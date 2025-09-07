Written By: Justin K.P.

Sanctions For Exposing Israeli War Crimes.

In another move from the Trump administration, using lawfare to crack down on critics of Israel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has placed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights NGOs based in the West Bank: Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, explicitly as retaliation for their documentation of Israeli war crimes.

The sanctions announcement from Rubio states that the sanctions are placed because, “These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent”.

The announcement then goes on to blatantly admit that the United States and Israel are rogue states that do not adhere to international law, writing, “This administration has been clear: the United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority. We oppose the ICC’s politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies. The ongoing actions of the ICC set a dangerous precedent for all nations, and we will actively oppose actions that threaten our national interests and infringe on the sovereignty of the United States and our allies, including Israel.”

By the admission of Marco Rubio’s own announcement, the Trump administration is sanctioning human rights organizations because they are collecting evidence of U.S.-backed Israeli war crimes, which the United States and Israel oppose because they are rogue states that refuse to adhere to the Rome Statute and international law.

Commenting on the sanctions, Amnesty International said :

The Trump administration’s decision to impose sanctions against three prominent Palestinian human rights organizations is a deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice. These organizations carry out vital and courageous work, meticulously documenting human rights violations under the most horrifying conditions. They have steadfastly continued to do so in the face of war, genocide, and the oppressive reality of Israel’s apartheid regime, as well as malicious attempts to discredit their findings and cripple their funding with spurious terrorism accusations. They are the voice of Palestinian victims, amplifying stories of human suffering and injustice that would otherwise remain unheard. Their work is indispensable for achieving justice and accountability for decades of atrocities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel

These latest sanctions are just the latest in a broader campaign by the Trump administration using sanctions to crack down on international organizations and figures for documenting Israeli war crimes.

After Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur for Palestine, put out a bombshell report showing that all spheres of the American military industrial complex, including Trump-connected companies like Palantir, were profiting off the genocide in Gaza, the Trump administration placed sanctions on her.

The sanctions announcement from Marco Rubio explicitly said the sanctions were retaliation for her exposing the military-industrial complex’s complicity in war crimes, writing,

She has recently escalated this effort by writing threatening letters to dozens of entities worldwide, including major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy, and hospitality, making extreme and unfounded accusations and recommending the ICC pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives. We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty.

In reality, her report meticulously documented how American companies are directly complicit in Israeli war crimes, such as showing that:

Lockheed Martin manufactured F-35 and F-16 fighter jets were “integral to equipping Israel with the unprecedented aerial power to drop an estimated 85,000 tons of bombs, much of it unguided, to kill and injure more than 179,411 Palestinians”,

That Caterpillar Inc. supplied D9 bulldozers were “documented as being used to carry out mass demolitions – including of homes, mosques, and life-sustaining infrastructure – raid hospitals and burying alive wounded Palestinians”

And that Palantir’s AI, “has provided automatic predictive policing technology, core defence infrastructure for rapid and scaled-up construction and deployment of military software, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows real-time battlefield data integration for automated decision-making”.

The announcement from Rubio about the sanctions on Francesca Albanese again explicitly said it was retaliation for her working with the ICC on the war crimes probe against Israel- and again openly stated that the United States and Israel do not adhere to international law, writing “Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of those two countries. Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, making this action a gross infringement on the sovereignty of both countries.”

The Trump administration even imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court in February of this year, explicitly citing that they were “targeting America and our close ally Israel” to justify the sanctions- referring to the ICC war crimes indictment against Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Bought And Paid For Administration.

While running a campaign on being “America First,” being the “peace president” and starting “no new wars”, Trump and his administration were largely bankrolled by the Israel lobby in 2024.

According to the campaign finance watchdog Open Secrets, when Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio-who is now issuing the sanctions- was a senator, his top donor was the Israel lobby group “Pro-Israel America PAC,” while his third largest donor was the pro-Israel lobby group, “Republican Jewish Coalition”.

Pictured Above: Marco Rubio’s donor list as Senator from Open Secrets.

Trump himself was also bankrolled in large part by Israel lobbyists in 2024.

Miriam Addelson, the Zionist Israeli-American dual citizen who is part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle of friends, donated 100 million dollars to the Trump 2024 campaign.

Similarly, the major Zionist donor Paul Singer gave 50 million dollars to the Trump 2024 campaign.

Paul Singer donated 2 million dollars to the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC during the 2024 election cycle and has given money to an endless array of Zionist groups and Neo-Con think tanks pushing for war with Iran.

Since taking office, Trump has done everything Israel wanted, including:

Along with this, Trump has used sanctions against anyone documenting Israeli war crimes to prevent Israel from prosecution at the ICC.

As Trump himself recently boasted in a Daily Caller interview, “nobody has done more for Israel than I have”.

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