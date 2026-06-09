Written By: Justin K.P.

Axios has reported that if David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance deal to absorb Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN goes through, Zionist genocide denier Bari Weiss, the current editor of CBS News, may now be installed as editor-in-chief of CNN as well.

The report noted that “Paramount has held preliminary conversations with several candidates for a business-side counterpart to CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, according to two sources familiar with the network’s inner workings”, adding, “The search implies that if Paramount Skydance’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery goes through, Weiss would oversee all news editorial across both CBS News and CNN. Her potential counterpart would manage business operations across both companies.”

For context, David Ellison’s production company Skydance previously bought Paramount, the parent company of CBS News.

David Ellison, according to the Jerusalem Post, “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

His father, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, is the largest private donor to the Israeli IDF and is close with Benjamin Netanyahu.

David Ellison bought Skydance primarily to turn CBS News into a propaganda organ for the Israeli government.

He installed Bari Weiss- a self-described Zionist fanatic and open Israeli propagandist who has published outright genocide denial articles at her outlet “The Free Press”, denying well-documented Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Weiss also ran a smear campaign on the Palestinian academic Reefat Alareer to silence his countering of Israeli atrocity propaganda, which led to the IDF labelling him an “Amalekite” and slaughtering him along with multiple family members.

At CBS News, Bari Weiss fired any reporter who has said anything remotely critical of Israel and promoted committed Zionists into high-level positions.

Having Bari Weiss turn CBS News, and now likely CNN, into full-on state media outlets for Israel is just part of Israel’s larger information war on America.

Benjamin Netanyahu himself boasted that Larry Ellison’s Oracle purchasing a large share of TikTok was part of Israel’s information war campaign, boasting , “We’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” in reference to the purchase of TikTok.

Benjamin Netanyahu also boasted about using Elon Musk to manipulate the X algorithm in his favour, saying, “the other one that’s most important is X, we have to talk to Elon, he’s not an enemy, he’s a friend, we should talk to him”.

Aside from using Zionist billionaires like David and Larry Ellison to further its agenda, Israel is simultaneously directly funding PR firms to push pro-Israel propaganda on Americans.

As I reported in my last article , Israel has hired Havas Media Germany, a subsidiary of the marketing company Havas, to hire the production company Piro Inc. to produce Zionist propaganda targeting Americans.

Through Havas Media Germany, Israel has similarly:

-Hired the firm Clock Tower X to distribute pro-Israel messaging through the conservative network Salem Media Network.

-Hired the firm Show Faith by Works to focus on ‘churches and Christian organisations in the western United States’ aimed at countering ‘declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians

-Hired the firm SKDKnickerbocker to “develop a ‘bot-based program on various social media channels that ‘floods the zone’ with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel message”.

-Hired the firm Bridges Partners to “fund social-media influencers promoting Israel”.

With Americans across the political spectrum abandoning support for Israel, Israel- which relies entirely on U.S. funding and arms to maintain its occupation of Palestine- will go into overdrive with its information war targeting Americans.

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