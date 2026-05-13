The mainstream media has hit a record new low, reviving the “mass rape hoax”, the false claim that Palestinians committed mass rape against Israelis on October 7th, sourced entirely to a crude hoax report written by a proven liar and scam artist.

The mainstream media finally acknowledged the actual mass rape committed by Israelis against Palestinian detainees, with the New York Times publishing an article (only under the opinion section), detailing the mass rape unleashed by Israeli authorities against Palestinian detainees.

This shot the Israeli propaganda machine into overdrive, with the Israeli foreign ministry calling the piece “ one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press”.

On cue, the mainstream media revived the mass rape hoax, writing coordinated articles about a report that supposedly proves that Hamas committed mass rape on October 7th.

The British tabloid the Daily Mail, published an article with a headline claiming to expose “October 7 barbarism beyond all imagination” entirely based on a “report, fittingly titled ‘Silenced No More’, which is released today” written by “Dr Cochav Elkayam-Levy, founder of The Civil Commission and lead author of the report”.

The entirety of the Western mainstream media- at the behest of their handlers in the Mossad, CIA and MI6- began writing articles echoing the Daily Mail.

The following mainstream media outlet laundered the report:

CNN called the report “the most comprehensive body of evidence yet of sexual and gender-based violence against women, men and children, which it describes as ‘systematic, widespread, and integral to’ the assault.”

The BBC said the report , “published harrowing details of ‘systematic, widespread’ sexual violence by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups during the attacks on 7 October 2023, and against hostages.”

The New York Times called the report , “the most comprehensive report yet on sexual violence by Palestinian militants during and after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.”

The Washington Post said the report proves that “Sexual violence was systematic, widespread and integral to the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath”.

The Globe And Mail (Canada’s equivalent to the New York Times) said the report proves that “Hamas militants used sexual violence as a ‘deliberate tactic’ in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel”.

The Associated Press said the report proves that “Sexual violence was systematic, widespread and integral to the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks and their aftermath”.

Through laundering this fraudulent report, the aforementioned mainstream media outlets have exposed themselves as blatant fake news outlets laundering propaganda.

As I will show in this investigation, the report’s author, Cochav Elkayam-Levy, has been proven to be a con artist and liar- even by Israeli media, and the report repeatedly cites proven hoaxes to back up its claim that mass rape occurred on October 7th.

Mainstream Israeli Media Exposes Elkayam-Levy As A Con Artist.

Kochav Elkayim-Levi, the lead author of the “report” has previously been exposed by the mainstream Israeli outlet Ynet as a con artist.

The paper noted that she had laundered proven lies, “For example, the story about the pregnant woman who had her stomach ripped open - a story that was proven to be untrue, and she spread it in the international press.”

After being caught spreading fake and debunked stories, “professionals began to distance themselves from her because she was not credible”.

Journalist Ali Abunimah has also noted that Kochav Elkayim-Levi had “tried to pass off an old photo of a deceased Kurdish female fighter in another country as a victim of the 7 October violence.”

According to Ynet, Kochav Elkayim-Levi even tried to prevent the UN from investigating claims of mass rape on October 7th, noting that she “ also wanted to prevent the visit of Pramila Patten to Israel”.

Ynet also exposed Kochav Elkayim-Levi as a con artist, asking for money for work that was not being done.

The investigation found that she “conned wealthy American Jewish donors like Rahm Emanuel, … the Biden administration’s ambassador to Japan, and channelled the money into her personal bank account.”

Ynet uncovered that “Elkayam-Levy appealed for $8 million to launch her ‘Civil Commission,’ requesting $1.5 million for ‘management and administration.’ ‘Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, donated money to her, she took donations from a lot of people, and started asking for money for lectures,’ the Israeli official complained.”

It noted that “After more than five months of research, however, the publicity-hungry lawyer has produced nothing of substance to justify her massive fundraising haul. Indeed, the ‘atrocity report’ Elkayam-Levy had promised supporters, which would have provided clear evidence of systematic sexual violence by Hamas on October 7, has yet to arrive.”

Elkayim-Levy, won the Israeli “Israel Prize in Solidarity” in 2024, for supposedly writing a “horror report” proving mass rape occurred on October 7th, but Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker uncovered that “the ‘horror report’ on Hamas’s sex crimes, on the basis of which Elkayim-Levy received the award, does not exist at all” and it was in reality, “a four-page document. One page is signatures. One page is general statements. And two pages are just newspaper headlines”.

