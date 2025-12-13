The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
5h

Glad to see we're largely on the same page here, TD. My own guess is that this psyop (whether an "actual terrorist attack" or staged false flag) serves to solidify the bogus perception of the U.S.-HTS "anti-ISIS" alliance (even though HTS's Zionist-enabled nazi-jewhadist scums are well-known for wearing DAESH emblems on their uniforms) as a cynical self-fulfilling prophecy.

By the way, it's worth pointing out that the SDF were more or less "indirectly" colluding with ISIS during the 2010s, because the Kurdish separatists and DAESH were in very close proximity to each other in the Deir ez-Zor and/or al-Hasakah region(s) and sometimes passed by one another's controlled territory with no transpired head-on fighting, in addition to the fact Peshmerga at one point suspiciously abandoned their own people into the hands of ISIS on top of the Kurds later abandoning the fight against ISIS to prioritize confronting Turkey. The buried record of SDF-ISIS collusion against Assad completely dismantles the Western narrative that "we must support the Kurds against ISIS."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jimbank's avatar
Jimbank
3h

The real reason we are in Syria is that Israel wanted us there. Or should I have said told us to be there?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture