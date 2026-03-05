One of the most shocking scandals of the war in Iraq was the collateral murder video released by Wikileaks, which showed the murder of Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in a “double tap” strike, the act of bombing the target and circling back around to bomb first responders and civilians at the scene of the bombing.

The shocking video was one of the biggest scandals of the U.S. war in Iraq, but after only 5 days of war in Iran, the U.S. and Israel have been routinely carrying out similar “double tap” strikes on civilians in Iran.

An investigation by Middle East Eye uncovered that the barbaric slaughter of 165 children at the girls’ school in Minab was the result of a similar double tap strike.

The investigation wrote, “The girls’ school in Iran, where 165 people were killed by an apparent US-Israeli attack, was hit with two strikes, with the second missile killing sheltering survivors, two first responders, and the parent of a slain child have told Middle East Eye.”

One Red Crescent medic told the outlet, “When the first bomb hit the school, one of the teachers and the principal moved a group of students to the prayer hall to protect them. The principal called the parents and told them to come and pick up their children. But the second bomb hit that area as well. Only a small number of those who had taken shelter survived”.

The father of a girl killed in the second attack told the outlet, “his daughter survived the first strike and was moved to the prayer hall. The second strike hit before he could reach her.”

The outlet quoted him saying, “There was nothing left of her. We could only identify her from her school bag, which she was still holding. She was completely burned”.

This was far from the only example of a double-tap strike being used on civilians in Iran.

Middle East Eye noted videos showing witnesses describing other double-tap strikes in Iran, writing:

A video circulating on social media shows one woman in central Tehran in distress saying: “They dropped one bomb, people went inside, then they bombed again. They killed people.” Another shows two men on a motorcycle, with one of them describing a near-death experience. “We went to drag out people from under the rubble, and then the jet returned twice and pounded the same location four more times. We would have been dead if we weren’t still under the rubble,” he says.

One witness, describing another strike, told the British newspaper The Telegraph, “By the time rescuers arrive, another bomb falls on the same place”, “describing what appeared to be ‘double-tap’ strikes where initial attacks are followed by secondary strikes targeting first responders - a tactic that violates international humanitarian law.”

Reza Sayah, a reporter on the ground in Tehran with PBS News, also reported witnesses describing double-tap strikes reporting:

But, increasingly, we are seeing on the ground non-military targets either being hit or severely damaged, hospitals. We had a school on Saturday. Earlier today, I went to a major square here where a police headquarters was hit. The police station was destroyed, but surrounding it were scores of residential buildings. They too, they were either destroyed or severely damaged. I went to a cafe across from the police station, talked to a patron there who was there during the airstrike. He was smoking a hookah when the missiles hit. He showed me some gruesome video of a fellow patron with his head severed. And he described what sounded like a double-tap strike, where he said the initial strike wasn’t much, wasn’t much of an explosion, a few minutes later, massive explosion.

Reporting on the strike, Drop Site News reported :

As groups of families and others gathered Sunday evening at cafes around Niloofar Square—a middle-class area in eastern Tehran—after breaking their fast for Ramadan, a series of explosions struck the area, leveling several buildings and killing over 20 people, according to witnesses at the scene and later reports from local news sources. Witnesses who spoke to Drop Site said two explosions hit the area—a smaller strike in the vicinity, followed by a larger one that devastated much of the neighborhood, a tactic known as a “double tap” strike that is used to inflict maximum casualties. Videos of the immediate aftermath of the attack showed several individuals dead and wounded as well as massive destruction on the street outside. In Cafe Ahla, next to the square, blood and debris soaked the floors. Several patrons who had been sitting there when the attack struck could be seen dead on the floor or with their mutilated bodies still sprawled across their seats.

The “collateral murder” video was a major scandal during the Iraq War, but the routine use of similar “double tap” strikes in Iran has garnered little attention from the mainstream media.

