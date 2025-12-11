The Dissident

The Dissident

Sean Griobhtha
1h

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want

He makes me down to lie

Through pastures green He leadeth me the silent waters by

With bright knives He releaseth my soul

He maketh me to hang on hooks in high places

He converteth me to lamb cutlets

For lo, He hath great power and great hunger

When cometh the day we lowly ones

Through quiet reflection and great dedication

Master the art of karate

Lo, we shall rise up

And then we’ll make the bugger’s eyes water!

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-thanksgiving-and-christmas-3

