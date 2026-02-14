The Washington Post has just published an article by Matthew Schmitz titled, “How the Epstein files are fueling antisemitic conspiracy theories,” which slanders popular commentators Tucker Carlson, Ana Kasparian, Briahna Joy Gray and even the British newspaper The Times as “antisemites” for reporting on Jeffrey Epstein’s Israel Ties.

In reality, Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Israel are now an indisputable matter of public record.

As political commentator Lee Camp documented , Epstein’s documented ties to Israel include:

-He had close contact and some sort of bromance with former Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister Ehud Barak. Barak met with Epstein dozens of times, consulted with him, stayed at his houses, and flew on his “Lolita Express.” Despite the corporate media’s recent hair-on-fire Epstein coverage, they shockingly never seem to notice that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (found unalive last year) said in court filings that Ehud Barak had raped and tortured her. -Barak was also Epstein’s business partner in a high-tech startup called Carbyne.The startup involved geolocation software that could likely be used for surveillance. -As Dropsite News reported, a senior Israeli intelligence officer even lived at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment during multiple periods from 2013 to 2016. -Epstein brokered Israel’s security agreement with Mongolia. Do you think they’d give that responsibility to someone who was not deeply in bed with the Israeli security state? -Epstein helped build a backchannel between Israel and Russia during the war in Syria. (Again, I’m sure Israel was in the habit of allowing any ol’ guy to create backchannels to Putin during proxy wars.) -Epstein helped Israel sell their surveillance-state technology to the Ivory Coast. -Epstein’s longtime co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell who was very likely a top Israeli spy. He was even given a grand borderline-royal funeral in Israel after his untimely end. (While on his yacht, he tripped over his connections to Mossad and fell to his death.) -Epstein’s biggest financial patron and mentor was billionaire Leslie Wexner — a co-founder of “the Mega Group.” As journalist Whitney Webb reported, the Mega Group unites businessmen and politicians towards a goal of pro-Israel ethno-philanthropy (which is to say philanthropy benefiting a single ethnic group.) -Epstein victim Maria Farmer says she was assaulted by Wexner and held hostage at his Ohio estate. The Wexner family has denied this — essentially saying they can’t keep track of every different person held hostage on their many estates. -Epstein’s lawyer and close friend was parasitic slime mold Alan Dershowitz.Dershowitz also has extensive ties with Israel and was Netanyahu’s top choice to defend Israel at the International Court of Justice. -FBI documents show Epstein funded pro-Israel groups including at least one settlement building. (“Settlement” is a fun and breezy euphemism for land theft.) -FBI documents also show a source claimed Epstein was trained as an Israeli spy. -And of course most people are familiar with former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s statement that he was told Epstein belonged to intelligence. He claimed at the time that that was part of the reason Epstein received such a sweetheart deal from Acosta in 2008.

Despite the mountains of evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was at the very least closely tied to Israeli intelligence, the Washington Post smears the commentators by claiming that they are parroting “the 1903 hoax ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ which asserts that Jews use blackmail to subvert democratic societies.”

Citing examples of this, Matthew Schmitz writes:

Tucker Carlson, speaking to an even larger audience, presented child sex abuse as a modern form of ritual murder. “There are rituals involving children underway … rich and powerful people, sexually abusing young people,” he said. Carlson’s guest responded, “our government has been blackmailed on behalf of a foreign, malign, malignant interest.” The listener is left to understand that the foreign interest is Israel, a frequent target of Carlson and his guests. Ana Kasparian, the host of a popular left-wing online news show, described Epstein’s network as a “pedophile ring/Israeli blackmail operation.” and Briahna Joy Gray, former press secretary for Bernie Sanders, called Epstein’s network a “ring of billionaire pedophiles with ties to Mossad” engaging in “full-on blackmail.”

In reality, the most authoritative source for the Mossad using Epstein to collect blackmail on politicians is not The Protocols of the Elders of Zion but former Israeli intelligence official Ari Ben-Menashe who alleges that, “Epstein was recruited by (Ghislaine and Robert) Maxwell and then by Ehud Barak who was director of military intelligence at the time then Prime Minister … and then they started work compromising people … and my understanding is they compromised quite a number of American politicians and other politicians as well”.

Ari Ben-Menashe has also said , “they (Israeli intelligence) trapped a number of U.S. presidents by using Jeffery Epstein, the American government is sort of trapped by the Israelis, Jeffery Epstein is one of their tools to trap them”.

Will Matthew Schmitz and the Washington Post now smear Ari Ben-Menashe as an anti-semite reciting the Protocols of the Elders of Zion?

Doubling down on the smear of Ana Kasparian, Matthew Schmitz writes that “she asked an Israeli interlocutor, ‘Why are you monsters always slaughtering innocent children and shaking us down for money?’”, as if that was somehow an antisemitic statement and not an obvious reference to the fact that Israel has killed at least 20,000 children in Gaza and injured at least 42,011, while demanding financing from America to carry out their crimes.

Shultz even goes as far as to smear the Times newspaper in London, writing:

Conspiracy theories about Jewish power are not confined to the ideological fringe. One of Britain’s most important papers, the Times, published a story about Epstein’s supposed links to Mossad, using the files as evidence. The story turned out to be based on claims from Charles C. Johnson, a Holocaust denier.

What he is referring to is the FBI document citing the CHS (confidential human source) Charles C. Johnson, who previously worked for Alan Dershowitz, alleging that, “CHS shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief. Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him”.

Dershowitz has attempted to discredit this claim by calling Charles C. Johnson a Holocaust denier, but in 2019, Dershowitz said, “I’ve known Charles Johnson since he was a high school student who worked for me. He is certainly not an antiSemite or Holocaust denier. He is a provocateur who sometimes does foolish things to make a point. He has apologized for his insensitive misuse of the Holocaust to test censorship and has promised never again to do anything like that. I take him at his word.”

The mainstream media is finding it harder and harder to ignore Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Israel, so it has resorted to shooting the messenger and labeling anyone who talks about it as an anti-semite.

