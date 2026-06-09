The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
1d

If someone watches CNN or CBS, they deserve whatever they get.

Reply
Share
Ms. Trichome's avatar
Ms. Trichome
1d

Simple fix. Stop watching.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture