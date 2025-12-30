The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
2d

Definitely worthy of the Nobel War prize

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture