The Times of Israel reports that as part of the Gaza ceasefire, “Food distribution sites run by the controversial US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are being shut down under the terms of the ceasefire deal”.

The paper reported that, “officials, with knowledge of the situation, said the current plan was to rely on other aid agencies to supply Gaza”.

Hopefully, the sadistic death traps known as the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites are shut down for good, but it is still important to understand what the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was and how it was used by Israel to massacre Palestinians.

Planting A False Flag.

The entire justification for the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” was the false Israeli claim that Hamas looted UN aid delivered for Palestinian civilians.

The reality was that the aid looting was actually done by Israel’s proxy, a gang run by the ISIS-linked drug smuggler, Yasser Abu Shabab.

The Financial Times reported in 2024 that, “Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave.”

The report noted that, “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces”.

The Financial Times reported:

The FT spoke to more than 20 people about the rise of systematic aid theft in the IDF-controlled zone, including Palestinian truck drivers, traders, humanitarian groups, security providers and UN officials in Gaza, many of whom had experienced the looting first hand. They described how criminal networks had replaced individual looters, operating deep in the enclave’s south-eastern borderlands, beyond the reach of Gaza’s remaining police in what is known as a “red zone” to most Palestinians because of the IDF presence.

The report went on to note, “Multiple senior UN officials argue that such brazen theft could not happen without the assent of Israeli forces. ‘These guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot,’ one said.”

Fast forward to this year, and it was revealed that not only did Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang have the “passive, if not active benevolence” of the IDF, but was actively being armed by Israel and sent on missions, including the aid looting.

In June of this year, the former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman came out and admitted that Israel was, “providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS,” referring to Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang.

Netanyahu was forced to admit this was true, responding to Lieberman by saying, “Israel is acting to defeat Hamas in various and diverse ways, upon the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment. On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas.”

A later report in Haaretz uncovered that, “The IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave,” adding that, “each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

One IDF soldier told the paper, “They’re given more missions in densely populated zones. It’s no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they’re conducting major operations” and another added, “They train for missions right in front of us, we’ve seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

While Israel falsely blamed Hamas for the aid looting, the New York Times reported that “the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations”, Reuters reported that, “An internal U.S. government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies” and Israel’s Channel 12 reported that “There were 110 looting incidents, and none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans”.

In reality, there was never any aid looting by Hamas, and the aid looting was done primarily by Israel’s armed and trained proxy gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab.

Pictured Above: Yasser Abu Shabab’s Israel-backed gang.

Using The False Flag To Create Death Traps.

Based on the fabricated Israeli talking point that Hamas looted aid, Israel created the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, an organization funded by the U.S. and Mossad, which set up four fake aid sites, three in the South of Gaza and guarded by IDF soldiers and U.S. mercenaries.

Once the sites were set up in July of this year, Palestinians began to testify that they were shot at by IDF soldiers and U.S. mercenaries once they reached the sites, referring to them as “death traps”.

Soon after, IDF officials stationed at the sites began admitting to news outlets that they were ordered to shoot at starving civilians once they reached the aid sites.

Two IDF soldiers stationed at the sites admitted to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz:

It’s a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They’re treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. and I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there. When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it’s been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops.

Referring to the Haaretz report, David Remnick, the editor of the New Yorker, wrote, “one former (Israeli) security official I spoke to didn’t dispute the substance of the report,” adding that the Israeli security official said, “The way young soldiers and commanders sometimes use their weapons is terrible. They don’t care about the rules. They think, ‘Kill them all! They deserve it after what they did to us, they are not human beings, don’t ask your commander’”.

In another Haaretz article, another IDF soldier stationed at one of the sites admitted that “His and his friends’ day starts at 3:30 a.m. Accompanied by drones and armored forces, they set up a sniper position (at the aid site) and wait. He said that between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the trucks arrived and began unloading their contents. In the meantime, the residents are trying to move forward to take a good place in the queue, but there is a border in front of them that they don’t notice”.

The article quoted the IDF soldier saying, “A line that if they cross, I can shoot them, it’s like a game of cat and mouse. They try to come from a different way each time, and I’m there with the sniper rifle, and the officers are shouting at me, ‘Get off, get off.’ I shoot 50-60 bullets every day. I stopped counting X’s. I have no idea how many I killed. A lot. Children.”

Similarly, whistleblowers from UG solutions- the U.S. mercenary firm that guarded the GHF sites along with the IDF- began speaking to the media about the aid massacres.

One anonymous whistleblower from UG Solutions told Israel’s Channel 12 news, “There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling, ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal,” adding, “I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed”.

He concluded:

The Israeli Defense Force engineers built the sites and decided where they would be. In reality, the sites put the population at a great disadvantage and in great danger. The sites were not set up in locations, nor were they set up in a way that was conducive to delivering and distributing humanitarian aid to a needy population. They (Palestinians) couldn’t have vehicles, couldn’t have cars, they were on foot, most of them don’t have shoes, no water, going through active war zone areas.

