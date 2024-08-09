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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 9, 2024

Zei Squirrel and I have both written about stuff like this in the past

https://benmedia.substack.com/p/liberals-democrats-and-the-synthetic

https://zeisquirrel.substack.com/p/on-social-imperialism-on-the-american

https://zeisquirrel.substack.com/p/aoc-is-a-social-imperialist-masquerading

If you call yourself a "Leftist" but support American Imperialism, you're not on the Left.

As Richard Medhurst said:

“And then they call themselves “progressive”…what the fuck does that mean? You’re an Imperialist who wants Healthcare.”

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Kristi Brennan's avatar
Kristi Brennan
Aug 11, 2024

I agree with the article and appreciate it. However, the comments do reflect a ubiquitous trap where the discussion can devolve into arguing about labels instead of content. Labels are a necessary short-hand communication, but I don't think it is productive spending so much energy around constructing these iron-clad boxes around what they mean. I do think that it is really important to re-educate, re-frame the popular interpretation of politicians and party agendas: e.g. Obama's surveillance/intrusive policies and his military aggressiveness, Biden's entire career of war-mongering, Walz's pro-Israeli/anti-Palestinian bias....etc. (just read an article of CAIR MN being refused a meeting w Walz - after a year of trying they finally arrived for a meeting with him but it was canceled on-the-spot when he learned that they wanted to talk about solutions/actions e.g. state divestment). Many of my friends are all excited about Harris, and I can see that they are green-screening. They just want to believe because she isn't Trump that she is some hero that will be his opposite. They can't accept the cognizant dissonance of their manufactured hero supporting genocide and forever wars, that she has absolutely no inkling of an intent to challenge the Empire policies and paradigm. And most people don't understand the Empire paradigm either or how it drives concrete impacts like cost/availability of EVs or tax rates. Most still buy the "Putin wants to conquer Europe" nonsense. Not many still buy the "Israel is the Beleaguered Good Guy" lie - you have to be a brain-washed morally-deficient idiot (of which there are plenty) to deny/justify/excuse the torrents of sheer evil Israel delivers every day. BUT they will accept that (ignore it) for Harris's stated domestic policies that are, legitimately, less threatening than Trumps. I think that we don't have to insist on strict label definitions in order to promote information dissemination, education, challenge, visibility, organizing...somehow expand and reframe.

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