name, said he wanted to go into hand-to-hand combat with ‘the shameless Trump.’ Holding his young son’s hand, he called the exiled Iranian monarchists, led by Reza Pahlavi, despicable and said he would sacrifice his family for the revolution” adding, “At one pro-government rally, a woman, her young daughter by her side, said that ‘America and Israel have dug their own graves, and we will bury them one by one’” and “Another young woman said Iranians will defend the revolution and that it will continue even in the absence of Khamenei.”

Iranian researcher Ayra documented a “million-man strong presence of grieving Iranians condemning the US & Israel while demanding strong revenge” across seven locations across Iran last night,including:

-Valiasr Square

-Enghelab Square

-Seyyed Khandan,

- Shariati Street

- Mofid Square in Qom

- Khorasan Square

-Piroozi

While protests in support of the government and against the U.S. and Israel continue to rage on in Iran, U.S., European, and Arab intelligence admit that the killing of Ali Khamenei failed to achieve any mass uprising against the government or defections within it, adding that Iran was “built to survive a decapitation strike” and “appear to remain substantially intact.”

The Washington Post reported :

But so far, some six days into a war that has now touched 12 countries across the Middle East, major military operations have not threatened the Iranian regime’s grip on power, according to European and Arab officials briefed on assessments of the regime’s standing since the conflict began. Iran, the officials say, was prepared for this conflict. The command structures built to survive a decapitation strike appear to remain substantially intact, allowing Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel, Qatar and Bahrain to begin within hours of the initial attacks. And inside the country since the conflict started, Iranians have reported a heavier security presence in city streets, with Basij paramilitary forces patrolling on motorbikes.

The report added:

But despite the intensity of the strikes and the broad nature of the destruction, so far there are no reports of significant defections within regime ranks or of popular uprisings, according to European and Arab assessments described to The Washington Post by officials from those countries. U.S. intelligence also saw no signs of uprisings or defections in the first days of the campaign, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition on anonymity to describe an ongoing operation.

One European official describing, “government briefings on the latest assessments of the strength of the Iranian regime” said, “There’s not a single sign of anything in the system breaking or defecting. Nothing. Zero” adding that, “Iran’s military and political command has proved durable because of the ‘layered system’ the regime built to withstand a crisis, decentralizing leadership by appointing multiple individuals to immediately replace any key figure who might be killed.”

The report added:

In the lead-up to the conflict, a senior Arab official said, U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf thought that Iran would be more vulnerable to outside military pressure and that the potential killing of the supreme leader would be an early turning point, triggering a mass mobilization against the regime. “We were looking for the demonstrations in the streets, but we were surprised by their unity,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal planning.

Having utterly failed to achieve regime change in Iran, the U.S. and Israel are now considering arming Iranian Kurdish groups based inside Iraq to act as their proxy force in Iran, but Iraq’s national security advisor said “the country will not allow any groups based in the Iraqi soil to cross the border into Iran to carry out acts of terror, especially as the Islamic Republic is fighting off the US-Israeli aggression.”

Meanwhile, the Kurdish First Lady of Iraq, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, rebuked the plot in a statement saying:

Today, the Kurds of Iraq have finally tasted a measure of stability and dignity in life. Because of this, it is very difficult, indeed impossible, for Kurds to accept being treated as pawns by the world’s superpowers. The experiences are there. The empty promises are there. Too often, the Kurds are remembered only when their strength or sacrifice is needed. For that reason, I appeal to all sides involved in this conflict. Leave the Kurds alone. We are not guns for hire.

So far, the U.S. and Israel are failing in their Zionist regime change plot against Iran, with the end goal of Israeli dominance over the Middle East.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.