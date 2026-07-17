Written By: Justin K.P.

The MoU between the U.S. and Iran is officially over as the Iran war continues to escalate.

The United States proved time and time again that Iranian hardline skeptics of the MoU were correct in their assessment that the United States was not serious about abiding by the MoU or making peace with Iran.

“Iran’s leaders suspected that the MoU was a temporary retreat by the US, intended to relieve pressure on the global economy and prepare for another round of war” the Johns Hopkins University professor and Iran expert Vali Nasr noted in the Financial Times.

As he noted, “US vice-president JD Vance even suggested publicly that President Donald Trump liked the agreement because it would give America time to replenish its dwindling strategic oil reserves.”

As Vali Nasr noted, the United States was not willing to follow through on any of the concessions it was forced to give Iran during the negotiations that led to the singing of the MoU.

As he noted:

There was no unfreezing of Iranian assets; a US-brokered deal between Israel and Lebanon disregarded Iran’s demands for ceasefire there; more US military assets began to arrive in the Gulf region; and Washington encouraged commercial vessels to disregard Tehran’s instructions to co-ordinate with its authorities and navigate through Iranian channels as they transited the Strait of Hormuz. Some ships then passed through channels close to the Omani shoreline instead. Washington expected that this would weaken Iran’s claim of control of the strait and ability to enforce it. Each of these on its own may not have been major violations of the MoU, but together they represented a concerted effort to erode the leverage Iran had gained during the war and reflected in the ceasefire agreement.

When Iran responded to the U.S. provocations in the Omani shoreline, the U.S. restarted the war, bombing Iran for six consecutive days.

And recent U.S. escalation shows there is little to no chance of diplomacy returning any time soon.

The United States has begun striking critical Iranian civilian infrastructure , including by “hitting more bridges, energy sites and collapsing a tower at a key Iranian port”.

Al Jazeera reported that:

There was a systemic attack on the Iranian civilian infrastructure this time. We’re talking about bridges, railways, and airports. Seven bridges were hit, and six of them are in Bandar Khamir. Most of these bridges connect the ports, and Bandar Abbas also, to nearly 200 miles inland, meaning these are quite important. Bandar Khamir is a small town, pretty much close to Qeshm Island, the biggest island in the Gulf. These bridges are quite important for the movement of people, for fuel, and, of course, for military ammunition as well. And then the Bandar Abbas railway was also hit. It is quite an important one, because that is simply connecting the country’s largest port to central Iran, particularly to cities such as Shiraz. These attacks are aiming to cut off the southern part of the country from the mainland, and that is quite a huge concern for Iranians. So another target that was hit is a railway and airport facility close to the Pakistani border. There are some separatist groups there fighting against the Iranian army for decades. So, degrading the IRGC’s capacity there could lead to insurgency.

Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that “Iran’s Energy Ministry urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption to help stabilize power supply in the country’s southern provinces following US strikes on energy facilities”, and that “The ministry asked subscribers to turn off air conditioners for one hour during peak consumption periods to help ensure a more stable electricity supply to the affected provinces”.

Iran-as it had done throughout the war- has continued to go up the escalation ladder.

Iran’s Press TV reports that Iran carried out retaliatory strikes “the first of which targeted a missile defense surveillance radar, several US weapons depots, and two HIMARS launchers, and a number of missiles, resulting in a large fire at a base hosting US terrorist forces in Kuwait.”

It added, “In another statement later, the IRGC said its forces targeted and destroyed a naval surveillance radar at the Salmah Plateau and a US air surveillance radar stationed in the Ghanam area of Oman.”

Iran similarly apparently hit a “US special operations command center in Syria”.

Iran has issued the Strait of Hormuz “closed ‘until further notice’ and at least until ‘the end of US interference in the region.’”

Iran similarly apparently carried out retaliatory strikes on the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) and the King Fahd Causeway connecting Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

Iran also “damaged a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait”.

Furthermore, there is now a possibility that Ansarallah in Yemen will enter the war and put a blockade on oil shipments in the Red Sea.

Reuters reported that , “Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi movement to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure”, and that “A source close to the Houthis said the group had completed preparations to attack shipping by deploying missiles and drones ​near Bab el-Mandeb strait, the gateway to the Red Sea, in Yemen’s highlands overlooking Hodeidah and the Gulf of Aden and was awaiting the order to begin.”

There is no chance of Iran backing down and giving into U.S. dictates, as Vali Nasr noted, “Iran will therefore seek to absorb US military pressure and intensify its attacks on US military targets and energy and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf. Its aim is to signal that the war will not remain at the level of Washington’s choosing. In the meantime, Tehran will accept the inevitable economic hardship that another US naval blockade will entail, believing that its own pressure on the global economy by closing the Strait of Hormuz — and potentially the Bab el-Mandeb strait and the Red Sea — will force Trump to blink first … The Iranian regime is engaged in an existential battle. It is betting that its willingness to endure greater pain gives it an advantage, which will stand it in good stead at a future negotiating table.”

This escalation, and all the disastrous effects it will have on the global economy, are all because the U.S. launched a failed regime change war on Iran at the behest of Israel, and then refused to accept defeat after signing the MoU with Iran.

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