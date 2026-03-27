Earlier this week, ambulances belonging to the Jewish charity Hatzola were set on fire by three masked people in Golders Green, London, which caused “several explosions caused by gas canisters onboard the vehicles”, but killed no one.

Soon after, a telegram account claiming to represent a previously unknown group calling itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI) took credit for the attack.

Earlier this month, the group also took credit for attacks on “a synagogue in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on March 13; and a Jewish school in Amsterdam also on March 13,” none of which “have resulted in injuries”.

The mainstream media in Israel, American and the UK right away began planting articles which claim that the group is a front group for Iran.

The Telegraph claimed the group was an “Iranian sleeper cell”, while the Wall Street Journal claims that unnamed “security officials”, “suspect Iranian agents recruited individuals online to carry out the assaults, and set up a bogus terror group to claim responsibility for attacks”.

But the narrative around “Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya” is in no way adding up and is full of more and more holes as time goes on.

The Land Of Israel? Gaza war?

The first inconsistency in the narrative around “HAYI” is in the statement put out by the Telegram channel claiming to represent the group, taking credit for the ambulance attack.

The message reads:

The Machzike Hadath Synagogue in London is one of the important centers of Orthodox Judaism, and its deepest connection to Israel is through Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook, the first Chief Rabbi of Israel and one of the most influential thinkers of Religious Zionism, who served at this synagogue before immigrating to the Land of Israel. This historical bond continues to this day, and the synagogue has become one of the main bastions of support for Israel in Britain, so much so that In June 2024, Rishi Sunak, the former British Prime Minister, visited this site amidst the Gaza war to affirm, alongside his expression of solidarity with the Jewish community, his country’s unwavering support for Israel.

This message is repeated in Arabic and Hebrew.

But as commentator Lowkey pointed out , the statement contains Zionist language which would never be used by a pro-Iran militant group.

For one, the group uses the phrases “the Land of Israel” and “unwavering support for Israel” instead of referring to Israel as the Zionist entity or occupied Palestine.

As Lowkey noted, “If we accept that this is an ‘Iran-linked’ organization as is being claimed, it is safe to say that through its use of words like ‘the Land of Israel’ instead of the Zionist entity, it would be the first in the history of such groups to actually recognize Israel” noting that the statement, “does so in both English and Arabic”.

Furthermore, the statement calls the genocide in Gaza, “the Gaza war”, again something a militant pro-Iran group is highly unlikely to do.

Furthermore, Lowkey noted that , “the Hebrew word used for immigration in this statement is ‘Aliyah’ עליה, which has specific Zionist connotations.”

The social media activity credited to HAYI is so sloppy that even Israel lobby front groups have raised questions about it.

Referring to an earlier video put out by the group on social media, accompanying a statement, Joe Truzman, a researcher at the Israel lobby front group Foundation for Defense of Democracies, admitted , “The statement starts with standard praise for God, which looks legitimate or authentic, but the statement is strange. It calls for jihad, yet it lacks a date at the end, Generally, with the Shi’ite armed organizations, or even the front groups, they at least try to look authentic. In their statements, there’s always a date at the end, and there are always little statements that these groups say at the end. You don’t see that in the statement at all”.

HAYI Gives Exclusive Interview To Israel Propaganda Outlet.

The narrative becomes more questionable when learning that “HAYI” has only given an “exclusive interview” to CBS News, the outlet now owned and edited by open Zionists propagandists.

For context, CBS was bought by Skydance, owned by David Ellison’s, a donor to the State of Israel and the IDF, and son of Larry Ellison, the biggest private donor to the IDF and a personal friend of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ellison installed Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News, an open propagandist for Israel who has published articles at her outlet, the Free Press that claim the well-documented IDF massacre at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites never happened, among other open genocide denials.

At CBS News, Weiss has promoted Zionists into top positions and fired anyone at the network who has shown any criticism of Israel.

One staffer at CBS News told Variety Magazine that after Bari Weiss fired multiple reporters, “the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent”.

The fully Zionist controlled CBS News ran an article claiming to be an “exclusive interview” with “a person representing the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia” who supposedly said, “We’ll keep threatening U.S. and Israeli interests worldwide until we’ve avenged every child in Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and the resistance nations, We urge people to stay away from Zionist and American interests and individuals to keep themselves safe”.

The obvious question raised by this is: if Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya is a real Iranian front group, why is it giving its first “exclusive interview” to a Zionist propaganda outlet?

Telegraph Account Created After Questions From Israeli Media.

Another bizarre aspect of the narrative is that Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya had no Telegram group at first, and only created one after the Jerusalem Post noted it was unusual for the group to not have created one.

When the group first began declaring its existence online, the Jerusalem Post wrote on March 13th, “The group seemingly did not exist before this week and, unusually, does not have its own Telegram or social media channels. Usually, such groups create channels straight away.”

As if on cue , “The Telegram account appears to have been created two days before the London incident, on 21 March.”

UK Quiet On Details About Alleged Perpetrators.

Even more questions are raised by the arrest on Wednesday of two of the three alleged perpetrators of the Ambulance attack.

For one, the two alleged perpetrators were arrested “on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life” and not for terrorism or even an anti-semetic hate crime.

As Le Monde noted, the charge was “on suspicion of arson” and “The police statement did not mention a terror charge” and despite the fact that “Police earlier said the attack was being treated ‘as an antisemitic hate crime’”.

Furthermore, the British Police have released no information on the two perpetrators except for the fact that they are “British nationals aged 47 and 45” and they even “have been released on bail”.

Former UK diplomat Craig Murray noted that , “If there were any evidence at all these men were Iranian terrorists, they would not be released on bail,” and journalist Ryan Grim noted , “If they were actual Iran-linked terrorists they (UK authorities) obviously would be behaving differently”.

While more information needs to be released, one thing is for certain: the official narrative is not adding up.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.