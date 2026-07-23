Written By: Justin K.P.

Marco Rubio’s state department recently explicitly announced the return of McCarthyism in the United States through a paper titled “Cuba: the Capital of 21st-century communism”, which explicitly lauds the tactics of “harsh government crackdowns against its domestic institutional organs – blacklists, McCarthy-era investigations and prosecutions, and a slate of anti-communist laws at both the state and federal levels” as a method of taking down a supposed “communist plot” led by Cuba.

In reality, the paper baselessly accuses a number of anti-war figures and organizations of being part of an organized foreign influence plot led by the Cuban government over their opposition to Marco Rubio’s sadistic blockade on Cuba, which denies cancer treatment for children and causes widespread food shortages for ordinary civilians.

The report specifically names virtually every prominent anti-war organization that has protested the blockade on Cuba, including the Democratic Socialists of America, National Lawyers Guild, CodePink, The People’s Forum and Black Alliance for Peace.

It also names a wide range of figures, ranging from Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman, to the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Ben Cohen, to streamer Hasan Piker, to Amazon Labor Union founder Christian Smalls as part of a supposed organized communist plot that needs to be cracked down on.

The disturbing content in the report was not empty words, and it seems clearer and clearer that Marco Rubio’s State Department will crack down on a wide range of anti-war figures and organizations, issuing bogus subpoenas and investigations against them for opposing his blood-soaked foreign policy agenda.

Prior to the report being released, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued administrative subpoenas against activists who took part in the “Nuestra América Convoy”, which brought aid to Cubans suffering under Marco Rubio’s siege, including Hassan Piker, Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin, and Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. representative Ilhan Omar, all of whom were listed in the state detriment paper for bringing aid to Cubans.

Since the report, it seems similar bogus lawfare investigations will continue to be launched.

Following the paper, the independent anti-war outlet BreakThrough News has revealed that “the MAGA-dominated House Ways and Means Committee has issued us a subpoena – demanding internal communications, financial records and more.”

The outlet said that they believed this was an attempt to silence them because they have been“covering the activities of the Palestine solidarity movement, unmasking the truth of ICE’s terror in our streets, and exposing Washington’s crimes around the world, from Cuba to the Congo.”

“That’s the journalism they want to shut down. Their goal is to saddle us with legal proceedings and hostile media to drain our resources and stop this important work. They know that our budget is microscopic compared to the giant billionaire-funded media corporations that dominate the airwaves,” the outlet wrote, adding, “This is a political witch-hunt against independent media, pure and simple. It isn’t just an attack on us. It’s an attack on all independent media and the very principles of freedom of the press – from the very politicians who campaigned on the basis of ‘defending free speech.’”

Journalist Rania Khalek, a host with Breakthrough Newsroom, called the bogus subpoena, “a direct attack on our work as journalists and on the First Amendment generally.”

Indeed, this appears to be just the beginning of a series of McCarthyite subpoenas and bogus investigations directed by the Trump administration designed to silence and crush anyone engaging in journalism, commentary, or activism opposed to its neo-con foreign policy.

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