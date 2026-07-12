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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
11h

It's not often that we rejoice when someone dies; this is one of those rare times. Israel lost a dear friend.

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Robert C Demler's avatar
Robert C Demler
11h

Hypocritical in his private life; hypercritical in his public life. A conflicted soul who unfortunately always silenced his measure of good angels.

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