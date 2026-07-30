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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

Two Warlords.

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
1h

Shameful behavior, seeking to prolong a war that is totally against the best interests of a person's countrymen and women.

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