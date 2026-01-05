The Dissident

Sean Griobhtha
3h

"The CIA as we know it is the Frankenstein monster created by Allen Dulles. He and his brother thought that no amount of death and killing was over the line in the furtherance of capitalism. The covert operations role has expanded exponentially to become the major activity of the CIA. The law authorizing the CIA is a ceding of the Constitutional powers of Congress to make and declare war to the CIA, at least as long as no one finds out. Secretly, clandestinely, the CIA funds student groups in “enemy” countries, stirs up the capitalist forces in politics, supports candidates who are willing to kiss US ass, and provides money and weapons to right-wing terrorists. These covert operations have expanded from bloodless coups (if ever a thing actually existed) to full scale military operations, sanctioned by their mandate under the law interpreted broadly. The CIA has authorization to call forth US military forces (special forces, WMDs, gunships, etc...) anywhere around the globe, and no amount of killing and slaughter is distasteful or enough."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-lies-and-damned-lies

SocraticGadfly
1h

Didn't I say last week this whole thing about kidnapping Maduro had shades of Poppy Bush doing the same to Manuel Noriega?

