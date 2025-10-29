The Dissident

They hate UNRWA because they are projecting Palestinians' sumud onto the organization and blaming it for the owners' steadfastness in not giving up on getting their property back.

See, the Talmud says (as if we should have to be bothered about this) that if the owner of lost property "despairs of" ever getting it back, it doesn't have to be returned. They've given up. So finders keepers.

They complain in the Knesset about the org keeping Palestinians aware they are refugees.

It's so stupid but so characteristic.

Because "Israel" has always respected international law right? Can't you see this making an impact with "Israel" or or any of their colonial sympathizers and enablers? The only thing this will help with is the criminal prosecution of every single person and entity involved one day when these wicked, evil regimes fall.

