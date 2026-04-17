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Alan's avatar
Alan
19h

They make nazis look like amateurs.

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ALYSON PRICE's avatar
ALYSON PRICE
19h

These are Gods Chosen People ????

Along with POTUS they have illustrated how a so called civilised Society behave in a War or as in this case , THE GAZA GENOCIDE

Forget all the Rules that brought the Nazis to Trial and the words

NEVER AGAIN

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