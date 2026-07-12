Written By: Justin K.P.

Lindsay Graham, the bloodthirsty neo-con Senator, has died at the age of 71, and the world will be better off without him in it.

Graham’s entire political role has been to push Donald Trump and the White House into more aggressive neoconservative policies, with disastrous effects for innocent people all around the world.

Graham was arguably the primary influence behind the war with Iran, and all the crimes that came along with it, including the slaughter of hundreds of children at the Minab girls’ school.

Lindsey Graham laid out his plot to destroy Iran to help achieve greater Israel prior to the war in Iran, boasting at the zionist Tzedek conference, “If we can pull this off (destruction of Iran), it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

In a final twist of irony, the U.S. did not “pull off” its plot to destroy Iran for greater Israel, while Lindsay Graham is now gone from this earth.

Lindsey Graham was a strong hidden hand behind getting the U.S./Israeli war on Iran started, doing everything he could behind the scenes to convince the Trump administration to launch the war.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Lindsay Grahm led the effort behind the scenes to lobby Trump for the war on Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

As Lindsey Graham tried to sell Donald Trump on bombing Iran, he liked to play a little word-association game with the president. “I say Franklin Roosevelt, what do you say?” the Republican senator from South Carolina asked. The correct answer: “You have nothing to fear but fear itself.” As he ticked through memorable presidential phrases, Graham asked Trump what his phrase would be. Trump said he didn’t know, Graham recalled. “Keep protesting, help is on the way,” Graham suggested, referring to Trump’s social-media post in January urging Iranians to confront their government. Few people lobbied Trump to undertake the riskiest gambit of his presidency as effectively as the hawkish and persistent Graham, who over a decade has held a sometimes close, sometimes tumultuous relationship with Trump.

The paper reported that the psychopath was “giddy” in boasting about his role in starting the Iran war, writing, “Sitting in his Senate office this week with canisters of Planters peanuts and hundreds of scattered papers on his desk and signed MAGA hats on his shelves, Graham was almost giddy about persuading Trump to bomb Iran. One of the newer hats reads ‘Make Iran Great Again.’ ‘What are they going to do to me?’ he said of critics who opposed his efforts.”

Graham even “coached” Benjamin Netanyahu on how best to sell war with Iran to Trump.

The Wall Street Journal noted, “To help make the case on Iran, Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency. ‘They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,’ he said. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.”

This also included repeatedly directly lobbying Trump for war with Iran. The Wall Street Journal wrote:

On Iran, Graham likened Iran’s leader to Adolf Hitler and told Trump that Iran was in a historically weak position. They talked about the regime’s efforts to assassinate Trump in 2024. “If you think Trump forgets stuff, you’d be mistaken,” Graham said. He reminded Trump about ripping up Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. This was Trump’s moment to make history, Graham argued to the president. Graham said he first brought up Iran to Trump during the presidential transition, over a round of golf, telling him Iran would always be an impediment to normalizing relationships in the region. For months, Graham worked the issue, at times irritating senior White House aides. One called him an “annoying crazy uncle.” He kept showing up at Trump’s Florida clubs.

In an interview with Politico, Lindsay Graham took credit for convincing Trump to go to war with Iran.

Politico worte:

“We were thinking about this early, early on about how Iran is a spoiler for expanding the Abraham Accords and stability in the Mideast,” he ( Lindsay Graham) said. “I told him before he took office … if you can collapse this terrorist regime, that’s Berlin Wall stuff.” That launched an ongoing conversation that continued for months, culminating in a flurry of one-on-one lobbying “in the last several weeks,” Graham said. The two also talked about Iran during a Thursday White House meeting that wrapped less than 48 hours before the beginning of the vast joint U.S.-Israeli operation aimed at Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, its civilian and military leaders, as well as other key targets. Trump’s decision to go to war was the latest indication that hawkish voices he once publicly resisted — none louder than Graham’s — have dominated his second-term decisionmaking. It was also a full-circle moment for the veteran GOP senator, who has spent decades pushing administration after administration to take military action against Iran with no success until now.

The outlet added, “Another person with knowledge of the internal debate said that, within the administration, the idea of striking Iran had very few vocal backers other than U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. That left Graham among those leading the charge from outside and inside.”

It added, “‘There was a real fight not to do it,’ Graham said. ‘Let Israel do it by itself or just not do much. So we talked a lot about this: ‘Mr. President, you want to have your fingerprints on this. You want them to know America will fight.’”.

After successfully lobbying Trump to go to war with Iran, Lindsey Graham continued to lobby him for more neoconservative wars.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Lindsay Graham “said he was already talking with Trump about further military interventions in Lebanon and potentially Cuba, which he said would happen soon.”

It added:

When Trump called Graham this week to praise his television appearances supportive of the war, Graham saw an opportunity. The senator said he pitched Trump on bombing Iranian and Hezbollah elements in Lebanon. “Operation Semper Fi,” he called it, in honor of the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Beirut that killed 241 American personnel, arguing that Trump could go even further than former President Ronald Reagan. Trump said he would think about it, Graham recalled. “I just think he has seen the capability of our military,” Graham said.

The New Republic noted :

“One of the things that is happening … Cuba is ready to fall,” Trump said inside Air Force One on Sunday, standing snugly in a corner alongside Graham and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick “Yes!” Graham interjected, his eyes and smile lighting up as he became visibly excited. “You just wait for Cuba. Cuba is a Communist dictatorship that’s killed priests and nuns, they preyed on their own people,” Graham said. “Their days are numbered.”

Lindsay Graham’s entire purpose in life was to lobby the president to slaughter more people around the world, at the behest of his donors from the Israel lobby, oil companies and arms manufacturers.

Given that if he stayed alive, he would have continued to push for more murderous wars in Lebanon, Cuba, and elsewhere, humanity and the world is better off with Graham dead.

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