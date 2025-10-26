The Washington Post recently published an article titled “The ceasefire created two Gazas. One will consume the other”, which was supposedly written by Moumen Al-Natour, who the paper simply described as a “a lawyer from Gaza, co-founder of the ‘We want to live’ movement and a former political prisoner of Hamas.”

What the article did not mention- as Palestinian journalist Muhammad Shehada uncovered - was that Moumen Al-Natour is actually a member of the Abu Shabab gang, a criminal ISIS-linked gang which is armed and sent on missions by the IDF.

Shehada noted, “Mainstream media journalists told me a pro-Israeli PR firm in DC is the one that pushed for this propaganda article to be published,” adding, “my sources said there’s a chance the firm is the one that even wrote the op-ed”.

According to journalist Ryan Grim, the PR firm behind the article is “The Center for Peace Communications (CPC),” which he notes, “is a non-profit organization whose board of directors includes multiple senior figures drawn from pro-Israel think tanks in Washington, DC, including the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and The Washington Institute for Near East Policy” adding that, “the most high-profile board member at the CPC is Dennis Ross, one of the most prominent supporters of Israel in DC who has served in multiple U.S. administrations”.

The article - supposedly written by Moumen Al-Natour, but likely written by a Zionist PR firm- claims that “on the other side of the yellow line” , referring to the area of Gaza still occupied by the IDF, “People have access to food, medicine and electricity. And other signs of normality are beginning to return, such as some children going back to school. This is the Gaza that is waiting with anticipation to work with a new civil administration and an international protection force that will keep the peace as Israel withdraws”.

What the article fails to mention is that any Palestinian not affiliated with Israel’s criminal proxy gangs who crosses the “yellow line” gets killed by the IDF.

For context, during the genocide in Gaza, Israel backed the Yasser Abu Shabab gang to loot humanitarian aid, which it later falsely blamed on Hamas.

As the Financial Times reported in 2024, “Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave” adding that, “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces”.

The paper went on to write, “The FT spoke to more than 20 people about the rise of systematic aid theft in the IDF-controlled zone, including Palestinian truck drivers, traders, humanitarian groups, security providers and UN officials in Gaza, many of whom had experienced the looting first hand” adding, “They described how criminal networks had replaced individual looters, operating deep in the enclave’s south-eastern borderlands, beyond the reach of Gaza’s remaining police in what is known as a ‘red zone’ to most Palestinians because of the IDF presence”.

Along with this, the Financial Times reported, “Multiple senior UN officials argue that such brazen theft could not happen without the assent of Israeli forces. ‘These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot,’ one said.”

In June the following year, the former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman admitted that, “Israel is providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS”, referring to the Abu Shabab gang.

Benjamin Netanyahu was then forced to admit that “Israel is acting to defeat Hamas in various and diverse ways, upon the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment, on the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas” in response to Lieberman.

A later report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote, “The IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave. Each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

The report quoted one IDF soldier saying, “They’re given more missions in densely populated zones. It’s no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they’re conducting major operations” and another saying, “They train for missions right in front of us, we’ve seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

The Washington Post article written by “Moumen Al-Natour” claims that, “In my Gaza, there are hundreds of local leaders who are waiting for a chance to work with our new international partners to help make Gaza a success story. From imams and teachers to community organizers and future political leaders, we may need help from the outside, but we can do a lot of the groundwork in remaking Gazan society ourselves”, referring to the IDF-occupied area of Gaza.

But in reality, as the New Arab reported, “In accordance with the first phase of the plan, Israeli forces have withdrawn behind the line, which will now become a ‘death zone’ with a ‘shoot on sight’ policy for soldiers” adding that “, Israel has committed dozens of ceasefire violations by shelling Palestinians, including some who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line. In one instance on Wednesday, Israel’s air force bombed a group of Palestinians it claimed were advancing towards troops in the Shujaiya area.”

The outlet noted that, “Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed Israeli forces to physically demarcate the ‘Yellow Line’ inside Gaza and to kill anyone who crosses it, according to Israeli media reports”.

This “shoot on sight” policy applies to all Palestinians except members of Israel’s criminal proxy gangs like Abu Shabab, of which Moumen Al-Natour is a member.

Since leaving much of Gaza, the IDF has continued to use these gangs to carry out their missions.

As Palestine Chronicles reported, “Despite Israeli forces having largely ceased fire, they are now hatching a plot using collaborator proxies across Gaza as part of a continuation of the genocide. This includes using these criminal gangs to execute civilians, murder security force members, and even assassinate journalists,” adding, “they even murdered prominent Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafaraw … According to reports on the ground, the internal security forces seized Israeli-supplied weapons and a hit list containing the names of prominent figures in the north of Gaza.”

