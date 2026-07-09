Written By: Justin K.P.

The War on Terror was a scam; it was never about fighting Al Qaeda or ISIS, but was about destabilizing countries that got in the way of Israel-American dominance of the Middle East.

The Trump administration is currently moving to take Syria off the state sponsor of terrorism list, despite the fact that the country’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, was a former Al Qaeda leader who the U.S. state department previously called “the senior leader of the terrorist organization, the al-Nusrah Front (ANF), al-Qa’ida’s affiliate in Syria” and despite the fact that the current Syrian military, has foreign Al Qaeda affiliated groups , such as Turkistan Islamic Party, from Xinjiang, China, integrated into the Syrian military.

Not long ago, the official justification for endless American wars in the Middle East was a “war on terror” against Al Qaeda, so why is Trump now removing a government from the state sponsor of terrorism list that is led by a man who not long ago was considered one of the main Al Qaeda leaders?

The answer is that the “war on terror” was always a scam, and Al Qaeda was always a Western asset.