The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pym of Nantucket's avatar
Pym of Nantucket
1h

The WP jumped the shark about 30 years ago. Will the last paid subscriber to leave please turn off the lights?

Reply
Share
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
4m

The people versus the establishment. Washington Post: enjoy the AI takeover of your newsroom.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture