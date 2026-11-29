Written By: Justin K.P.

The Washington Post just published a glowing profile of the Ukrainian Neo-nazi Andriy Biletsky, a former member of parliament and the founder of the Neo-nazi Azov Battalion.

The profile was done in order to manufacture consent for the continuation of the proxy war in Ukraine.

“Andriy Biletsky drew his red line for any peace deal: A total withdrawal from Donbas, the eastern region coveted by Vladimir Putin and largely occupied by Russia, would be ‘unacceptable’” the outlet wrote, adding, “Biletsky’s uncompromising view — shared, according to polls, by a majority of Ukrainians — underscores President Volodymyr Zelensky’s limited room for maneuver,” an out-and-out lie, given that recent polls show 56 percent of Ukrainians support territorial concessions in exchange for an end to the war and security guarantees from the West.

The Washington Post spent the rest of the article whitewashing Biletsky’s Neo-nazi views, reducing them to calling him a “former far-right politician” and “ultranationalist agitator,” as well as reducing the Neo-nazi Azov battalion to “a group of nationalist soccer fans and political activists”.

It similarly celebrated the Neo-Nazi terrorist as a “powerful leader” and “lauded leader”.

It even let Andriy Biletsky deny his former openly Neo-nazi comments, including by printing his lie saying, “In 2015, Biletsky claimed in an interview with Ukrainian TV that an essay in which he wrote that the historic mission of the Ukrainian nation was to ‘lead the White races of the world in a final crusade … against the Semite-led Untermenschen(subhumans),’ had been planted by Russian intelligence”.

The Neo-conservative outlet the Bulwark acknowledged that “While he (Biletsky) has more recently tried to handwave these writings as slanderous Russian forgeries, no Ukrainian expert on right-wing extremism takes these claims seriously.”

Not once in the article did it mention that Andriy Biletsky, and the Azov Battalion that he founded, were openly Neo-nazi, facts that were not only previously acknowledged in Western mainstream media, but even in U.S. government-funded propaganda outlets.

In a 2015 profile on Andriy Biletsky, Bloomberg documented that Andriy Biletsky “is a white supremacist”, adding, “Biletsky had run Patriot of Ukraine since 2005. In a 2010 interview, he described the organization as nationalist ‘storm troops’ with its biggest unit in Kharkov, Biletsky’s native city in eastern Ukraine. The group’s ideology was ‘social nationalism’ -- a term Biletsky, a historian, knew would deceive no one. The main targets for Biletsky and his organization’s hostility were immigrants in Kharkiv and the capital Kiev, both of which are relatively cosmopolitan cities”.

It quoted Biletsky saying, “So why the ‘Negro-love’ on a legislative level? They want to break everyone who has risen to defend themselves, their family, their right to be masters of their own land! They want to destroy the Nation’s biological resistance to everything alien and do to us what happened to Old Europe, where the immigrant hordes are a nightmare for the French, Germans and Belgians, where cities are ‘blackening’ fast and crime and the drug trade are invading even the remotest corners.”

“Such expressions of hatred would be beyond the pale even for the European far right,” Bloomberg noted.

It also documented that, “Biletsky landed in prison in 2011, after his organization took part in a series of shootouts and fights. Following Ukraine’s so-called revolution of dignity last year (2014), he was freed as a political prisoner; right-wing organizations, with their paramilitary training, played an important part in the violent phase of the uprising against former President Viktor Yanukovych. The new authorities -- which included the ultra-nationalist party Svoboda -- wanted to show their gratitude.”

The BBC reported the same in 2014, writing:

The key figures in the Azov Battalion are its commander, Andriy Biletsky, and his deputy, Ihor Mosiychuk. Andriy Biletsky is also the leader of a Ukrainian organisation called the Social National Assembly. Its aims are stated in one of their online publications: -“to prepare Ukraine for further expansion and to struggle for the liberation of the entire White Race from the domination of the internationalist speculative capital” -“to punish severely sexual perversions and any interracial contacts that lead to the extinction of the white man” This, according to experts, is a typical neo-Nazi narrative.

Andriy Biletsky’s neo-nazi views were so overt that even U.S. government-funded propaganda outlets acknowledged them, prior to the Ukraine proxy war.

RadioFreeEurope, a U.S. government-funded propaganda outlet, acknowledged in 2018 that Andriy Biletsky was “once the head of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Social-National Party,” adding that “Azov officially founded the National Corps in October 2016, incorporating two other nationalist groups, including Patriot Of Ukraine, which, according to Halya Coynash of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group, espoused xenophobic and neo-Nazi ideas and was engaged in violent attacks against migrants, foreign students in Kharkiv, and those opposing its views.’”

Bellingcat, another Western-aligned outlet, acknowledged in 2016 that “While Azov has attempted to distance itself from neo-Nazism and white supremacy as it has grown, Biletsky has made this task difficult through his notorious past public utterances promoting antisemitism and white supremacy. Most notably, Biletsky once argued that ‘the historic mission of our nation [Ukraine] in this critical moment is to lead the White Races of the world in a final crusade for their survival […] A crusade against the Semite-led Untermenschen.’”

Even the Washington Post itself reported in 2022 that Biletsky’s “supporters called him ‘Bely Vozd’ -’White Ruler’”

Furthermore, the mainstream media, prior to the proxy war in Ukraine, openly acknowledged that the Azov Battalion was a neo-nazi group, with the New York Times describing the group as “openly neo-Nazi, using the ‘Wolf’s Hook’ symbol associated with the SS” in 2015 and “a Ukrainian neo-Nazi paramilitary organization” in 2019.

Despite the fact that Andriy Biletsky has been widely seen as a Neo-Nazi by virtually all Western mainstream media, the Washington Post writes a glowing profile of him due to his propaganda value in manufacturing consent for the continuation of the Ukraine proxy war.

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