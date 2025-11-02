Bloomberg recently interviewed this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner and U.S. asset in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, where she cheered on Trump’s regime change war in Venezuela and said she has been coordinating the war with members of the Trump administration.

For context, Marchado has been a long-time asset of the U.S. and its regime change war in Venezuela.

In 2003, she founded the NGO “Sumate,” which was funded by the U.S. government through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI).

Her NGO was used by the Bush administration as a tool of regime change against then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

In 2002, when the Bush administration backed a short-lived coup against Hugo Chavez, Machado was one of the figures who swore in the short-lived U.S. puppet government, and she was later the driving force behind a referendum to remove Hugo Chavez in 2006, at the behest of the U.S.

As Michelle Ellner has documented, Marchado pushed for the American starvation sanctions on Venezuela, was one of the “political architects” of the 2014 guarimba violet riots in Venezuela, and supported the U.S. coup attempt in Venezuela in 2019.

In the most recent interview, Bloomberg asked Machado about Trump’s strikes on boats in the Caribbean, and Machado said she supported the bombings, saying, “for years we were asking the world to understand the degree of threat the Maduro regime was building in Venezuela” and claiming that every enemy of Zionists and neo-cons was in Venezuela to justify the ilegal bombings, saying, “Russian agents, Iranian agents freely operating in Venezuela, Hezbollah and Hamas being located in our country.”

For context, Trump claimed without evidence that he was striking drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean, but the Intercept reported that, “Trump officials acknowledged in separate briefings provided to lawmakers and staffers on Thursday that they do not know the identities of the victims of their strikes”, and the New York Times reported that, “American officials have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power”.

When asked, “Do you support US military strikes on the territory of Venezuela?”, Machado said, “I believe the escalation that’s taken place is the only way to force Maduro to understand that it’s time to go. I believe that this escalation is the last opportunity for those that still support Maduro to understand that they need to take all support away from him”.

Machado said she has been coordinating this regime change operation with the U.S. and other governments, when asked, “Who are you in touch with in the (Trump) administration? Who are you having conversations with most these days?”, she replied, “I will not get into those details, for obvious reasons. I have to insist that I’ve been in contact not only with several officials in the US government, but also in Canada, in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.”

Asked about the current neo-con secretary of state Marco Rubio, who has been leading the push for war with Venezuela, Machado said, “I certainly believe Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the people in the administration that better understands the threats that are posed to Latin America and from our region towards [the] United States” adding, “I have been in touch with him, of course, and with his team and even further, in Congress. [In] both parties, we have really good friends and champions of our cause.”

Machado also admitted U.S. corporations will make money off the privatization of Venezuela’s natural resources as a result of this regime change operation, saying:

From the energy security, and business perspective, Venezuela is in last place in terms of rule of law globally. Last place. Who is going to invest under these circumstances? You would have to partner with a criminal cartel — one that has confiscated and robbed private local and international companies. We have in Venezuela the largest proven oil reserves in the world, the eighth [largest] reservoir of natural gas, huge potential in electricity, gold, critical minerals, and so on. This can only be unleashed with a government that brings order to this chaos. That open[s] markets, that brings rule of law, that is friendly to international investment. And then a country that is producing less than 1 million barrels a day, could reach four, five, or six in a decade.

Trump has authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela, and the Miami Times reported that, “The Trump Administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment” with the goal of regime change against Maduro.

By her own admission, the Trump administration, and its neo-con secretary of state Marco Rubio, are “ in contact” regularly, with their regime change puppet María Corina Machado, who boasts the regime change operation will be “friendly to international investment”.

