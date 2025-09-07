The Dissident

The Dissident

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Shane Fitzgerald's avatar
Shane Fitzgerald
Sep 7, 2025

Insane.

Trump understands the world we live in far more than the Democrats and Europe. No single power has the strength to force its idea of the order on the rest. This will mean that the big powers mostly stay out of each other's way. This will make for a more peaceful world overall. And a new balance of powers will eventually form.

However, this also means that Trump respects the powerless not at all. What becomes of the powerless in a world of power? Tragically Palestine has the answer.

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Raymond Kalberg's avatar
Raymond Kalberg
Sep 7, 2025

Trump cares not about the rest of the world as long as he gets his pound of flesh come hell or high water.

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