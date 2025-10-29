The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) was a secret front for Hamas.

In October of last year, Israel used this claim to ban UNRWA from operating in Israeli territory, preventing it from bringing aid into Gaza and the West Bank.

A new ruling, however, from the International Court of Justice ruled that, “Israel is under an obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations (UN) and its entities, including UNRWA”.

Within the ruling, the ICJ concluded that there is no evidence for the Israeli claims that UNRWA is linked to Hamas, and the ban was actually done to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and to establish the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation death traps.

The ruling wrote, “there is no evidence that UNRWA, as an entity, breached the principle of impartiality,” adding that, “the Court finds that Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees ‘are members of Hamas . . . or other terrorist factions’”.

The ruling also noted that the Israeli ban blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, writing:

UNRWA has thus been deeply integrated into the local infrastructure of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, providing for the most basic needs of the local population, including food, potable water, healthcare and shelter. The Court recalls the scale and urgency of the needs of the population of the Gaza Strip, and UNRWA’s unique and sustained connection with the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Court considers that, in the current circumstances, it is not possible to replicate the capacity of the United Nations, acting through UNRWA, to ensure that the population of the Gaza Strip is adequately provided for. UNRWA cannot be replaced on short notice and without a proper transition plan.

It went on to note that Israel’s ban on UNRWA was intended to block aid from entering Gaza, and that Israel intentionally did not set up any other mechanism for delivering humanitarian aid.

The Court further observes that Israel itself has not ensured that the population of the Gaza Strip is adequately supplied. The Court recalls that, in addition to severely restricting the entry of aid at various times after 7 October 2023, Israel blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip starting from 2 March 2025 and only allowed the delivery of a limited amount of aid to resume on 19 May 2025. The evidence thus shows that, whether or not the operations of the United Nations, acting through UNRWA, were replaceable, Israel had no replacement system mobilized for a ten-week period.

It also added that the ban on UNRWA was used to justify the establishment of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation death traps, which were used by the IDF to lure and kill starving Palestinian civilians, writing:

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a purported replacement for UNRWA, has been widely criticized by the United Nations and other international actors, and its operations have been alleged to be inconsistent with core humanitarian principles. The United Nations has observed that aid delivery remains significantly below the volume required to meet the needs of the population. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over 2,100 Palestinians have been killed at or near the distribution sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since that system began operating on 27 May 2025.

The ruling concluded, “UNRWA has remained the principal means and the backbone of all humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, serving Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance. In this connection, Israel is under an obligation not to impede the operations of United Nations entities, other international organizations and third States, and to co-operate in good faith with the United Nations to ensure respect for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