Drucker also revealed that “Elkayam-Levy is the niece of Yaakov Berdugo, an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, and Ali Abunimah noted that she had previously “authored guidelines for the Israeli government to force-feed Palestinian hunger strikers detained in its prisons, a form of torture.”

A Blatantly Fraudulent Report:

The new report put out by Kochav Elkayim-Levi, cited in the mainstream media as proof of mass rape on October 7th, is not only a hoax, but a crudely done, and easily debunkable hoax.

The report appears to be an extended version of the fraudulent “horror report,” which as Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker noted, was nothing but signatures, general statements and newspaper headlines.

As journalist Muhammad Shehada noted, the report “is basically 17 pages of endorsements & colourful quotes from the likes of Sheryl Sandberg, Hillary Clinton and Rahm Emanuel, followed by 28 pages of forewords, acknowledgements and recommendations. Then, about 100 pages of old claims repackaged. Basically, grouping every single article ever written or speech ever made about those allegations.”

Aside from this, the report cites an endless array of proven lairs and hoax articles, all of which I will document in this section.

Zaka.

ZAKA, an ultra orthodox rescue group, has been caught- even by mainstream media- fabricating atrocity stories about October 7th.

The Times of London newspaper has previously caught Zaka fabricating stories about mass rape on October 7th, writing:

Among the first responders on October 7 was Zaka, an ultra-orthodox volunteer force. Zaka members are not trained in forensics, nor were they directed to do any more than retrieve remains from what was still an active battle zone. The decision to send them in has come under heavy assault in the Israeli media, including from military officers who believe if they had been deployed, forensics might have been preserved. Orit Sulitzeanu, the executive director of ARCCI, notes the volunteers’ lack of familiarity with the women’s bodies they were finding and their tendency to focus on injuries they believed pointed to sexual violence, such as smashed pelvises and gunshot wounds to sex organs, ignoring other injuries that muddied the picture. “They are all religious guys; most of them are ultra-religious. They never saw a woman except their wife,” Sulitzeanu says. “So to see all these bodies, how did they deal with that?” Aharoni and others are struck by how closely the Zaka accounts cleaved to stories handed down about the horrors of the pogroms. “The first framing of rape and sexual violence was automatically linked with European histories,” she says, particularly by those with a religious education. “So there is a Zaka volunteer whose main education is religious. He’s read a lot of Jewish texts that depict the raping of women. These texts kind of reappear again and again in Jewish stories and they reappear every time there is a major event against Jewish communities.

The article added, “Yossi, a volunteer from another religious group called United Hatzalah, told the reporters he had seen a ‘pyramid of bodies’, although no such thing was found. His description seemed to echo a photograph of a mountain of corpses at the crematorium mortuary at Dachau concentration camp. The now-debunked story of the pregnant woman and her slaughtered foetus is well known from the pogroms. Many other erroneous tales involved babies — one Zaka figure claimed to have found a baby baked alive in an oven.”

PBS News similarly exposed that Chaim Otmazgin, a volunteer commander with ZAKA, “tearfully recounted the details in a nationally televised appearance in the Israeli Parliament” of supposed “sexual violence” which it turned out “hadn’t happened”.

Despite the fact that Zaka has been thoroughly directed, it is repeatedly cited in the “report”.

Zaka is cited so heavily in the report that the group is even thanked in its introduction.

Zaka is cited in the report as evidence on pages 47 , 84, 85, 111, 168, 176, and 178.

On page 85, the report writes, “Another volunteer described the bodies of three women who were collected from the main Nova site, who had been shot in the groin, and the bodies of two additional women found with their legs spread and the upper part of their pants torn. The witness further described finding the bodies of two women in a field near the Nova site who had gunshot wounds around the groin area and torn clothing. One of the victims had her jeans torn and visible bruises on her legs.”

These claims in the footnotes are sourced to Chaim Otmazgin, the volunteer commander of ZAKA.

But Chaim Otmazgin himself has admitted this claim was fabricated.

After the story was debunked, he told the AP “At the end, it turned out to be different, so I corrected myself”.

Despite the fact that Otmagazin admitted his allegation was fabricated, it is still included in the report.

Rami Davidian.

Ravid Drucker, a mainstream and well-respected investigative journalist in Israel, has previously exposed that Rami Davidian, one of the key “witnesses” of mass rape on October 7th, has been telling “stories fabricated from beginning to end” and “Hair-raising stories, Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred”.

