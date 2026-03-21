The Dissident

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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
4h

Disgusting! Israel is a terrorist country and now they want to expand their borders . …Today Israel.. tomorrow the world!

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
2h

Insanity. When are people going to wake up to this utter madness?

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