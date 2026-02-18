The Dissident

Thor Swayze
10h

USA Begins The #CubanGenocide #CubanHolocaust

Claudette Leece
13h

Some day the US will be the recipient of all there evil ways. What your seeing is the realization US is not the top dog anymore and they know it. They might be able to bs their own citizens but others know the truth. A dying elephant is most dangerous on the last throes of its life. The US is that elephant now and BRICS is patiently holding the shovel to bury it. But unlike the US who has to kill everything and everyone in their way, BRICS will patiently dig holes for the US to fall in. No longer are many countries afraid of their power, you can shoot and kill women and.children but they are chipping away at your presumed power. Bullets kill but so does a dying economy. But unlike the US that drags everyone down when they fail, BRICS countries are working hard to take the countries the US stole resources for their own fat bank accounts, BRICS is working with these countries to get out of the poverty the US put them in and be self sufficient and out from the US boot on their necks. Be a country that can support itself with their own hard work and resources is stronger than one in perpetual war. You can kill and maim there bodies but hope and a future keep them strong to carry on. Its going to be hard for those countries that used other countries for their piggy banks but someday the right leader will see what they have been doing, not only doesnt work but keeps people detest what you have become . Right now there is no unity in the world when one country spends all its time trying to murder everyone else. Steal what is there but one day they will wake up and realize the few that support them, do so only because they cant fight back and their citizens stand up and say were not doing this anymore because were tired of being known, not for our care and compassion of those that need a hand up not a slap in the face and the people will choose to change or live in termoil the rest of their lives and the sad future they left for their children., or become partners with their neighbours instead of enemies. Young people are tired of constant war and pictures everyday of blown up children. They are not going to tolerate it anymore and dont want that life for their kids. And I honour those that stand up and have the guts to say enough, this has to stop.

