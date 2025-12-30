With one day left in the year, journalist Glenn Greenwald noted that, aside from the fact that the Trump administration “provided billions in weapons to Israel and Ukraine for their wars”, it bombed six countries this year: Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, Venezuela, Somalia, and Syria.

In this article, I will review how the supposed “anti-war” president ended up dropping bombs on six countries.

Bombing Yemen For Israel.

In March of this year, the Trump administration launched a massive series of airstrikes against Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, because the group was getting in the way of Israel’s intention to violate the Gaza ceasefire and return to genocide in Gaza.

This was despite the fact that Trump previously, correctly called out the Biden administration for bombing Yemen for Israel, saying, “I see, recently, they’re dropping bombs all over Yemen. You don’t have to do that”, and despite the fact that Trump’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for the Middle East previously correctly noted that, “The Houthis have repeatedly linked their motive for attacking ships in the Red Sea to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Over the course of the war, Houthi attacks have correlated with events in Gaza. For example, Houthi attacks decreased during the brief truce in November, only to resume afterward. Working to increase aid shipments to Gaza would not just help to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there, but would deprive the Houthis of their claimed justification for attacks in the Red Sea and provide the group with an offramp for de-escalation that would also serve to prevent indefinite U.S. participation in a broader regional war”.

Instead of pressuring Israel to adhere to the January ceasefire deal, Trump bombed Yemen in order to make it easier for Israel to return to the genocide.

The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post wrote that Israel violating the ceasefire in Gaza was “coordinated with the US” bombing in Yemen, because, “The Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war.”

Bombing Iran for Israel.

Yemen was not the only country Trump bombed on Israel’s behalf; the next country bombed by Trump for Israel was Iran.

Trump joined in on Israel’s regime change bombing campaign in Iran last June, despite the fact that Trump’s own intelligence found no evidence of the Israeli pretext claim that Iran was developing Nuclear Weapons.

The annual threat assessment report from Trump’s Director of National Intelligence from March of 2025 wrote, “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”.

Despite this, Trump claimed that his own Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard was “wrong” and instead listened to Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli intelligence who, according to an inside source speaking to the Grayzone, were laundering outlandish claims to the Trump administration such as the claim that, “Iran could transfer a nuclear weapon to Yemen’s Houthi militia in less than a week”.

The insider speaking to the Grayzone said that, “the Israelis have demonstrated a single-minded focus on regime change, clamoring for authorization to assassinate Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamene”.

In a leaked transcript during the U.S. bombing of Iran, Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Iran was in reality, years away from having the ability to build a nuclear weapons, and the real reason for the bombing was, “to destabilize the regime and even to kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei”.

Trump later boasted to the Daily Caller that her bombed Iran for Israel, saying, “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out. We, that plane, wiped them out like nobody ever saw before”.

Trump’s Hidden War In Somalia.

One story that has been almost completely hidden in the media is the fact that Trump this year massively ramped up airstrikes in Somalia.

One of the only outlet which has regularly covered this story is the independent website antiwar.com, which reported on December 28th that, “Based on Antiwar.com’s tally, the latest US bombings bring the total number of US airstrikes in Somalia to at least 127, more than double the previous annual record, which President Trump set at 63 during his first term in 2019. According to New America, an organization that tracks the air war, the airstrikes launched this year are more than were conducted in Somalia during the administrations of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush combined.”

The airstrikes have ostensibly targeted ISIS but analysts Dan M. Ford and Zakariya Rahimi from Responsible Statecraft reported that, “Despite a number of foreign actors, including the United States, using kinetic military strikes and contributing military resources to Somalia for the past many years in an ostensible effort to improve the Somali security situation, both ISIS and al-Shabaab are expanding their territory and continuing to threaten the country’s peace and security.”

While the mass bombing campaign has failed to stop ISIS, it has killed many civilians.

In November, Drop Site News reported , “U.S. airstrikes and Somali government ground troops, including a militia trained by the U.S., killed at least 11 civilians, including seven children—one as young as seven months—during an operation on an al-Shabaab stronghold in southern Somalia last month.”

Antiwar.com reported that, “US airstrike in Somalia’s northern Sanag region, west of Puntland, that was launched on September 13, also killed a civilian clan leader who was known for his peace efforts, according to family members, local officials, and a committee that investigated the airstrike. AFRICOM claimed he was an al-Shabaab weapons dealer, but has provided no evidence to back up the assertion.”

Bombing Syria After Putting Troops In Harms Way For Regime Change.

