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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Jun 30, 2025

So the Psychopathic Racist Genocider Netanyahu of hundreds of thousands of Defenseless Women and Children in Gaza, including Starvation, is allowed and supported to keep up the Holocaust while Peaceful Protesters are destroyed. NO GOVERNMENT IS LEGITIMATE ANYMORE! LAWS MEAN ZERO! THE COVID AND THE BIOWEAPON JAB MASS MURDER AND MAIMING PROVED IT!!! DISGUSTING!

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Jun 30, 2025

UK and Starmer complicit in GENOCIDE

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