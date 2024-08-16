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JK's avatar
JK
Aug 16, 2024

I think it’s interesting timing that this comes out now, with Ukraine beginning a futile incursion into Russian territory.

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
Aug 19, 2024

I don't think Seymour Hersch is the type of journalist who would make things up.....always believed what he said about Nordstream.

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