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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Apr 22, 2025

There is nothing new under the sun: time and time again, anyone wishing to live in undisturbed peace is swept into a Daniel 11 reskit of self-perpetuating militant agitation operating on the Hellenistic "self-fulfilling prophecy" ouroboros logical basis. Whenever any major political/civic faction seeks to resolve undue friction between two societies, the enemies of peace will insist "the other side cannot be negotiated with and must be treated as enemies," and will deploy proxy mechanisms to most cruelly treat the proponents of peace from the other side of the fence and drive them into bitter anger so they will be provoked to war, thereby "proving" the warmongers' narrative that "peace was never an option because they're out to attack us."

Simply put, the MSM-"informed" masses who pride themselves under presumptuous self-proclaimed intellectual maturity are in actuality mindlessly bootlicking on behalf of initiated conspirators whose top-down operational logic venerates the example of a snake eating its own tail for all eternity. We deserve better psyops!

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Apr 22, 2025

You totally lost me on this. First, both DNC and RNC computers were hacked, right there proving it was not a hoax. Republican Congressman McCaul has said this, more than once, before RNC officials told him to shut up.

Guccifer and all that is BULLSHIT, CRUSHINGLY exposed by Duncan Campbell. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2018/08/shirtlost-dumbshit-zach-haller-actual.html

As part of that, note that, contra Patrick Lawrence, NOT EVERYBODY at VIPS signed off on the Guccifer bullshit. Also note that that is the last piece Lawrence ever rote for The Nation.

What next, Dissident trying to revive the Seth Rich conspiracy theory? The claim that Prigozhin's SVR, to be specific, was behind the hack coming from "discredited sources" is wrong. Duncan Campbell is an investigative journalist who knows his shit.

Finally, the hacks were never mentioned in the "Steele Dossier," which has been thoroughly and rightly blown up. As noted about what McCaul said, this is separate,and I suggest they not be conflated.

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