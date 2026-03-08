Since 9/11, virtually every American war in the Middle East, from Iraq to Libya to Syria to Yemen, has been the product of Israel in partnership with hardline Zionist neo-conservatives in the U.S. who desire to destroy states that get in the way of Israeli domination of the region.

Through a combination of the powerful Israel Lobby, ideologically committed Zionists in the U.S., and Neo-conservatives who believe an Israeli-dominated Middle East will allow the American foreign policy elite to project power over the region, all of these wars have had the same primary motive: to benefit Israel and make Israel the hegemon over the Middle East.

This undeniable fact for years, has been taboo in the mainstream media ,and almost never discussed.

But the current war on Iran- and the fact that the Trump administration and Benjamin Netanyahu have not hidden that it is for Israel- has forced the mainstream media to acknowledge this fact.

Benjamin Netanyahu boasted at the beginning of the war that ,“This combined effort allows us to do what I have hoped to achieve for 40 years: to crush the regime of terror completely. That’s my promise, and this is what is going to happen”.

Similarly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio openly said , “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties”.

Because of this, mainstream media has been forced to admit that the war in Iran is the product of Benjamin Netanyahu and his ideological Neo-conservative allies in the U.S., such as Senator Lindsay Graham.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Lindsay Graham, clamouring for war with Iran, colluded with Benjamin Netanyahu on how best to sell a war with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal wrote:

To help make the case on Iran, Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks, meeting with members of the country’s intelligence agency. ‘They’ll tell me things our own government won’t tell me,’ he said. He spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said.

Graham, the ultra hawkish Neo-con- whose top donor from 2019-2024 has been the pro-Israel Republican Jewish Coalition- previously admitted the real motive behind the war with Iran is an Israeli dominated Middle East, saying , “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

Similarly, the mainstream media has been forced to admit Benjamin Netanyahu’s direct role in lobbying Trump and pushing for this war.

The Washington Post reported :

Through the fall and winter, Trump insisted publicly that he preferred a negotiated settlement with Iran. Netanyahu, increasingly alarmed that Trump might succeed, flew to Mar-a-Lago and to the White House — his seventh visit in Trump’s second term, more than any other world leader — to push for military action. A key component of Netanyahu’s drive for war came during visits to the White House in December and February, according to two U.S. and Middle East officials and an adviser to Trump, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss highly sensitive diplomacy. Netanyahu made clear his desire to attack Iran’s ballistic missile program in the coming weeks. The prime minister said Israel would be willing to strike Iran with or without U.S. involvement, though he wanted Trump to green-light the operation, the people said. Netanyahu’s determination to initiate hostilities led Trump to believe an Israeli attack was inevitable and that the best course of action was to involve U.S. military power to ensure its success, said two people familiar with this thinking. “It was a false premise because the United States could have told Israel ‘no,’” said the adviser to the president. “But it was a clever tactic, and it shifted the momentum in favor of military action.”

Due to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly no longer seeing the use in manufacturing consent and saying the quiet part out loud again and again, the mainstream media has been forced to admit Israeli influence over American foreign policy, and the fact that the war in Iran is a product of Israeli officials in partnership with American Neo-cons who want to “reshape the Middle East” in Israel’s favour.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.