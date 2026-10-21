Written By: Justin K.P.

There is a new film out titled The Social Reckoning written and directed by Aaron Sorkin promoted as a semi sequel to 2010 film The Social Network.

The film in reality, seems more to be deep state propaganda pushing for more censorship of counter establishment narratives on social media platforms.

The narrative of the film seems to be a push for Facebook to reinstate official “fact-checking programs” with the Wikipedia summary noting that “Closing titles reveal that Facebook eliminated its fact-checking programs, the company changed its name to Meta in October 2021, and 43% of Americans continue to receive their news from Facebook.”

The message being that Facebook should reinstate establishment fact checkers to prevent the plebs from viewing wrong think.

This message, in reality, is part of a longstanding propaganda campaign to have deep state tied “fact-checkers” police and censor anti-establishment narratives online.

Case in point, in 2018, Facebook’s official oil lobby funded “fact checkers” censored grassroots Venezuelan journalists who were exposing the U.S. deep state’s plot to destroy their country and steal their resources.

In 2018, the U.S. deep state and Trump administration was ramping up it’s efforts to overthrow Venezuela’s government in order to steal “all that oil” as Trump later admitted in 2024 .

This hybrid war on Venezuela, included recognizing the unelected U.S. asset Juan Guaido, as the president of the country, and fuelling millions of dollars to his efforts to overthrow Venezuela’s actual government, along with genocidal starvation sanctions that killed tens of thousands of Venezuelan citizens.

The U.S. hybrid war on Venezuela was waged at the behest of the oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron since 2002 and later the Zionist lobby.

As journalist Vijay Prashad documented:

The United States had no problem with Venezuela per se, not with the country nor with its former oligarchy. The problem that the United States government and its corporate class have is with the process set in motion by the first government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. In 2001, Chávez’s Bolivarian process passed a law called the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, which asserted state ownership over all oil and gas reserves, held upstream activities of exploration and extraction for the state-controlled companies, but allowed private firms – including foreign firms – to participate in downstream activities (such as refining and sale). Venezuela, which has the world’s largest petroleum reserves, had already nationalized its oil through laws in 1943 and then repeated in 1975. However, in the 1990s as part of the neoliberal reforms pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and by the large US-owned oil companies, the oil industry was substantially privatized. When Chávez enacted the new law, it brought the state back into control of the oil industry (whose foreign oil sales were responsible for 80% of the country’s external revenues). This deeply angered the US-owned oil companies – particularly ExxonMobil and Chevron – which put pressure on the government of US President George W. Bush to act against Chávez.

The Zionist lobby joined the oil companies in the push for the coup after Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez cut all ties with Israel over it’s slaughter in Gaza in 2009.

One of the news outlets at the forefront of exposing this was the independent website Venezuelanalysis.

In August of 2018, the outlet had it's Facebook page removed without explanation, in what the outlet believed was retribution for it’s “important pieces which challenge the corporate mainstream media narrative on Venezuela” as well as it’s reporting on “the growing international campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions against Venezuela”.

As it turns out Reuters reported that Facebook was relying on The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab when it took down Venezuelanalysis’s page, part of the Neo-con warmongering think tank Atlantic Council.

It just so happens that both Chevron and ExxonMobil are two of the largest donors funding the Atlantic Council.

In other words, Facebook silenced accurate reporting from independent Venezuelan journalists the exposing criminal U.S. deep state coup attempt and murderous sanctions, at the behest of a think tank funded by the very oil companies behind the push for the coup.

The case of the Atlantic Council silencing Venezuelanalysis is just one of the endless examples of how establishment actors want to use “fact-checking” to silence factual reporting on their corruption.

The Social Reckoning film is reigniting the propaganda campaign used to justify this regime of online censorship.

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