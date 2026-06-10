Written By: Justin K.P.

Taking a careful look at the run-up to the U.S./Israeli war on Iran exposes the inner workings of the U.S./Israeli deep state and the covert operations that the CIA and Mossad carry out around the world to lay the groundwork for war.

In this article, I will detail how the U.S. and Israel astroturfed protests in Iran, infiltrated them with rioters, and ran an atrocity propaganda campaign about Iran massacring protestors to manufacture consent for war.

This article will be an examination of the deep state’s war on Iran, prior to the full-scale U.S. invasion.

This article will be specific to Iran, but should be seen as a case study for how American, Israeli, and often British intelligence lay the groundwork for targets of empire around the world.

The Deep States’ War On Iran Part One: Astroturfing Protests.

The first phase of the U.S./Israeli deep state’s war on Iran was to engineer protests on the ground in Iran against the government.

This was a plan of the U.S. deep state going back years.

Obama’s principal deputy coordinator of sanctions policy, Richard Nephew, in his book , “The Art of Sanctions: A View From The Field,” boasted about how, under the Obama administration, the U.S. placed sanctions on Iran designed to destroy the economy, and simultaneously sent in messaging attempting to drive up anti-government sentiment amongst a population suffering under U.S. sanctions.

Because of the sanctions, Nephew boasted, “Iran’s economy went from GDP growth of 3 percent to a 6.6 percent contraction between 2011 and 2012 . Iranian unemployment and inflation remained in the double digits. In 2012, Iran’s currency depreciated threefold in a matter of weeks, resulting in the hemorrhaging of Iranian hard-currency reserves”.

Meanwhile, he boasted that, “the United States expanded the ability of U.S. and foreign companies to sell Iranians technology used for personal communications, helping ensure that the Iranian public had the ability to learn more about the dire straits of their country’s economy and to communicate with one another”.

This tactic was what was deployed by the U.S. deep state in order to engineer protests in Iran.

When protests around the state of the Iranian economy sparked in Iran in late December of last year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent boasted that these were the intended effects of U.S. sanctions.

“What we can do at treasury, and what we have done, is created a dollar shortage in the country, at a speech at the economic club in New York in March I outlined the strategy, it came to a swift -and I would say grand- culmination in December when one of the largest banks in Iran went under, there was a run in the bank, the central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into freefall, inflation exploded and hence we have seen the Iranian people out on the street” Bessent boasted in early February.

He previously boasted in January :

If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here.

Meanwhile, the U.S. deep state pushed messaging into Iran in an attempt to drive up anti-government sentiment.

Damon Wilson, the head of the National Endowment for Democracy, a cutout of the CIA, boasted during a House Appropriations Committee hearing that, “the endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country (Iran) at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown … Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged; they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work … We’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on”.

The Israeli deep state ran a parallel messaging campaign.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab uncovered an Israeli bot farm in Persian created to “advance a narrative of regime change in Iran”.

Following the June Israeli/American bombing of Iran last yea, the Israeli bot network “subsequently pivoted to content related to the country’s ongoing water and energy crisis” in order “to escalate these tensions by creating and sharing content related to these issues.”

The Deep States’ War On Iran Part Two: Infiltrate The Protests With Rioters.

After the U.S./Israeli deep state, through a combination of harsh sanctions and messaging, helped spark peaceful demonstrations in Iran, they then moved to the next phase: infiltrate the protests with agent rioters on the ground and send them arms.

The Israeli paper Ynet reported that, “David Barnea was appointed head of the Mossad in 2021. Iran had been the organization’s main arena of operations for years. Barnea ordered a dramatic change in an area that had been marginal until then - driving influence within the general Iranian public. Under him, this area became central to the campaign against Iran”.

Ynet added that, “Faced with a regime that is all poison, Israel has set up its own poison machine. The organization began four years ago and reached operational maturity two and a half years ago. This is a weapons system that, if activated at full power, could be deadly far beyond the boundaries of the social network”.

It boasted, “in January of this year, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets, at their own pace. The enormous work that Israel had put in was behind the demonstrations”.

The riots, spurred on by Mossad infiltrators, were sent arms by both the U.S. and Israeli deep state and sent to kill Iranian government officials.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed,” an obvious reference to the Mossad.

Journalist Trey Yingst reported that Trump boasted to him that, “the United States sent guns to the Iranian protestors, he tells me we sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds and the president said he thinks the Kurds kept them, he went on to say ‘we sent guns to the protests, a lot of them’”.

The Deep State’s War On Iran Part Three: Run An Atrocity Propaganda Campaign.

After the U.S. and Israeli deep state helped spark protests in Iran, used agents on the ground to turn them into riots, and sent guns to the rioters to kill Iranian officials, the U.S./Israeli deep state activated their assets in the media to run a coordinated fake news campaign claiming that Iran had killed tens of thousands of peaceful protestors.

The outlet Iran International in mid January began publishing evidence-free stories claiming that Iran killed tens of thousands of peaceful protestors.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid admitted in reference to Iran International that, “the Mossad is using this media outlet quite regularly for its information war”.

Time Magazine then published a story in late January of this year which claimed that Iran killed 30,000 protestors over two days.

The only named source in the entire article was Amir Parasta, a German-Iranian eye surgeon who is a lobbyist for the U.S./Israeli deep state asset Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted CIA/MI6 installed Shah of Iran.

Amir Parasta was also an open supporter and lobbyist for a U.S/Israeli war on Iran to install the Washington-based asset Reza Pahlavi into power.

The Guardian then published an article repeating the claim of 30,000 Iranian protestors killed-without citing or naming a single source- written by the CIA-connected reporter Deepa Parent.

As the Grayzone reported :

When the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests kicked off in September 2022 following the death of a young woman in Iranian custody, the improbable Parent suddenly materialized as The Guardian’s point woman on civic unrest in a nation with which she had no apparent professional or personal experience. Much of Parent’s work at The Guardian’s so-called “Rights and Freedom” section has been funded by an NGO called Humanity United, which was founded by tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar and his wife, Pam. Omidyar has partnered with US intelligence cutouts like USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy to promote regime change from Ukraine to the Philippines, while advancing various ‘counter-disinformation’ efforts aimed at suppressing anti-establishment viewpoints.

The aforementioned Damon Wilson has admitted to NED involvement in the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran in 2022, boasting, “If you think about the impact of our work in Iran, the reason the women life freedom movement began with the the simple act of a young woman who didn’t fully cover her her head with a headscarf, that story … could have been lost in a regional as a regional story in Iran, but NED Partners helped cover that story, get it out to the world, and get it back into Iran”.

The narrative of hundreds of thousands of Iranian protestors killed was also amplified by Ghoncheh Habibiazad at the BBC, who had previously worked alongside Deepa Parent on Iran stories at the Omidyar-funded rights and freedom section of the Guardian.

Ghoncheh Habibiazad was also trained as a journalist by a cutout of the CIA, showing on her LinkedIn page that she was trained in journalism by Radio Free Europe, which the New York Times described as a , “worldwide propaganda network built by the C.I.A”.

The three-part deep state war on Iran by the U.S. and Israel before the full-scale war, consisting of engineering protests, infiltrating them with rioters and arming them, and having intelligence-adjacent media assets run an atrocity propaganda campaign, was crucial in the lead-up to the Iran war, and crucial to study to understand the inner workings of the U.S./Israeli deep state.

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