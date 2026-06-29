Written By: Justin K.P.

New video evidence unearthed by B.M., who translates newsworthy clips from the Israeli Hebrew language media, gives smoking gun proof that Israel issued the Hannibal Directive on October 7th and ordered the IDF to fire on Israelis to prevent them from being taken hostage.

The clip, which aired in February on Israel’s Channel 12, shows Israeli officials in Israel’s Police command center saying, “Right now, I would bomb the entire Gaza border with artillery, hit them with a blow so that they’d have a real problem”, to which another Israeli official replied, “It looks like they’re on it. I wore this to Amir.”

One Israeli official asked, “They’re not even getting fighter helicopters in the air, you think they’re on it?’ and another replied, “No, on Gaza. Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted”.

Soon after this clip, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir walks in the room and orders the cameras to stop filming.

The recoding apparently took place at 10 AM on Ocotber 7th.

This is video confirmation that Israeli officials had been given orders- apparently as early as 10 AM on October 7th- to explicitly “ bomb the entire Gaza border with artillery” in order to kill “the soldiers who got abducted”.

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