Written By: Justin K.P.

There was once a time when the CIA and the Mossad put effort into deceiving the public to manufacture consent for war.

That time appears to have ended.

CNN “reports”, “New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials”.

This seems to be a collection of previous Israeli deceptions lazily thrown together in a desperate attempt to manufacture consent for a renewed war on Iran.

As I previously reported, Israel “shared” intelligence with the U.S., “asserting that Iran is considering the use of chemical weapons against its adversaries”, which I noted at the time, was itself a lazy recycling of previous CIA/Mossad deceptions.

The New York Times acknowledged that “Some American officials see the Israeli intelligence as part of a pressure campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the Trump administration to return to major combat operations against Iran” while Gulf States “doubted that Iran was developing plans to use chemical weapons and believe Israel is trying to push the United States and its partners to return to a more intense phase of the war.”

Following this deception, I noted that Israel revived the deception, claiming that Iran planned on assassinating Trump, a deception it has deployed multiple times, most recently when Trump was in Turkiye, where the Washington Post reported:

U.S. intelligence officials were skeptical of an Iranian assassination threat against President Donald Trump that was relayed by Israel and prompted an extraordinary clandestine maneuver that saw him secretly fly out of Turkey in an alternate military aircraft, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said. The assassination threat was relayed by the Israeli government to the CIA, where analysts did not view the intelligence as compelling and conveyed that skepticism to Trump administration officials, one of the officials said. Another official called the reports of threats against Trump’s life “Israeli-derived, not U.S.-generated, and viewed as low confidence.”

It added, “Some U.S. intelligence officials saw Israel’s sharing of the warning about threats to Trump’s life as designed less to inform than to influence the president’s decision-making and U.S. policy in the region”.

It seems that Israel and Zionist elements of the deep state decided to merge the two recycled deceptions and add on claims about dirty bombs recycled from the Iraq War for good measure.

It seems that the U.S./Israeli deep state has given up and has resorted to gathering a bunch of old deceptions and adding them together mad-libs style, and feeding it to the drooling morons in the mainstream media.

So I say, Fuck it, if you can’t beat em, join em.

Maybe Iran also attacked a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Tonkin.

And perhaps Iran is also throwing babies out in incubators in Kuwait.

Maybe Iran is also pumping its troops full of Viagra, and is about to commit a massacre against civilians in Benghazi.

Why not? Maybe Iran hacked the DNC and stole Hillary Clinton’s emails and has a secret “pee tape” on Donald Trump.

While we are at it, maybe Iran is putting bounties on American troops in Afghanistan.

To add on, Iran is probably giving U.S. spies “Havana Syndrome” with secret ray guns.

Iran- I would wager- likely bombed the Nord Stream pipeline as well.

And of course, Iran committed mass rape on October 7th and beheaded 40 babies.

And to any U.S. or Israeli spies reading this, please, I beg you, put at least a little effort into your deception next time.

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