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MillingAround1's avatar
MillingAround1
Jul 16, 2025

19 months late on genocide, 67 years late on Israel’s original sin. Fuck The NY Times.

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David Corpus's avatar
David Corpus
Jul 16, 2025

You are not understanding the NYT format correctly. They published an OPINION piece, expressing the opinion of the author. The article you wrote implies that the editorial staff or a reporter speaking on behalf of the NYT referred to it as a genocide. That is not what happened. NYT are still in denial.

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