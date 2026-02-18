The U.S. blockade on Cuba is blocking cancer treatment for children, according to a new report in the Mexican newspaper “La Jornada”.

The head of the Cancer Control section at the Ministry of Health of Cuba, Dr. Carlos Alberto Martínez, told the paper that “Cuba achieved an 80 percent survival rate for children with cancer” but the U.S. oil blockade “caused the survival rate to drop to 65 percent”.

Dr. Forteza Saéz, the head of pediatric oncology at Cuba’s National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology, told the paper, “The situation is very serious right now. It was already serious in terms of acquiring supplies and medications. But now it’s worsening and becoming more complicated in other ways. For patients (as well as for our staff), transportation and food are a problem. The fuel shortage has exacerbated the situation. Pediatric oncology patients—and oncology patients in general—have a different diet than the rest of the population. They have different needs. Now it’s more difficult to access that food. Some have family members abroad and perhaps received some assistance, which made their lives a little more bearable within the hospital setting. But now even that’s not available. Everywhere you look, there’s an additional complication on top of what we already had”.

Dr. Luis Curbelo Alonso, the head of the institute, said, “The suffocating Trump administration undermines that optimism,” adding, “In conditions like today’s, you have the knowledge, the expertise, the team to deal with something that may be curable or manageable, and yet you don’t have the medication. It’s very painful as a professional, very cruel. We can’t sit down with a patient and tell them point-blank: you have this disease and I can’t do anything for you.”

The sadistic blocking of cancer treatment for children is one of the many intended effects of the current U.S. oil blockade on Cuba, designed to engineer regime change.

As Cuban-based journalist Marc Frank reported in the Nation after, “the United States cut off all oil and money going to Cuba from Venezuela” and “threatened to slap tariffs on any country exporting oil to Cuba, a threat aimed mainly at Mexico”, “Prices are soaring, power outages are increasing, and gas lines are growing. Public and private transportation are disappearing. Produce at markets is dwindling, and all but emergency surgeries have been canceled. The fear that the quality of life will quickly deteriorate is palpable.”

He added, “The population was already struggling with the pernicious results of the sanctions put in place in Trump’s first term to gut foreign-currency revenues needed to purchase abroad most of the food, fuel, and inputs for agriculture and manufacture Cuba consumes. That came on top of the consequences of the pandemic and the longest and broadest US sanctions regime in history. Blackouts, deteriorating social services and infrastructure, runaway inflation, and shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and other basic goods and services are nothing new here. But now the Trump administration believes the moment has arrived for a final push to bring the rebellious land back into the imperial fold, no matter the human cost.”

This sadistic regime change campaign is being led by Trump’s hawkish secretary of state, Marco Rubio, who is reportedly sabotaging diplomacy in order to continue the blockade in hopes it will lead to regime change.

Drop Site News reported , “When it comes to Trump’s claims of those talks [negotiations with Cuba to end the blockade], it turns out he isn’t lying. Instead, sources tell Drop Site, he’s being lied to. ‘He’s saying that because that’s what Marco is telling him,’ said a senior Trump official, referring to an internal effort by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make Trump believe that the U.S. and Cuba are engaged in serious negotiations without ever doing so. The idea, the source said, is that in a few weeks or months, Rubio will be able to claim that the talks were futile because of Cuban intransigence. With diplomatic off-ramps being blocked, this would make Rubio’s vision of regime change the only path forward for an administration loath to reverse course on anything.”

Like every sanctions regime, Marco Rubio wants to make the civilian population suffer as much as possible in hopes it will lead to regime change.

