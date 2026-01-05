The New York Times reported that the U.S. Justice Department, in its bogus drug case against Maduro, dropped one of its central charges, the charge that Maduro runs a drug cartel called “Cartel De Les Soles”.

In reality, as the New York Times notes, the cartel does not exist, and the term Cartel De Les Soles was “invented by the Venezuelan media in the 1990s, for officials who are corrupted by drug money.”

The New York Times noted, “Prosecutors still accused Mr. Maduro of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, but they abandoned the claim that Cartel de los Soles was an actual organization. Instead, the revised indictment states that it refers to a ‘patronage system’ and a ‘culture of corruption’ fueled by drug money.”

The Justice Department dropping the “Cartel de los Soles” is much deeper than the fact that the charge is bogus, (the entire case against Maduro is bogus) and likely has more to do with the fact that further investigation into the term “Cartel de los Soles” exposes evidence of CIA involvement in drug trafficking.

The think tank InSight Crime noted that, “The phrase ‘Cartel of the Suns’ reportedly emerged in 1993, when two GNB generals – anti-narcotics unit chief Ramón Guillén Dávila and his successor, Orlando Hernández Villegas – were investigated for drug trafficking and related crimes. As brigade commanders, each wore a single sun insignia on their epaulettes, giving rise to the phrase ‘Cartel of the Sun.’ When division commanders – who bore double suns – were later accused of trafficking, the name evolved into the ‘Cartel of the Suns.’”

Further investigation into this case shows that Ramón Guillén Dávila and Orlando Hernández Villegas were being supported by the CIA when they were smuggling cocaine into the United States.

This was exposed in a 60 Minutes investigation from 1993.

Referring to the drug smuggling done by Ramón Guillén Dávila, Former DEA head, Robert Bonner told Mike Wallace, “There was some knowledge on the part of CIA, at least some participation in approving or condoning this to be done”.

Wallace noted that Bonner, “came to that conclusion after a two-year secret investigation, conducted with the DEA’s office of professional responsibility, and the CIA’s own inspector general.”

Robert Bonner noted, “If this has not been approved by DEA or an appropriate law enforcement authority in the United States, then it’s illegal, it’s called drug trafficking, it’s called drug smuggling”.

Annabelle Grimm, the former lead DEA agent in Venezuela, explained the operation further, saying, “The CIA and the Guardia Nacional wanted to let cocaine go into the traffic without doing anything; they wanted to let it come up to the United States, no surveillance. This would enable them to gain the traffickers’ confidence, keep their information cool, and it would lead to larger seizures of drugs … I guess they thought they were going to get Pablo Escobar at the scene of the crime or something, which I found personally ludicrous”.

According to Robert Bonner, “They (the CIA) made this proposal, and we said ‘no, no way we will not permit this, it should not go forward,’ and then apparently it went forward anyway”.

Robert Bonner added, “It is wrong for an agency of the U.S. government to facilitate and participate in allowing drugs to reach the streets, if the CIA doesn’t understand that, then I would be concerned that this kind of incident could be repeated.”

If the Justice Department dropped the Cartel de los Soles charge because it was bogus, then they would have to drop the entire case against Maduro, given the fact that, “According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Venezuela is not a cocaine-producing country. Almost all coca crops – the main ingredient of cocaine – are concentrated in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. An annual report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published in March did not mention Venezuela in the four pages dedicated to cocaine trafficking, citing instead Ecuador, Central America, and Mexico.”

More likely, the Justice Department dropped the charge because looking further into the origin of the “Cartel De Les Soles” name revealed what Former DEA head Robert Bonner called, illegal drug trafficking and drug smuggling done by the CIA.

