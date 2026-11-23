Note to readers: This is a guest post from Michael Feldman, please subscribe to his Substack here.

Written By: Michael Feldman

I’m honored to be a guest contributor to The Dissident this week. For this occasion, I’ve revisited an article on war propaganda that I originally published on my Substack in November 2024, updating it to reflect recent events.

While researching World War I censorship for a larger project a few years ago, I stumbled upon a fascinating analysis of war propaganda.

In 1928, Baron Arthur Ponsonby published Falsehood in Wartime: Propaganda Lies of the First World War. Although Ponsonby’s book was eye-opening and remains relevant to media propaganda today, another work inspired by Ponsonby really caught my attention.

In 2001, Belgian historian Anne Morelli published Principes élémentaires de propagande de guerre (Basic Principles of War Propaganda). Based on Ponsonby’s writings, Morelli identified ten principles, often known as the Ten Commandments of War Propaganda:

1. We don’t want war. We are only defending ourselves!

2. Our adversary is solely responsible for this war!

3. Our adversary’s leader is inherently evil and resembles the devil

4. We are defending a noble cause, not our particular interests!

5. The enemy is purposefully committing atrocities; if we are making mistakes, this happens without intention

6. The enemy makes use of illegal weapons

7. We suffer few losses; the enemy’s losses are considerable

8. Recognized intellectuals and artists support our cause

9. Our cause is sacred

10. Whoever casts doubt on our propaganda helps the enemy and is a traitor

What’s most fascinating is that Morelli’s principles are based on a 73-year-old book, yet the commandments ring true today. You can pick just about any war, especially those in the twenty-first century, and see the commandments in action. But these tactics have survived all these years for a reason: they work.

What makes these commandments so powerful is that they’re reusable. No matter how often Americans have been deceived about previous wars, they can still be convinced that the next war is legitimate, sometimes using an almost identical narrative. As Caitlin Johnstone said, “Everyone’s Anti-War Until the War Propaganda Starts.”

While all ten commandments are alive and well in modern media, a few really stand out. If you look at the wars of the last 25 years, Commandment #3, the inherent evil of our enemy, has played a large role in the narrative. Again and again, complex conflicts have been reduced to the evil of a single individual. This person has no redeeming qualities, poses a threat to humanity, and cannot be reasoned with. The only viable option, therefore, is to eliminate him. The West, having assumed the role of defender of all that is good, has a moral obligation to do so. Once the evil leader is removed, we are told, peace and stability will follow.

This is often done by comparing enemies to Hitler. Saddam Hussein was Hitler. Khadafi was Hitler. Putin, Bashar al-Assad, Hamas, and the Iranian leaders have all been compared to Hitler or the Nazis.

In The Age of Propaganda, social psychologists Anthony Pratkanis and Elliot Aronson examine how appealing to our emotions can short-circuit critical thinking. This is why we see these constant comparisons to Hitler. Once Hitler is invoked, there is no need to think about it further. Any form of diplomacy becomes appeasement, and suddenly, military intervention sounds like the right call.

Few stop to ask themselves important questions: Is there really a similarity between this leader and Hitler? Are the circumstances the same as WWII? And hopefully, haven’t I heard this before?

Commandment 4, “We are defending a noble cause, not our particular interests” is another recurring feature of American war propaganda. Americans are repeatedly told that these wars are motivated by humanitarian concerns and a desire to spread our beloved democracy. We wanted to liberate Afghan women, free Iraqis from Saddam Hussein’s brutal rule, protect Libyan civilians, and, more recently, liberate Iranians from an oppressive government.

If it really was about human rights, we would expect the United States to have better taste in allies. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Philippines, and Israel come to mind. Instead, we hear much less about their abuses.

There are many examples of this double standard. The West condemns Russia for killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Yet Washington continued supplying Israel with weapons throughout its devastating military campaign in Gaza, despite the enormous civilian death toll and destruction. Similarly, the United States supplied Saudi Arabia with weapons, intelligence, and logistical support during its military campaign in Yemen, despite the catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Commandment 8: “Recognized intellectuals and artists support our cause”

One way mainstream media lends intellectual credibility to war propaganda is by selecting which “experts” get to present their views. However, these “experts” are far from neutral—they are there to sell the war. Commentators who have appeared regularly are Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institution, Anthony Cordesman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Max Boot of the Council on Foreign Relations. These think tanks receive funding from corporations, including defense contractors, and some also receive government funding. Yet their analysts are frequent television guests, without viewers being told who funds these institutions. And these speakers move seamlessly between conservative and liberal media outlets, delivering the same war-hawk messages.

In a study of television coverage leading up to the Iraq War, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR) found a big disconnect between public opinion and the voices appearing on television. While a CBS poll found that 61 percent of Americans wanted to give UN weapons inspectors more time, only 6 percent of American sources appearing on the major networks expressed skepticism about the need for war. Of the 393 sources examined, just three were affiliated with antiwar activism.

Celebrities can also play a large role in the propaganda system. Their fame creates an illusion of credibility, even though many lack expertise in areas like foreign policy. Actors, musicians, and other public figures can reach millions of people who might otherwise pay little attention to foreign affairs. After all, if our favorite musician touts the war, shouldn’t we as well?

Commandment 10: “Whoever casts doubt on our propaganda helps the enemy and is a traitor”

Oppose the Iraq War? You’re a Saddam Hussein sympathizer. Suggest that there’s more to the Ukraine war than the narrative presented by Western media? You’re a Putin puppet. Criticize Israel’s policies? You’re an antisemite. Oppose military action against Iran? You’re defending the mullahs.

Notice what’s missing? An actual rebuttal. The argument itself goes unchallenged, replaced by meaningless phrases.

These ten commandments are an excellent tool for recognizing war propaganda. If you find yourself becoming emotionally charged but feel little urge to question what you’re being told, there’s a good chance you’re being subjected to propaganda.

That the Ten Commandments remain relevant after all these decades speaks volumes about the power of propaganda. Perhaps its greatest achievement is convincing people that they aren’t being propagandized.