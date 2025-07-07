The Dissident

The Dissident

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Am's avatar
Am
Jul 7, 2025

Not only is what the British Govt doing a huge clampdown on the freedom of speech and what previous protestors have done to achieve civil rights for the people (e.g. Suffragettes); to equate an action group that has only targeted weapons factories and fighter jets with terrorism is to spit on the lives of people who have died after real acts of terrorism.

The British Govt is essentially saying that all those lives lost are equivalent to factories and planes. So f'in heartless

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Jul 7, 2025

Wow, what a pendulum swing. First not prosecuting Muslim gang rapists so as not to offend the Muslim community to now calling Palestinian support an act of terrorism.

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