A new report in Reuters writes that “Trump administration officials have held advanced discussions on hitting U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA with terrorism-related sanctions”.

The report noted that, “Among the possibilities that State Department officials have discussed include declaring UNRWA a ‘foreign terrorist organization,’ or FTO”.

For context, UNRWA, the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, has been smeared by Israel as a front for Hamas, a claim that was investigated and debunked by the International Court Of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ’s report on its investigation into Israel’s claim writes, “there is no evidence that UNRWA, as an entity, breached the principle of impartiality, the Court finds that Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees ‘are members of Hamas . . . or other terrorist factions’”.

The report noted that Israel invented the smear in order to stop aid from getting to Palestinians because “UNRWA has remained the principal means and the backbone of all humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, serving Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

The report wrote that:

UNRWA has thus been deeply integrated into the local infrastructure of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, providing for the most basic needs of the local population, including food, potable water, healthcare and shelter. The Court recalls the scale and urgency of the needs of the population of the Gaza Strip, and UNRWA’s unique and sustained connection with the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Court considers that, in the current circumstances, it is not possible to replicate the capacity of the United Nations, acting through UNRWA, to ensure that the population of the Gaza Strip is adequately provided for. UNRWA cannot be replaced on short notice and without a proper transition plan.

The report also noted:

The Court further observes that Israel itself has not ensured that the population of the Gaza Strip is adequately supplied. The Court recalls that, in addition to severely restricting the entry of aid at various times after 7 October 2023, Israel blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip starting from 2 March 2025 and only allowed the delivery of a limited amount of aid to resume on 19 May 2025. The evidence thus shows that, whether or not the operations of the United Nations, acting through UNRWA, were replaceable, Israel had no replacement system mobilized for a ten-week period.

Israel has recently ramped up its attacks on UNRWA, with Israeli police raiding the agency’s headquarters in East Jerusalem earlier this week.

The Commission General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said, “Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem. Police motorcycles, as well as trucks & forklifts, were brought in and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment & other property was seized. The UN flag was pulled down and replaced with an Israeli flag.”

Part of these escalating attacks from Israel apparently includes getting the Trump administration to sanction UNRWA on their behalf.

This is far from the first time the Trump administration has used its sanctions power at the behest of Israel.

In February, the Trump administration announced sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), explicitly for “issuing arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant”, for their war crimes during the genocide in Gaza.

The White House announcement of the sanctions said they were placed because the ICC has “engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

Even more outrageously, the Trump administration placed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, as retribution for her bombshell report exposing U.S. corporations profiting off the genocide in Gaza.

The U.S. announcement of sanctions on Francesca Albanese said the sanctions were because, “Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel”.

The announcement wrote that “Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel,” referring to her factual documentation of Israel’s war crimes and wrote that she “recommending that the ICC… issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant” as justification for the sanctions.

Yet again, the Trump administration is using its sanctions power to further Israel’s genocidal goals.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.