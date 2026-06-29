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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
10h

I’ve been trying to convince people about this for several months and no one believes it, even though there are videos recordings of Israelis actually explaining it all. It’s too convenient to blame it all on Hamas. That way, Netanyahu can blame them for starting this long war to takeover all of Palestine. There’s no other way he could make Israel look like they had to defend themselves. They don’t realize Netanyahu has been paying Hamas for years. Netanyahu is an extremely devious person who manipulates everything so he can move ahead with his Greater Israel plans. Daniela Weiss is responsible for the Settler program, Netanyahu has to clear all the Palestinians off the land, then Daniela Weiss, Godmother of Zionism and the occupation, will bring in all the settlers from all over the world. This way he can keep fighting and expanding until he’s got all the land he wants.

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Constance Albrecht's avatar
Constance Albrecht
6h

Incredible, but it’s More corroborating evidence of them killing their own soldiers and civilians.

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