The most high-profile whistleblower from UG Solutions was Anthony Aguilar, who was stationed at one of the aid sites and spoke to many media outlets, exposing the aid massacres.

Aguilar revealed that, “The actions on the sites — escalation of force, no standard operating procedures to dictate that, no rules of engagement provided to the armed contractors on the ground, the indiscriminate use of force, lethal and nonlethal, against unarmed civilians. I want to make that clear. We aren’t there on the distribution sites defending ourselves against Hamas. We are using indiscriminate force, targeting civilians, escalation of force that goes far beyond the measures of appropriate, against an unarmed, starving population.”

Doctors on the ground in Gaza gave more detailed and gruesome testimonies of the massacres.

Nick Maynard, an Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon who was working in Gaza told the Telegraph newspaper , “snipers appear to be targeting body parts including genitals and legs near the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)” telling the paper, “The medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting,” and adding that, “These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters”.

The paper reported that Maynard , “called the distribution sites ‘death traps’, saying he has mostly operated on young teenage boys who were trying to retrieve food for their families”, quoting him saying, “ a twelve-year-old boy I was operating on died from his injuries on the operating table – he had been shot through the chest”.

A lengthy report from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) quoted its workers in Gaza documenting the massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites.

The report noted, “MSF teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time. MSF staff described watching crowds move up the road, carrying white sacks to carry food grabbed from the GHF boxes. MSF’s nurse activity manager recalled the unmistakable link between distributions and injury” quoting one MSF nurse saying, “I see the roads get busy. I hear the hollering and heckling. I see people on carts with bags of food — then the injured begin arriving, almost at the same time. I have patients with gunshot wounds who are literally carried in on the same plastic bags they used to collect food”.

The report went on to note, “An initial analysis of the physical location of gunshot wounds among patients arriving at Al-Mawasi health centre from distribution site 2 (in the Saudi neighbourhood of Rafah) found that 11 per cent of the gunshot injuries were to the head and neck, while 19 per cent were to the thorax, including the chest, abdomen and back. In contrast, patients arriving at Al-Attar health centre from distribution site 3 (the ‘Khan Younis distribution centre’) were much more likely to present with gunshot wounds to the lower limbs. The anatomical precision of these injuries strongly suggests intentional targeting of people within the distribution sites, rather than accidental or indiscriminate fire”.

The report documented that the IDF had been targeting Palestinian children at the “aid sites”, writing, “Perhaps most disturbing of all the medical data is the number of children with gunshot wounds. In just seven weeks after the GHF sites opened, MSF teams treated 71 children with gunshot injuries: 25 aged 0–14, and 46 aged 15–17. Individualised patient data confirmed that 41 of these children were shot at or near GHF distribution sites. The remaining 30 arrived at MSF health centres as part of mass casualty influxes that coincided with the opening or closing of GHF sites and presented with fresh wounds, strongly suggesting a link to the distributions”.

Raquel Ayora, the director general of MSF said, “Children shot in the chest while reaching for food. People crushed or suffocated in stampedes. Entire crowds gunned down at distribution points. In MSF’s 54 years of operations, rarely have we seen such levels of systematised violence against an unarmed civilian population, while masquerading as ‘aid’. The GHF distribution sites have morphed into a cruelty lab”.

One medical coordinator from MSF said, “I’ve worked in many war zones and violent conflicts with MSF, but I have never seen anything like this. I was prepared to treat war-wounded patients — injuries from explosions or shelling — but I was not prepared for this. This has been one of the hardest experiences of my life: watching people severely injured or killed simply for trying to get food. None of us were prepared for that. What strikes me most is how desperate people must be. They know the risks. They know the killings are ongoing. And still they walk through an active conflict zone just for one packet of spaghetti and three bottles of oil. Can you imagine the level of desperation that drives someone to do that? The violence we are seeing — it’s serious. Really, really serious. People are being shot like animals. They’re not armed. They’re not soldiers. They’re civilians carrying plastic bags, hoping to bring home some flour or pasta.”

The UN’s inquiry into Israel’s genocide in Gaza wrote , “Several doctors have told the Commissioners that many Palestinians, including children, were shot at when they were at GHF sites. An emergency doctor in Gaza told the Commission that Nasser Medical Complex had received mass casualties from a GHF distribution point in Rafah. According to the doctor, victims, including children, from the GHF distribution site suffered from gunshot, shrapnel, and quadcopter wounds. He told the Commission that among the child victims were a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered from a single shot to the chest while she was in her mother’s arms and, on a different day, a 13-year-old girl who was also shot in the chest” adding that, “Another doctor who was also at Nasser Medical Complex told the Commission that he had received many child victims who came from two GHF sites, all of whom suffered from gunshot wounds”.

Overall, 3000 Palestinians were killed at the “aid sites” and 19,866 were wounded.

With the GHF centres being shut down, it should not be forgotten that Israel sent its proxies to carry out false flag aid lootings, in order to justify setting up sadistic U.S. and Israeli-funded death traps used to lure starving Palestinian civilians in and indiscriminately massacre them and target them with snipers once they reached the sites.

