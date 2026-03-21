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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
3h

as I wrote in my latest post, the era of nuclear weapons is over.

Hypersonic weapons can reach any bunker used to store nuclear bombs, rendering those having them even more vulnerable than those who don’t.

Same goes for air carriers and warships, now defenseless floating coffins.

It is time to get rid of them both and to get back on the path to understanding, logic and peace.

Here one more, the US’s goal is the closure of both the strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal, this would in turn cause the collapse of Europe which would by it become dependent on its freshly stollen Venezuelan gas and oil.

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Chris N's avatar
Chris N
2h

If there were any rational and courageous people in DC, they would do whatever necessary to secure Israel’s nukes

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