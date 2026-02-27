A new report in Politico , speaking to inside officials in the Trump administration, revealed that the U.S. wants Israel to attack Iran first, in hopes that Iran will retaliate against U.S. military bases, which can be used to justify an American war on Iran.

The report wrote, “Senior advisers to President Donald Trump would prefer Israel strike Iran before the United States launches an assault on the country, according to two people familiar with ongoing discussions.”

It added that they are, “privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike,” adding that, “more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first.”

One source said, “There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action”.

As Responsable Statecraft noted because, “poll after poll (after poll) shows that voters have no interest in starting another Middle East conflict, let alone embarking on an Iraq war-style regime change operation”, the Trump administration wants “to have the Israelis attack Iran first and hope the Iranian retaliation targets U.S. forces in the region, which, in turn the theory apparently goes, Americans back home would be more supportive of a U.S. counterstrike in defense of U.S. troops.”.

Indeed, polls show that the majority of Americans oppose a war with Iran and are increasingly less sympathetic to Israel , the real driving force behind a potential American war with Iran.

The lazy propaganda to justify war with Iran has clearly not been working on the American public.

Claims that Iran is weeks or months away from a Nuclear Weapon are undermined by the Director of National Intelligence report from March of last year , which noted that, “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.

The claims of a regime change bombing being done on behalf of Iranian protestors is severely undermined by the fact thatTrump’s own Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has boasted that the protests were the intended effect of U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying, “What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the Economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into free fall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street”.

And the evidence free claims from the mainstream media that Iran killed tens of thousands of peaceful protestors are clearly not convincing many.

With recycled WMD deceptions and atrocity propaganda not working, the Trump administration is now deciding to intentionally get Iran to kill Americans on military bases in the Middle East, in hopes it will finally convince the public to support a war in Iran for Israel.

As the commentator zei_squirrel put it , “Normally this would be called treason of the highest order, but it’s being argued that killing Americans will be done for Israel, so the media and political class love it and think it’s a brilliant idea”.

