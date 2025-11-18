The UN Security Council recently voted for Trump’s so-called “peace plan” for Gaza, with 13 members voting in favor, and Russia and China- which have both presented themselves as allies of Palestinians- abstaining in the vote, despite the fact that “could have vetoed it”.

In effect, the entire UN Security Council ended any prospect of a Palestinian state and approved Gaza being governed by Donald Trump and Tony Blair.

The “20-point peace plan”, that the UN Security Council voted for states:

Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace,’ which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.

As the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, leaked documents show that the plan in effect means a “multilayered, hierarchical structure in which senior international diplomats and businesspeople are on top and the Palestinians running things on the ground are at the bottom”.

While the plan states, “While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people”, the “reforms” demanded of the Palestinian authority, as Benjamin Netanyahu admitted include, “Stopping incitement in the media” and “ending lawfare against Israel at the ICC, ICJ”, i.e. as analyst Assal Rad pointed out, “Palestinians can’t criticize Israel in the media or hold them accountable under international law. No form of resistance is allowed, just surrender”.

Furthermore, as Politico reported, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state, a day before the U.N. Security Council planned to vote”.

This, in effect, means that the governing control of Gaza will be handed to the so-called “Board of Peace” headed byDonald Trump and Tony Blair.

Tony Blair, the former prime minister of England, who led the country into the war in Iraq, has in recent years become a puppet of Larry Ellison, the Zionist founder of the Oracle tech company.

An investigation in the outlet New Statesman uncovered that “Since 2021, Ellison’s personal foundation – the Larry Ellison Foundation – has donated or pledged at least £257m to the Tony Blair Institute, making it a think tank like no other in the UK. Ellison donations have helped it grow to more than 900 staff, working in at least 45 countries” adding, “some TBI staff – including a number who left in recent years because of Ellison’s influence – say the cash injection has produced a culture that is dominated by a form of AI boosterism, and which, as they see it, amounts to lobbying for Oracle”.

The investigation noted, “Ellison’s relationship with Blair, meanwhile, has blossomed over the past few years. In 2022, the former prime minister recorded a personal video message for Oracle lauding a ‘shared vision to advance global health’, by building unified electronic health records, a data set ‘stored in one place, where it can be analysed and utilised for the purpose of improving health outcomes’. Last year, the pair even holidayed together off the Sardinian coast”.

The investigation wrote:

Oracle and TBI’s connections are not just rhetorical. By 2023, they were holding joint retreats. At the institute’s headquarters at One Bartholomew Close in central London, the teams would convene with executives from Oracle, Blair’s key adviser Macon-Cooney and Awo Ablo – who came to sit on the board of both TBI and Oracle – sometimes present. Senior TBI employees have been hosted at Oracle’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, coordinated by a TBI employee whose role is “scaling and managing” the partnership with Oracle. Former staff recall that there were other earlier “hush-hush” joint retreats at Ellison properties in the US. “It’s hard to get across just how deeply connected the two [organisations] are,” a former TBI staffer said. “The meetings were like they’re part of the same organisation.”

Ellison is a die-hard Zionist and a personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the largest private donor to the IDF, and has gone vacationing with Netanyahu’s family, and even offered him a seat on the board of his company, Oracle.

Tony Blair and his Larry Ellison-funded think tanks’ plan for a post genocide Gaza was laid out in a slide deck the TBI (Tony Blair Institute) took part in, which included a “project to develop a postwar Gaza plan that envisaged kick-starting the enclave’s economy with a ‘Trump Riviera’ and an ‘Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone’”

The slides “proposed paying half a million Palestinians to leave the area and attracting private investors to develop Gaza”, creating, “world class resorts along the coastline and on small artificial islands similar to the Palm Islands in Dubai” and “an Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone on the Gaza-Israel border where US electric vehicle companies would build cars for export to Europe”.

The Financial Times reported, “One lengthy document on postwar Gaza, written by a TBI staff member, was shared within the group for consideration. This included the idea of a ‘Gaza Riviera’ with artificial islands off the coast akin to those in Dubai, blockchain-based trade initiatives, a deep water port to tie Gaza into the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and low-tax ‘special economic zones’.”

Furthermore, Tony Blair will also use Gaza as a testing ground for Oracle’s AI-servillence technology.

As Drop Site News reported :

Ellison and Oracle are positioned to take a lead role in redeveloping Gaza. We don’t have to guess at what type of society Ellison would hope to usher in. On an investor call last year, Ellison said that mass surveillance is an inevitability, and will keep the citizenry on “their best behavior.” “We’re going to have supervision,” Ellison said. “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there’s a problem, AI will report that problem and report it to the appropriate person. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

As journalist Nick Corbishley noted, “This being the tech and AI-obsessed TBI, its vision for a ‘secure, modern prosperous’ Gaza would presumably avail of all the digital surveillance and control accoutrements that Blair and his institute are constantly peddling as the cure-all to all of today’s ills (digital health systems, facial recognition cameras and other forms of biometric tech, all-encompassing digital identity systems and central bank digital currencies, all powered by artificial intelligence programs)”.

In other words, as Drop Site News put it, Blair and Ellison’s plan for governing Gaza amounts to turning it into a “techno-dystopian free trade zone”.

While Blair and Trump are the only people confirmed to be on the “Board of Peace” governing Gaza, other figures floated to be on the board are no less concerning.

A draft plan by Tony Blair on the “plan for running the Gaza Strip” floated possible members of the governing board of Gaza, including Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management, a die-hard Zionist who called Israel’s genocide in Gaza a “just war”.

Even more disturbing was the fact that the plan floated Aryeh Lightstone as a member of the governing board of Gaza, who Harretz reported was “involved in establishing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, the fake aid sites used to lure and massacre starving Palestinians during the genocide in Gaza.

By voting for Trump’s so-called “peace plan,” the UN Security Council has destroyed the prospect of a Palestinian state and handed Gaza over to Trump, Tony Blair, Larry Ellison, and other genocidal Zionists.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.