Despite this, Rami Davidian is cited repeatedly as evidence in the “report”.

The report quotes the account of a “witness who arrived at the Nova Music Festival” who claimed that “he described seeing young people scattered everywhere—some naked, abused, embracing one another”.

The report quotes the “witness” saying, “Embracing, naked. What is that? Do you understand what they did to them? Do you understand they abused them? Do you understand now? You see bodies without hands, without heads, without legs. You see things that are unbearable. You don’t understand who is capable of doing such things? All the crying, all the shouting, it was me. And then I decided to leave that place. I couldn’t anymore. I couldn’t help anyone.”

The report then went to quote him saying, “You see bodies without a head, without a leg. . . . They had damaged their internal organs. . . . Things had penetrated their internal organs. Then I see her: curled up, sitting under a tree, with five or six terrorists around her.”

In the footnotes, this entire “testimony” was credited to Rami Davidian.

But, these stories, as noted above, were exposed by Ravid Drucker as being “stories fabricated from beginning to end,”and yet they are still cited as credible in the “report”.

Raz Cohen.

Another “witness” cited frequently in the report is Raz Cohen.

A long list of investigative journalist have noted the major inconsistencies in Raz Cohen’s claims to have witnessed rape on October 7th.

The outlet propaganda and co. complied the numerous contradictions in Raz Cohen’s story documenting:

-He posted this smiling selfie during Oct 7, the same time he claims to have witnessed the rape. -On Oct 9 interview with I24 news he never mentioned anything about sexual assault. -On Oct 9 interview posted on TikTok, he never mentioned anything about sexual assault -On Oct 9 interview with Radio Canada , he never mentioned anything about sexual assault. -On Oct 9 interview with an Israeli newspaper, he mentioned women for the first time. But does not provide any specific details. -On Oct 10 interview with New Hour , he says he saw terrorists rape many women, then kill with knives, then rape the dead. -On Oct 11 with ABC Australia, he said he saw terrorists rape many women and then kill with knives -On December 19, Israel Foreign Ministry posts this interview with Kann News. He said he saw five terrorists semi-circle a woman. He said a person rapes her and then she stops moving, and the rape continues. -On Dec 28 interview with New York Times .He said he saw five civilians semi-circle a woman. He said a person rapes her. -On January 4 interview with CNN , he said he saw five Gaza civilians come out of a white van and rape a single woman. Then knife her to death. Then continue to rape her. Then laugh. Then run after a couple and murdered them too.

The Intercept, writing about Raz Cohen’s testimony, noted , “A veteran of Israel’s special forces, Cohen did multiple interviews about a rape he claimed to have witnessed. A few days after the attacks, he told PBS NewsHour that he had witnessed multiple rapes. ‘The terrorists, people from Gaza, raped girls. And after they raped them, they killed them, murdered them with knives, or the opposite, killed — and after they raped, they — they did that,’ he said. At an appearance on CNN on January 4, he described seeing one rape and said the assailants were ‘five guys — five civilians from Gaza, normal guys, not soldiers, not Nukhba,’ referring to Hamas’s elite commando force. ‘It was regular people from Gaza with normal clothes.’”

Despite the fact that Cohen’s testimony is repeatedly changing and clearly fabricated, the “report” cites him as a credible witness.

The opening of the report even contains a quote from his ever changing, discredited testimony, and again one on page 72.

Despite the fact that it has been debunked, the footnotes in the report cite Raz Cohen’s testimony as credible throughout the report.

Shari Mendes.

Shari Mendes is another discredited witness who claimed to have witnessed “mass rape” on October 7th.

But as Jeremy Scahill- an award-winning foreign policy journalist- has noted, Mendez was caught claiming to have witnessed “a pregnant woman (who) had a fetus cut out of her body and that the fetus was beheaded and then the mother was beheaded,” something that provably didn’t happen.

Scahill noted, “One of the most prominent or ubiquitous figures that has emerged in Israel’s narrative that Hamas committed systematic rape is an architect from New Jersey named Shari Mendes, who is living in Israel now and is a member of the Israeli Defense Forces rabbinical unit. And she was deployed to prepare women’s bodies for burial in the bases where Hamas attacked military facilities. And she’s been quoted widely saying that they saw widespread evidence of rape and that she personally saw it. She described broken pelvises, not just among, you know, soldiers, but among grandmothers and children. But Shari Mendes also was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying that a pregnant woman had a fetus cut out of her body and that the fetus was beheaded and then the mother was beheaded. This is entirely false. We’ve gone through all of the official records that Israel has put out on people who died that day. There was no pregnant woman killed that day. That’s been thoroughly debunked”.

