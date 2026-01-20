U.S. regime change operations, in recent years, have come in the form of hybrid wars, regime change campaigns that use multiple tactics together or at different times, with the end goal of regime change and destabilization.

Some of the tactics used in hybrid wars, as described by professor Jeffery Sachs at the UN Security Council, include, “open warfare; covert intelligence operations; instigation of unrest; support for armed groups; manipulation of mass and social media; bribery of military and civilian officials; targeted assassinations; false-flag operations; and economic warfare aimed at collapsing civilian life”.

One of the most underreported aspects of these hybrid wars is America’s use of sanctions on targeted countries, designed to plunge the targeted country into poverty and then exploit said poverty to create unrest.

The mainstream media often presents U.S. sanctions as a diplomatic alternative to war, but a recent study published in the Lancet medical journal by economists Francisco Rodríguez, Silvio Rendón, and Mark Weisbrot found that “unilateral sanctions were associated with an annual toll of 564 258 deaths”, which is “similar to the global mortality burden associated with armed conflict”.

The study noted, “Woodrow Wilson referred to sanctions as ‘something more tremendous than war’. Our evidence suggests that he was right. Over the past decade, we estimate that unilateral sanctions caused around 560,000 annual deaths worldwide. It is hard to think of other policy interventions with such adverse effects on human life that continue to be pervasively used”.

In this article, I will examine the effect of sanctions used during the most recent U.S. hybrid regime change wars in Syria, Venezuela and Iran.

The U.S. regime change war in Syria began in 2012, when the CIA established a “‘rat line” which was “used to funnel weapons and ammunition from Libya via southern Turkey and across the Syrian border to the opposition” and as journalist Seymour Hersh reported, “many of those in Syria who ultimately received the weapons were jihadists, some of them affiliated with al-Qaida”.

The rat line eventually turned into a direct CIA program in 2013 code named “Timber Sycamore”, which directly funnelled weapons and training to the al-Qaida linked rebels in Syria, which was described in The New York Times as, “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the C.I.A” and “one of the most expensive efforts to arm and train rebels since the agency’s program arming the mujahedeen in Afghanistan during the 1980s”, which had “a budget approaching $1 billion a year” according to the Washington Post.

After Syria was destroyed in large part from the CIA proxy war, the U.S. imposed crushing sanctions on Syria in hopes that it would keep the country in “rubble”, as the Pentagon official ,Dana Stroul, boasted.

The UN documented in 2022 that, “With more than half of the vital infrastructure either completely destroyed or severely damaged, the imposition of unilateral sanctions on key economic sectors, including oil, gas, electricity, trade, construction and engineering have quashed national income, and undermine efforts towards economic recovery and reconstruction (in Syria)”, adding, “blocking of payments and refusal of deliveries by foreign producers and banks, coupled with sanctions-induced limited foreign currency reserves have caused serious shortages in medicines and specialised medical equipment, particularly for chronic and rare diseases.”

After the fall of the Assad regime, caused by the sanctions, the Washington Post admitted, “In the days after Assad fled, Syrians finally learned how well the family had lived. Rooms were topped with crystal chandeliers, and basements were full of luxury cars. The powerful had found their way around the sanctions, it seemed; the public, meanwhile, had been left to suffer.”

This was the intended effect of the sanctions: to plunge Syria into poverty to pave the way for regime change.

In 2023, one year before CIA-backed rebels overthrew Assad, journalist Charles Glass, reporting on the ground from Syria, wrote, “Damascus reminded me of Baghdad on my many trips there between the war over Kuwait in 1991 and the American invasion in 2003. In those years the US, the EU, and the UN were enforcing similar restrictions based on their conviction that economic hardship would destabilize Saddam Hussein’s regime or compel a hungry populace to depose him. In Iraq then, as in Syria now, the regime flourished and people starved.”

The sanctions eventually had their intended effect and weakened Syria enough that it eventually led to the desired regime change in 2024.

This same strategy was also used in the U.S hybrid war on Venezuela, which recently culminated in Trump’s kidnapping of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

The increasingly harsh sanctions on Venezuela prevented the country’s oil exports from recovering, which as economists Mark Weisbrot and Jeffrey Sachs documented led to the deaths of 40,000 people because, “nearly all of the foreign exchange that is needed to import medicine, food, medical equipment, spare parts and equipment needed for electricity generation, water systems, or transportation, is received by the Venezuelan economy through the government’s revenue from the export of oil”.

As Mark Weisbrot wrote in the LA Times, “In Venezuela, the first year of sanctions under the first Trump administration took tens of thousands of lives. Then things got even worse, as the U.S. cut off the country from the international financial system and oil exports, froze billions of dollars of assets and imposed ‘secondary sanctions’ on countries that tried to do business with Venezuela, adding, “Venezuela experienced the worst depression, without a war, in world history. This was from 2012 to 2020, with the economy contracting by 71% — more than three times the severity of the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s. Most of this was found to be the result of the sanctions.”

The economic collapse in Venezuela was exploited by the U.S. to back multiple coup attempts, eventually culminating with Trump’s kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

Most recently, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran with the explicit intention of sparking a “mass uprising” to be exploited for regime change.

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State who oversaw Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions on Iran, boasted the intention was to make things “much worse for the Iranian people [with the US sanctions], and we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”.

Elliott Abrams, another architect of the Iran sanctions during Trump’s first term, boasted that because of the sanctions, “Iran was facing bankruptcy”, and “If Trump had received four more years, the regime would have faced a choice between economic collapse and mass uprising or halting the nuclear program”.

When the most recent protests in Iran sparked due to economic concerns, the U.S. intelligence connected private intelligence firm Stratfor noted that it was largely due to U.S. sanctions writing, “The unrest was initially triggered in part by the Iranian rial hitting a record low of 1.45 million to the U.S. dollar on Dec. 28, prompting shopkeepers in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and other commercial districts in the city to take to the streets to protest the worsening economic situation, with Iran’s annual rate persisting above 40%. Iranians’ economic frustrations have been simmering for years amid ongoing U.S. sanctions”.

The protests were soon infiltrated by the CIA and Mossad in an attempt to turn them in a violent pro-regime change direction.

The Israeli journalist Tamir Morag reported that, “We reported tonight on Channel 14: foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed. Everyone is free to guess who is behind it.”

An account associated with the Israeli Mossad boasted in a message to Iranian protestors, “Let’s come out to the streets together. The time has come.

We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field as well” and the former head of the Military Intelligence Directorat in Israel from 2018-2021, Tamir Hayman told the Israeli newspaper Maariv, “If the question is, is there zero operation right now? The answer is no, because there is already an operation. There is currently a very significant influence operation by the US” referring to the Iran protests.

According to a report in the Financial Times :

Testimonies from the scenes of the unrest — some spoken directly to the FT, in addition to those smuggled out through intermediaries — reveal a muddied account of the turmoil itself, in which agitators mingled with genuine protesters. Clashes claimed the lives not just of unarmed citizens who formed part of the leaderless crowds, but of well-equipped security personnel. “There were groups of men in black clothes, agile and quick,” said one demonstrator in Tehran. “They would set one dustbin on fire and then quickly move to the next target.” Another witness in western Tehran told the FT he saw about a dozen fit men, “looking like commandos”, dressed in similar black clothing, running through the area and calling on people to leave their homes and join the protests. “They were definitely organised, but I don’t know who was behind them,” he said.

From Syria to Venezuela to Iran, the purpose of U.S. sanctions is to plunge the people (not the governments) of the targeted countries into poverty to then exploit the unrest caused by it for regime change.

