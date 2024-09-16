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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Sep 16, 2024

Not gonna lie, but the fact that he was complaining about the Ukrainian people and military not welcoming him with open arms is pretty funny.

Aside from that though, this is just some unhinged, privileged Westerner who pushes for global US Hegemony and doesn't care how many people die to achieve it.

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JP Spatzier's avatar
JP Spatzier
Sep 16, 2024

Max Blumenthal & Grayzone are awesome

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