Even ZAKA has admitted this claim is a hoax. The French outlet Le Monde reported, “Others claimed to the press that a pregnant woman was disemboweled and her fetus stabbed, which was never the case, as confirmed to Le Monde by Nachman Dyksztejn, ZAKA’s French-speaking volunteer.”

Despite being caught blatantly lying, Mendez is taken as a credible witness in the report.

The report writes, “A witness involved in the identification process and preparation for burial of female soldiers at the morgue provided a detailed deposition to the Civil Commission. In her testimony, she described the condition of the bodies upon arrival, the injuries observed during the identification process, and the challenges of treating individual remains due to extensive trauma inflicted on the bodies. She described feeling shocked at the ‘extent of the cruelty’ she observed. She testified that victims had been shot in several places in the body, and many times in the head. Multiple victims had been shot in the eyes, face, and skull. She stated that it ‘seemed as if mutilation of these women’s faces was an objective in their murders,”, a claim that is sourced to Mendes in the footnotes.

The report again cites the testimony of Shari Mendes as credible elsewhere. Including to back up claims that “Female bodies were found naked or partially naked, in some cases with aluminum cans, grenades, nails, blunt objects, rods, household tools and spike-like instruments, inserted into genitals and other parts of the body, as well as with multiple gunshot wounds, cutting injuries and targeted burning in genitalia and breasts, or the face” and that “survivors and first responders further described naked or partially naked bodies of women with their hands or feet tied, and/or with their legs spread and vaginas exposed.”

This claim has previously been debunked by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which noted that , “at Shura Base, to which most of the bodies were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia.”

(Emphasis: Mine).

The report cites Shari Mendes as a member of the “Shura morgue staff” who saw evidence of genital mutilation, despite the fact that Harretz had confirmed that the actual forensic pathologists at Shura found “no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia”.

“Sapir”

The report even goes as far as to repeat the ridiculous“testimony” of a supposed witness going by the pseudonym “Sapir”.

The report cites a witness who claimed to have seen “ a woman being raped by several assailants”- who, according to the testimony, “cuts her breast, he cuts her breast. . . he throws it on the road, and they are playing with it”.

To back up this ridiculous claim the “report” cites several interviews Sapir had with the media, including in the widely debunked New York Times article “Screams without Words”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported however, that the Israeli police were “unable to identify the women who, according to S. (Sapir) and other eyewitnesses, were raped and murdered” quoting the Israeli police saying, “At this stage, I do not have specific bodies”.

Furthermore, as journalists, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate documented, “Sapir” claimed to have witnessed “terrorists carrying the severed heads of three more women” despite the fact that “no record exists of women being beheaded on October 7”.

The report further documented the major discrepancies in “Spairs” testimony, writing:

On Nov. 8th, Haaretz reported that a female witness – almost certainly Sapir – claimed that she saw men in fatigues bend one woman over, shoot her in the head, and mutilate her body. Her friend who was hiding with her — all but certainly Yura — then claims he “didn’t see the rape,” but that Sapir “told him at the time what she saw.” Fast forward to Dec. 28th, and Sapir and Yura tell the NYT a completely new tale: According to Sapir, there is now not one woman victim, but two women. And now no one is shot. The first woman was bent over and repeatedly knifed in the back when she flinched. The second woman was raped, had her breast cut off, and the terrorists supposedly played with the breast. Then she saw three severed heads. And whereas Yura previously did not witness the rape, he now – according to the NYT – says he “described seeing a woman raped and killed.” So at this point, according to these “witnesses,” there is not one but two female rape victims. And there is no longer a mere shooting, but a breast mutilation, knifing, and three severed heads. What’s more, the male “witness” now suddenly remembers seeing a rape after not seeing one the first time he told the story.

The End Of The Mainstream Media.

By now, it should be obvious that this new “report”, is nothing but a rehash of already debunked hoaxes, which is being dutifully parroted by the mainstream media as some sort of “new” evidence to back up the genocidal atrocity propaganda hoax that they have long parroted.

But with how crude and blatantly fraudulent this hoax report is, the mainstream media has diminished any remaining credibility by publishing it and reporting on it as a serious report.

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