Earlier this month, Trump carried out, strikes against“70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria” in response to an ISIS attack on U.S. troops stationed in Syria, direct blowback from the U.S.’s long-standing dirty war in the country that successfully removed its former dictator, Bashar Al Assad, in late 2024.

For one, the only reason ISIS even has a presence in Syria is due to the CIA flooding the country with billions of dollars worth of weapons through the CIA’s cover “timber sycamore” program, designed to send a billion dollars worth of weapons shipments and training to rebels that were fighting Assad, many of whom were linked to ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Obama’s White House coordinator for the Middle East, Phil Gordon, referring to Timber Sycamore, admitted to journalist Charles Glass, “the worst guys were the ones that would take and use the weapons” and Glass noted that, “The most extreme elements, the Al Qaeda offshoots Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic State, not only used the weapons but also advertised them in videos that included beheadings, the hurling of gay men off towers to their deaths, the murder of American journalists and British aid workers, and the rape of Yezidi women.”

Journalist Seth Harp documented in his book, “The Fort Bragg Cartel” that, “One of the most expensive CIA programs in history, a billion-dollar fiasco code-named Timber Sycamore, plowed thousands of tons of guns and ammo fresh from German and American factories into Syria in an effort to arm the Sunni portion of the population that had long chafed at the brutal and corrupt rule of the house of Assad. Arms traffickers working for the CIA also shipped stockpiles of seized weapons and munitions from the Libyan port of Benghazi to Syria, pouring accelerant onto the flames of a spreading civil war” adding, “Chief among the Sunni extremist groups that benefited from the instability in Syria and the flood of black-market arms into the country was the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, known by the acronym ISIS.”

To add an extra layer of sick irony, the New York Times reported that, “The Syrian gunman who killed two U.S. Army soldiers and an American civilian interpreter on Saturday was a member of Syria’s security forces slated for dismissal over his extremist views, according to Syrian and American officials”, the new security force led by the U.S. installed new government in Syria and made up of rebel forces that were backed by the CIA during the dirty war.

Furthermore, while American troops were officially stationed in Syria to fight ISIS, in reality, they were put there to further the same regime change war that led to the rise of ISIS in Syria in the first place.

Dana Stroul, a U.S. Pentagon official, admitted that the real reason U.S. troops were stationed in Syria was to “own” “one-third of Syrian territory” as “leverage for affecting the overall political process for the broader Syrian conflict”.

Expanding on this, Stroul boasted that the one third of Syria “owned” by the U.S. military “is the resource-rich, it’s the economic powerhouse of Syria, so where the hydrocarbons are” and by depriving Syria of it’s natural resources coupled with crushing sanctions on the country, the U.S. could keep it, in “rubble” in hopes it would lead to regime change.

Instead of pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, Trump bombed Syria again, continuing the same endless cycle of U.S. intervention that leads to blowback, which is then used to justify further intervention.

Starting A War In Nigeria For Oil

On Christmas, Trump started a new war in Nigeria, launching missiles on the country with the official justification of fighting ISIS and protecting Nigeria’s Christians.

Trump’s concern for Christians around the world can hardly be taken seriously, given that his closest ally, Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, has repeatedly bombed Christian churches in Gaza, supported settler attacks on Christian villages in the West Bank, and bombed a Catholic Church in Lebanon, killing eight people.

As journalist Max Blumenthal noted , Trump’s concern for Christians in Nigeria that he used to justify the bombing just so happened to coincide with the fact that “Nigeria ranks 10th globally in terms of total oil reserves’ and 8th globally in terms of gas reserves”.

Regime Change In Venezuela For Oil.

Finally, Trump has launched his regime change war for oil against Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

In 2023, Trump outright admitted his motive for war in Venezuela , saying, “When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse, we would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil, it would have been right next door”.

Trump has launched a 26 strikes on civilian boats in the Caribbean, so far killing 99 people.

Trump has falsely claimed that the boats are transporting drugs from Venezuela, but his Chief Of Staff, Susie Wiles, admitted the real intention was to “keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle”.

It was recently revealed that the strikes have moved onto Venezuelan soil, with CNN reporting that, “The CIA carried out a drone strike earlier this month on a port facility on the coast of Venezuela”.

In a recent interview, Trump boasted that, “the United States had knocked out ‘a big facility’ last week as part of his administration’s campaign against Venezuela”.

While Trump campaigned as an anti-war candidate, the fact that he bombed six countries in his first year alone shows that he has turned out to govern as a Neo-con.

