The New York Times published an opinion piece in support of Trump’s coup in Venezuela titled “Trump Was Right to Oust Maduro”, written by Matthew Kroenig, the president of the pro-war propaganda mill Atlantic Council.

The article is full of outright falsehoods designed to manufacture consent for the coup.

Matthew Kroenig writes, “Mr. Maduro was charged with trafficking narcotics into the United States (he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in New York on Monday).”

What Kroenig does not mention is that the Justice Department has dropped their central charge that Maduro is the head of a drug cartel called “Cartel de los Soles” admitting that, “it is actually a slang term, invented by the Venezuelan media in the 1990s, for officials who are corrupted by drug money” and “abandoned the claim that Cartel de los Soles was an actual organization.”

Furthermore, Kroenig does not mention that the case is evidence-free, as CNN noted, “According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country. Almost all coca crops – the main ingredient of cocaine – are concentrated in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. An annual report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published in March did not mention Venezuela in the four pages dedicated to cocaine trafficking, citing instead Ecuador, Central America and Mexico.”

Writing about Maduro, Matthew Kroenig writes:

His governance drove millions of Venezuelans out of the country, fueling a migration crisis at America’s southern border While he was in office, Venezuela’s gross domestic product contracted by 80 percent, the poverty rate rose to 90 percent and hyperinflation peaked at 130,000 percent.

What he does not mention is that much of this was the intended result of U.S. starvation sanctions on Venezuela.

Venezuelan opposition economist Francisco Rodríguez noted that, “The evidence strongly supports the contention that economic sanctions and other actions of economic statecraft aimed at the Venezuelan government have strongly impacted the country’s economic and humanitarian conditions. Although there is certainly some variation across estimates and room for differing interpretations of the data, it is hard to deny that they have had a sizable negative impact on living conditions in the country”.

In 2020, the UN documented that, “the economic blockade of Venezuela and the freezing of Central Bank assets have exacerbated pre-existing economic and humanitarian situation by preventing the earning of revenues and the use of resources to develop and maintain infrastructure and for social support programs, which has a devastating effect on the whole population of Venezuela, especially those in extreme poverty, women, children, medical workers, people with disabilities or life-threatening or chronic diseases, and the indigenous population”.

Thomas Shannon, who was undersecretary for political affairs at the State Department under President Donald Trump during his first term told the Washington Post, “I said the sanctions were going to grind the Venezuelan economy into dust and have huge human consequences, one of which would be out-migration”.

John Bolton, Trump’s then National Security Advisor, admitted “There was no doubt the sanctions, along with the general economic deterioration before we imposed them, was driving a lot of people out of the country, that, to me, was a way to put pressure on the country.”

Economist Mark Weisbrot in the La Times wrote :

In Venezuela, the first year of sanctions under the first Trump administration took tens of thousands of lives. Then things got even worse, as the U.S. cut off the country from the international financial system and oil exports, froze billions of dollars of assets and imposed “secondary sanctions” on countries that tried to do business with Venezuela. Venezuela experienced the worst depression, without a war, in world history. This was from 2012 to 2020, with the economy contracting by 71% — more than three times the severity of the Great Depression in the U.S. in the 1930s. Most of this was found to be the result of the sanctions.

In a study published by Jeffery Sachs and Weisbrot they noted , “We find that the sanctions (On Venezuela) have inflicted, and increasingly inflict, very serious harm to human life and health, including an estimated more than 40,000 deaths from 2017–2018; and that these sanctions would fit the definition of collective punishment of the civilian population as described in both the Geneva and Hague international conventions”.

Jeffry Sachs at his recent testimony at the UN Security Council, noted, “During 2017 to 2020, the U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on the state oil company. Oil production fell by 75 percent from 2016 to 2020, and real GDP per capita (PPP) declined by 62 percent.”

Furthermore, Matthew Kroenig writes, “María Corina Machado, the exiled opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is beloved by the Venezuelan people, despite Mr. Trump’s comment that she lacks popular support”.

In reality, polls show that Venezuelans despise the pro-war U.S./Israeli asset María Corina Machado.

One Poll conducted in Venezuela in October of last year found that, “91% of those consulted have an unfavourable opinion about the opposition leader María Corina Machado” and noted that it placed Machado as, “the most unpopular, with a rejection rate significantly higher than the rest of the country’s political leaders”.

Another poll conducted in Venezuela in October showed that, “86% of those consulted expressed disagreement with the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, pointing out that there are no merits or concrete actions that support that recognition”.

Yet another poll from September of last year showed that, “64.6% of Venezuelans maintain a negative opinion on the role played by the opposition led by María Corina Machado … In contrast, only 18.6% expressed a positive assessment of its management”.

The article is far worse than the New York Times publishing another pro-war propaganda article, given that its author, Matthew Kroenig, is funded by oil companies that stand to benefit from the coup in Venezuela and the U.S. government- a fact that is not disclosed by the New York Times.

The Atlantic Council- the pro-war propaganda think tank which Matthew Kroenig is president of- lists that some of the top funders that have given it over one million dollars, including, the United States Department of Defence, the United States Department of State and Chevron, the oil company which gains to profit from the coup in Venezuela.

The Think Tank has also taken $25,000- $499,999 from ExxonMobil Corporation.

Chevron and ExxonMobil have been pushing for a coup in Venezuela for oil since 2001.

As journalist Vijay Prashad documented :

The United States had no problem with Venezuela per se, not with the country nor with its former oligarchy. The problem that the United States government and its corporate class have is with the process set in motion by the first government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez. In 2001, Chávez’s Bolivarian process passed a law called the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, which asserted state ownership over all oil and gas reserves, held upstream activities of exploration and extraction for the state-controlled companies, but allowed private firms – including foreign firms – to participate in downstream activities (such as refining and sale). Venezuela, which has the world’s largest petroleum reserves, had already nationalized its oil through laws in 1943 and then repeated in 1975. However, in the 1990s as part of the neoliberal reforms pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and by the large US-owned oil companies, the oil industry was substantially privatized. When Chávez enacted the new law, it brought the state back into control of the oil industry (whose foreign oil sales were responsible for 80% of the country’s external revenues). This deeply angered the US-owned oil companies – particularly ExxonMobil and Chevron – which put pressure on the government of US President George W. Bush to act against Chávez.

(Emphasis:Mine)

The Atlantic Council is also funded by a long list of war profiteering companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Palantir Technologies.

Not only did the New York Times publish pro-war propaganda about Venezuela, but they failed to disclose that its author was not only funded by the U.S. State Department and Department of Defence, but also by the two major oil companies pushing to take Venezuela’s oil and by a long list of military contractors looking to profit from a new war.