Israel has also been protecting their criminal proxies beyond the “yellow line”.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported, “The defense establishment and the IDF say they are working to help and protect the clans in Gaza. The IDF allowed members of the clans to be near the Yellow Line. Some of them are on the eastern part of the line, and some are on the western side adjacent to the yellow line,” adding, “A senior military source said, ‘Israel is continuously working to help and protect the clans in a series of ways and means. We are in contact with them all the time.’ The official added, ‘We are in dialogue and are making efforts to ensure that the clans move east of the Yellow Line, as well as those who are near the Yellow Line, so that we can help those who are near the Yellow Line.’”

The paper also reported, “In Israel, the clans are seen as an infrastructure for building the new governance in Gaza as a substitute for the Hamas regime.”

Along with this, the IDF is only allowing reconstruction in the IDF-occupied areas of Gaza, where all Palestinians who are not members of Israel’s criminal ISIS-linked gangs are shot if they enter.

Israeli paper, “Israel Hayom” reported, Israel’s plan “is that as long as Hamas does not disarm, reconstruction begins – but only in half of the territory under Israeli control”.

Muhammed Shehada noted :

Israel’s plan for Gaza: divide it with a Berlin-wall like deadly line; symbolic and limited PR ‘reconstruction’ only in areas fully controlled by the IDF and run by criminal gangs and collaborators; rest of Gaza will be kept a wasteland regularly bombed by Israel and raided by gangs Israel will use disarmament as the excuse and pretext to why 2 million people would be caged and regularly bombed in an uninhabitable zone (Israel is NOT allowing any Gazans to move to the other side of the Yellow Line where ‘reconstruction’ would take place). Israel will do propaganda tours to this ‘model town’ in Rafah run by its proxy, the ISIS-linked Abu Shabab gang, to show the world that it’s allowing reconstruction and that it’s Hamas’ fault why the rest of Gaza is in ruins.

Proving Shehada’s point, the Washington Post is now publishing propaganda likely written by an Israeli PR firm, passed off as being written by a member of Israel’s criminal proxy gang, which falsely claims that life is good for Palestinians in IDF-occupied Gaza.

Similarly, Shehada predicted that, “Once the IDF cannot now invade 42 percent of Gaza, where they withdrew from, they are planning to use the gangs for precisely that reason. To try to grow the ranks of those militias up and try to use them to destabilize Gaza as much as possible, start a civil war basically trying to create chaos through their own proxies, collaborators, criminal gangs etc., and trying to trump it up to make it sound like there is a purge, there is a bloodbath, that Hamas is out of control, to try to manufacture a pretext for resuming the genocide again”.

The Washington Post article repeated this exact propaganda line, with “Moumen Al-Natour” claiming that, “Hamas is taking its humiliation and rage out on the Palestinians who happened to be on the wrong side of the yellow line when the war ended,” and “Hamas’s violence against Palestinians has now become so intense and so visceral that you would think that their true enemy was Palestinians, not Israelis”, referring to the Hamas response to Israel’s criminal gangs.

On Ocotber 8th, The Wall Street Journal published another article supposedly written by “Moumen Al-Natour”, which repeated much of the propaganda in the Washington Post article, but went even further, repeating the debunked Israeli claim that the Al Shifa hospital was a Hamas command centre, writing, “Hamas maintains a torture dungeon at al-Shifa, hidden from the regular wards and operating rooms”.

In reality, as the United Nations noted, “the IDF has not released sufficient evidence to enable independent verification of these claims (of Al Shifa being a Hamas command centre), and in some cases, statements from the IDF have not been supported by information it subsequently released. For example, before the operation between 3 and 24 November on Al Shifa hospital, the IDF published animations and infographics claiming to show extensive tunnels and other infrastructure under the hospital as justification for the operation, but the two videos it released in January 2024 did not confirm these statements and instead showed much more limited tunnels in the grounds and vicinity of the hospital.”

As the Channel 4 documentary, “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” noted, Israel “failed to provide sufficient evidence showing the existence of a key Hamas command centre (In Al Shifa), and Israel has continuously prevented access for an independent investigation.”

During the genocide in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal even went as far as to publish an article it claimed was written by Yasser Abu Shabab himself, the leader of the Abu Shabab gang.

The article repeated an endless array of Israeli propaganda claims, including that Hamas was “stealing aid,” that there are “children being used as human shields by Hamas,” and that “Hamas still controls aid access and dominates institutions like the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees”.

Even worse, the article was almost certainly not even written by Yasser Abu Shabab.

As journalist Robert Inlakesh noted, “What is so outrageous about the WSJ article is not only that they gave an op-ed to an ISIS-linked militant who is responsible for looting aid from civilians, but that Abu Shabab does not even speak English. Some would then argue that he must have written it in Arabic and coordinated with the WSJ, which would be problematic enough, as he would be incapable of knowing whether his words were accurately captured. However, that isn’t possible either, as he is illiterate in Arabic, too.”

With the recent Wall Street Journal and Washington Post articles, the mainstream media continues to publish Israeli-written propaganda disguised as a Palestinian perspective on the ground.

