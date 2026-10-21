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dennis hanna's avatar
dennis hanna
7d

"John Adams," if that were your legal name, your words lack financial and economic fact.

Simply, from the time of so-called "French Indochina" (basically Vietnam) to France's participation in N.A.T.O., and particularly non-N.A.T.O. Ukraine, and African and East Asian wars France's percentage of money sent on social-government programs has not increased, not significantly increased, as a percentage of France's gross domestic product. What has increased, increased significantly, as a percentage of Frances's gross domestic product is its expenditures on military and military materiel both domestically and internationally. That is based the publicly available data.

"John Adams," you, are entitled to your opinion, but not the financial and economic facts.

dennis hanna

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John Adams's avatar
John Adams
8d

Having spent a lot of time in every country south of the Gulf of America over five decades, I have seen many countries rise and fall as the cancer of communism took it's toll. Venezuela had one of best economies in the world until the politicians of the left promised more free goodies and were elected. The free stuff came at a cost which was the end of free and fair elections and the installation of Maduro and his drug cartel and the sale of their dirty oil to the Chinese Communist government below cost.

France is now paying the price as rioters burn the bankrupt country down because 35 hour workweeks, 5 weeks of vacation, retirement at age 60, free child care and other goodies come at a cost and there's no money to pay for it now that all of the millionaires and their factories have left and been replaced with millions of Islamists on welfare.

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