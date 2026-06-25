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Peter Wadsworth's avatar
Peter Wadsworth
1h

The possesive of "it" is "its" The word "it's " is a contraction of "it is". The two are not interchangeable.

And it's "waning", not "waining".

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
1h

I’ll believe that shit when I see it. Just like republicans, they suck dick for money.

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