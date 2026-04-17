IDF Officially Gives Its Support To Rape.

In August of 2024, CCTV footage was leaked from Sde Teiman, Israel’s torture dungeon for detained Palestinians, showing the gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner by IDF militants.

10 of the IDF militants were arrested for the gang rape , and five were charged in February of last year for causing “broken ribs and a punctured lung” along with stabbing, “the detainee in the buttocks, causing rectal injury.”

Middle East Eye reported that , “Two suspects were found to have failed polygraph tests when asked whether they had inserted an object into the detainee’s anus or were concealing the identity of the person responsible. They denied both, but the examiner concluded they were being deceptive.”

Yoel Donchin, the doctor who examined the victim at Sde Teiman, said , “doctors found intestinal tears and broken ribs,” and that “We saw that he had a stab wound in the anus,” adding, “I saw how the soldiers there behave. I saw how they bring in the detainees and how they force them to sing songs. I saw a wounded person who had been abused and beaten severely.”

After the IDF rapists were questioned by Israeli military police, “right to rape rallies” took place outside of Sde Teiman, where members of the radicalized Israeli public demanded the IDF militants be freed.

In March of this year, the Israeli army dropped the charges against the five IDF militants , a move that was celebrated by Israel’s genocidal Defense Minister, Israel Katz, who said, “The role of the IDF’s legal system is to defend and protect soldiers who are bravely fighting monsters in war – not the rights of Nukhba terrorists”.

Now, the IDF has sanctioned the use of rape against Palestinians by allowing the five IDF militants to return to service.

Haaretz reported that :

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has approved the return to reserve duty of soldiers accused of abusing a Gazan detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility, following the dismissal of the indictment against them, despite the absence of a completed command-level investigation into their conduct. According to the statement by the IDF, the five soldiers, all reservists in the Force 100 unit tasked with guarding the prisoners, suspected of abusing a Palestinian detainee in 2024, are not barred from continued service.

By allowing the militants who undoubtedly raped a Palestinian detainee to return to service, the IDF is officially giving its support to the use of rape against Palestinians.

The Rape Army.

The incident at Sde Tiemen was far from an isolated incident.

In March of 2025, the UN collected evidence and testimony that showed “Specific forms of sexual and gender-based violence – such as forced public stripping and nudity, sexual harassment including threats of rape, as well as sexual assault – comprise part of the Israeli Security Forces’ standard operating procedures toward Palestinians” and that “Other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including rape and violence to the genitals, were committed either under explicit orders or with implicit encouragement by Israel’s top civilian and military leadership”.

Since Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli detention after the October 2025 “ceasefire”, a growing body of evidence shows that the use of rape was a systemic policy of the IDF against Palestinian detainees, with support from the top of Israel’s government.

In November of last year, the Palestinian centre for human rights, documented multiple victim testimonies which “reveal an organized and systematic practice of sexual torture, including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, sexual assault using objects and dogs, in addition to deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely” adding that, “the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including thousands of detainees held in prisons and military camps closed to international monitoring bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

Most recently , the human rights NGO Euro Med Monitor collected over 20 testimonies from released Palestinian detainees who faced rape or sexual violence at the hands of the IDF.

Among the most shocking testimonies was one of a 42-year-old woman from North Gaza who was detained by the IDF and said that “she was shackled to the table and stripped, while two soldiers took turns violently raping her, and the other two documented the assault on film”adding that “she was raped four times over two consecutive days, twice on each day, before being left completely naked in the room, still watched and filmed through the door”.

A 43-year-old male detainee said that “a soldier raped me. I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me. Later, they untied me and brought a dog, which also raped me. On the same day, I was raped at least twice more after being tied to the bed. One of the soldiers put his penis in my mouth and then urinated on me. The rape was repeated two days later by three soldiers”.

With the IDF officially allowing the IDF militants caught committing rape on camera to return to service, the IDF is officially approving this sadistic use of rape as torture as official Israeli policy.

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