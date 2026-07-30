Written By: Justin K.P.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been desperate to keep the proxy war in his country-which the overwhelming majority of his people want to end with a diplomatic settlement- going, to continue his grip on power.

As one former senior official in Zelensky’s administration told the Spectator magazine, Zelensky is “prolonging the war to hold on to power”.

While Zelensky has seemingly had trouble getting the Trump administration to give his regime the blank check and endless weapons shipments that he got from the Biden administration, he seems to have figured out the key: to become a proxy state for Israel.

While previous administrations have blended the quest for American world hegemony with the demands of the Israel lobby, the Trump administration seems to be solely motivated by pro-Israel donors, even above the interests of U.S. empire.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to realize this and has made moves towards Israel, ensuring a blank check and more weapons shipments from the Trump administration.

This began after Ukraine struck an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, signalling to the Trump administration and its bosses in Tel Aviv that Ukraine will be a useful proxy for the Zionist war in Iran, in hopes it will lead to more U.S. funding and weapons shipments.

As journalist Aaron Mate noted, “His actions instead suggest that he is trying to pull Trump further into Ukraine’s war with Russia by attempting to tie it to the US-Israeli war on Iran.”

Zelensky followed this strike by fostering closer ties with Tel Aviv.

The Jerusalem Post boasted that “The Iran conflict and the Russian war against Ukraine appear to be converging more in recent weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington on Tuesday alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where they both held separate meetings with US President Donald Trump.”

It added, “Netanyahu and Zelensky also met briefly as they were both in the city for the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham. The short meeting, in public with many people around them, was not conducive to conducting real diplomacy. However, it might lead to an opening.”

The outlet noted that Kyiv and Tel Aviv are fostering closer ties, writing:

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted about a call with his Ukrainian counterpart. “I spoke today with my Ukrainian counterpart, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha,” the Israeli minister noted. “We discussed the challenges facing our nations, including the threat posed by Iran. I expressed my deep sorrow over the heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian people in the war and wished a full recovery to all those injured and suffering.” Sa’ar went on and said, “I invited Minister Sybiha to visit Israel as we mark 35 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. Israel and Ukraine are friends, and I look forward to further deepening our cooperation, including through the establishment of new education centers in Ukrainian hospitals.” He also said, “I look forward to continuing our close dialogue and strengthening the friendship between our countries.” Sybiha replied, thanking Sa’ar and saying “invitation accepted.” He went on to note, “During our call, I informed about Russia’s escalation of terror against civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and their implications for global food security, including for Israel as an importer. I also updated my counterpart about the preparations for commemorative events dedicated to the 85th tragic anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre.”

The outlet explicitly admitted that this alliance will draw the Trump administration further into supporting the proxy war in Ukraine, writing, “if Israel and Ukraine can grow closer, this will help the US and Western allies. The US increasingly sees Ukraine as a winner, and the Trump administration appears increasingly supportive of Ukraine … Israeli defense companies already have close ties with US defense companies. As such, with Ukraine part of the story, there could be momentum towards cooperation on different levels.”

Ukraine has also been making connections with extremist Zionist influencers in the U.S., most notably Laura Loomer, who is reported to have significant influence over elements within the Trump administration.

Loomer was invited to Ukraine and given exclusive access to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and even the leader of the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, Andriy Biletsky.

Loomer has now become an advocate for the Trump administration ramping up the proxy war in Ukraine, calling “for the US to give Ukraine access to Patriot Missiles” and saying that “every patriotic American must call their representatives and tell them to support the Russia-Iran sanctions bill”.

Loomer has explicitly made the case that Ukraine is more friendly to Israel in her advocacy for the proxy war, boasting that “Ukraine is now killing Iranian Islamic terrorists” and even writing, “One thing I really love about Ukraine is I haven’t seen a single Muslim here” in an openly bigoted statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy seems to have realized that in order to get the Trump administration to continue full backing of the proxy war he needs to keep himself in power, he needs to foster closer relations with Israel, Israel lobbyists like Laura Loomer, and play a direct role in the Zionist war on Iran.

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