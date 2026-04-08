A new poll from the Pew Research Centre shows that the majority of Americans have a negative view of Israel and that the majority of voters across party lines under 50 rank Israel and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu negatively.

The key findings of the poll are that :

-60% of U.S. adults have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 53% last year. -59% have little or no confidence in Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs – up from 52% last year. -In both political parties, majorities of adults under the age of 50 now rate Israel and Netanyahu negatively.

Pew Research documented that this shows a further upswing of Americans opposed to Israel, noting, “Six-in-ten Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable view of Israel, up 7 percentage points since last year and nearly 20 points since 2022. The share of U.S. adults with a very unfavorable view of Israel (28%) has also increased 9 points since last year – and nearly tripled from 10% in 2022.”

“Eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents currently have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 69% last year and 53% in 2022”, Pew Research noted, adding that, “Still, the share of Republicans with a negative view has ticked up since last year, driven by those under 50. Today, 57% of Republicans ages 18 to 49 have an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 50% last year.”

Indeed, the Iran war for Israels seems to have put the nail in the coffin of American support for Israel among the public.

The Livestream Genocide In Gaza Exposed Israel As A Genocidal Society.

Of course, the first major factor that caused Americans to have a negative view of Israel was the live-streamed genocide in Gaza.

The fact that the Israeli IDF shot Palestinian children in the head and chest, bombed hospitals and slaughtered Palestinian doctors , slaughtered starving civilians at fake food aid sites set up by Israel, slaughtered journalists , bombed and set fire to refugee tents and tortured and raped Palestinian detainees, while labeling Palestinians as the“Amalek” and repeatedly stating the genocidal phrase, “there are no innocent civilians in Gaza” left no doubt about the genocidal nature of Israel and the fact that the IDF are genocidal, fanatical terrorists.

Over the course of the genocide in Gaza, IDF militants would proudly share videos of themselves committing war crimes , chanting genocidal slogans , wearing Palestinian women’s underwear, while leading Israeli political figures openly made genocidal statements including “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza”, calling to make Gaza “unlivable for humans until the population leaves”, and calling the Palestinians “human animals”, exposing the IDF and the Israeli government for the genocidal terrorists that they are.

The Iran War Put The Nail In The Coffin.

But as the pew research poll shows, America’s support for Israel has declined even further this year.

This is because the unpopular and failing war in Iran is overwhelmingly seen as a war not in America’s interest that was done at the behest of Israel.

In early March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio openly stated that the war was for Israel , and launched by Israel, saying, “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties”.

As Daniel Levy, a former Israeli negotiator, put it, Israel has “been trying to pull successive American presidents into that war, to launch such a military campaign. They’ve never succeeded,” adding, “his president is made of different stuff, less serious stuff, apparently, and Netanyahu saw his opportunity.”

He added, “It’s not an era of a Pax Americana with — alongside all that indulgence of Israel, there were still certain brake mechanisms. This time, Israel sees us in an era of what I would call a Pax Greater Israel. This is about how far Israel can extend its dominion, how much of a hard-power, dominant hegemon it can be in the region, seizing parts of Syria or of Lebanon, trying to finish an eradicationist approach to the Palestinians. And crucially, to do that, you have to weaken Iran militarily, to remove some kind of deterrent. You can only do that with the U.S., so you need to pull the U.S. into this war. If that means further accelerating American decline and even accelerating Israel’s loss of support in America, then it’s a price to pay. It’s kind of ‘use it or lose it,’ because those things are happening anyway.”

Israel and Netanyahu’s role in pushing the war in Iran was so prevalent that even the mainstream media has to acknowledge it.

Most recently the New York Times reported that before the war,

U.S. and Israeli officials gathered first in the Cabinet Room, adjacent to the Oval Office. Then Mr. Netanyahu headed downstairs for the main event: a highly classified presentation on Iran for President Trump and his team in the White House Situation Room, which was rarely used for in-person meetings with foreign leaders. Mr. Trump sat down, but not in his usual position at the head of the room’s mahogany conference table. Instead, the president took a seat on one side, facing the large screens mounted along the wall. Mr. Netanyahu sat on the other side, directly opposite the president. Appearing on the screen behind the prime minister was David Barnea, the director of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, as well as Israeli military officials. Arrayed visually behind Mr. Netanyahu, they created the image of a wartime leader surrounded by his team. The presentation that Mr. Netanyahu would make over the next hour would be pivotal in setting the United States and Israel on the path toward a major armed conflict in the middle of one of the world’s most volatile regions.

According to the report, Netanyahu’s and the Israeli Mossad’s presentation claimed that:

-Iran was ripe for regime change -Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks. -The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against U.S. interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal. -Mossad’s intelligence indicated that street protests inside Iran would begin again and — with the impetus of the Israeli spy agency helping to foment riots and rebellion

The report added that “Sounds good to me, Mr. Trump told the prime minister. To Mr. Netanyahu, this signaled a likely green light for a joint U.S.-Israeli operation.”

This was despite the fact that the CIA described Netanyahu’s pitch as “detached from reality,” while CIA director John Radcliffe “used one word to describe the Israeli prime minister’s regime change scenarios: ‘farcical’.”

Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, reportedly said, “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling”.

Benjamin Netanyahu boasted in 2001 that, “I know what America is. America is something that can be moved easily”, something that is seemingly especially true under the current Trump administration.

Trump’s decision to listen to Netanyahu’s “farcical” claim of an easy regime change operation with no Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz or retaliatory strikes of U.S. assets in the Middle East was so extreme that Trump’s lead counterterrorism official resigned from his position , stating that, “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

It’s not that there isn’t American imperialist interest in a war with Iran, but even many American Neo-cons and warmongers knew it would be a losing war for the U.S., while Netanyahu’s lies apparently convinced Trump that it would be an easy win.

As Foreign Affairs noted in late March, Iran “has managed to neutralize key U.S. and Israeli air defense batteries, severely damage U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf, inflict substantial economic pain, and drive a wedge between the United States and its Gulf allies. The Iranian regime, in other words, is not just surviving the U.S. and Israeli bombardment. The serious economic and political problems it is creating for its adversaries are, on a strategic level, giving Iran the upper hand.”

This is why even aspects of the U.S. deep state, such as the influential Neo-con Robert Kagan, are beginning to see Israel as a strategic liability- even to the U.S. empire.

The war in Iran is “driving deeper wedges between the United States and former friends and allies; strengthening the hands of the expansionist great powers, Russia and China; accelerating global political and economic chaos; and leaving the United States weaker and more isolated than at any time since the 1930s” Kagan wrote in the Atlantic adding that, “One would be hard-pressed to find any nation in the world that has been reassured by the Israeli and American war against Iran, other than Israel itself”.

The fact that Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu were the driving force, not just behind a war in the Middle East for Greater Israel, but a losing war, which has done more to harm than benefit the American empire, is the final nail in the coffin for American’s support for Israel.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.