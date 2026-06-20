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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
5h

Coward Zio-Nazi Sycophant Traitor Scum!

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
9h

Vandalism, property damage, and physical assaults with deadly weapons are not free speech. They are crimes with political motivation. For once, Starmer is correct.

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