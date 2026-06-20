Written By: Justin K.P.

The UK has officially destroyed any semblance of Free Speech in the country, with the country’s Court of Appeal ruling that the Kier Starmer regime’s ban on the direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was “justified and proportionate”.

For context, Palestine Action is a direct action protest group known for carrying out property damage to the UK-based facilities of Elbit Systems, the main Israeli arms manufacturer that manufactures military equipment used in the Israeli Holocaust in Gaza.

The United Nations’ Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, documented that “Since 2023, Elbit Systems has cooperated closely on Israeli military operations, embedding key staff in the Ministry of Defence, and was awarded the 2024 Israeli Defence Prize. Elbit Systems … provides a critical domestic supply of weaponry, and reinforces Israeli military alliances through arms exports and joint development of military technology,” adding, “Drones largely developed and supplied by Elbit Systems … have long flown alongside fighter jets, surveilling Palestinians and delivering target intelligence” and “For Israeli companies such as Elbit Systems … the ongoing genocide has been a profitable venture. The 65 per cent surge in Israeli military spending from 2023 to 2024 – amounting to $46.5 billion, one of the highest per capita worldwide – generated a sharp surge in their annual profits”.

In July of last year, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper outlawed Palestine Action as a “terrorist organisation” at the direct request of Israeli government cutouts operating in Britain.

The Israeli government cutout We Believe Alliance (formerly We Believe in Israel) boasted that:

We Believe in Israel (WBII) welcomes the UK Government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000—an action that reflects the urgency and gravity of the threat we first laid bare in our investigative work.



This outcome is the direct result of months of sustained research, strategic advocacy, and evidence-based reporting led by WBII and our partners.

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, another Israeli government cutout in Britain, similarly boasted “We are pleased that the Home Secretary has listened to our representations over the last week” referring to the ban on Palestine Action.

Palestine Action was proscribed in the UK as a terrorist organization despite the fact that the UK’s own Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre admitted that “The majority of the group’s (Palestine Action) activity would not be classified as terrorism under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2000.’” and that “the group primarily uses direct action tactics, the majority of which would not constitute an act of terrorism as defined under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, on the basis that any damage to property is typically more minor.”

This not only outlawed the group, but made it a criminal offence to say anything. supportive of Palestine Action in the UK.

Since the ban, nearly 3000 activists have been arrested on terrorism charges simply for holding signs that read “I oppose genocide — I support Palestine Action”.

In February, the UK’s High Court ruled that the ban on Palestine Action was “unlawful and disproportionate”.

But the UK regime appealed the ban and got the Court of Appeal to rule that the ban was “lawful”.

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, justifying the destruction of Free Speech, said that Palestine Action was “clandestinely organised and targeted lawful businesses” (i.e. an arms manufacturing company responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza).

The ban ,Baroness Carr noted ,was not only at the behest of the Israel lobby, but because the UK security state uses Elbit Systems equipment in its proxy war in Ukraine, saying it “included defence firms involved in UK national defence and assisting Ukraine.”

The UK is arguably the primary driver of the proxy war in Ukraine, given that it was then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who blocked the Istanbul peace deal in April of 2022 that would have ended the war.

It is now officially illegal in the UK to say you support direct action against the Elbit Systems genocide factory, meaning that Britain has destroyed any semblance of free speech for Israel, and an Israeli arms manufacturer that helps the British security state in the proxy war in Ukraine.

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