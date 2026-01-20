The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Sanctions kill. Great organization. Black Alliance for Peace. Plenty of research outside the bloody Lancet.

Earth's biggest enemy.... USA Israel Axis of Evil.

By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, January 19, 2026

https://worldbeyondwar.org/a-picture-that-shows-whats-wrong-with-military-bases/

Of course it would take millions of images to convey the full story of the harm done by military bases, foreign and domestic, but a key point is, I think, conveyed by the map above. The countries colored blue or purple have U.S. military bases in them. The countries colored red or purple have been threated with war by the United States or actually attacked or invaded by the U.S. military within the past year.

The blue countries tell a story of global empire, of a nation seeking to dominate the planet. Similar maps could be drawn up on a smaller scale for several other base empires. See them all and details about each base here. No other base empire map, however, would be remotely this extensive or include remotely this many places threatened or attacked. The U.S. government treats conflict between its military and others, anywhere on Earth, as “defensive,” because it believes it owns the world. It describes murdering people in boats near Venezuela, not as being near Venezuela but as being in the zone of the Southern Command. Every spot on the planet is categorized under one or another of the U.S. military’s “commands.” And so, Trump threatens at his whim.

In South America, where Ecuador’s public just voted to reject foreign bases, Ecuador stands out as a blank spot surrounded by blue. But Venezuela is closer to the United States, and Mexico even closer. They are red.

The red countries across the globe have had U.S. bases piled up near their borders. The United States has used its bases in Latin America and the Caribbean to attack Venezuela. Iran is bordered by seven nations with U.S. bases. The nations to the south and east of China are packed with U.S. bases, as is Europe, as is Israel.

The United States itself is colored purple because U.S. troops have been deployed on U.S. streets in the form of the so-called National Guard, as well as ICE, Border Patrol, and various other militarized agencies, plus the threat of the U.S. Army.

Cuba is purple because it is under threat of attack but also already has a U.S. base there, uniquely against the concerted will and efforts of the “host” government.

Greenland, meanwhile, is purple because it has long had a U.S. military base and a license for the U.S. to coat the rest of the island with bases, but Trump thinks he can get more than that (and wants to, for whatever combination of reasons, including vicinity to the United States, absence of too many of the wrong varieties of people, etc.).

Canada is in a similar situation and shading toward purple at the moment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture