The Dissident

The Dissident

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XpeldDiplomat's avatar
XpeldDiplomat
1h

You wrote this from very basic pro Ukraine info. It seems youve never listened to Putin's stance. The oblasts that were bombed by Ukraine for 8 years before they voted to cede from Ukraine. They signed a mutual defence agreement with Russia before Putin went in to liberate them. Putin wont deal with zionist Zelensky as he is unelected. His signature has no ongoing meaning. Zelensky has murdered or jailed his political opponents, banned everything Russian including the church and books and refuses to hold an election.

The bigger picture is that he doesn't care how many Ukrainians are killed as he has been working with UK and David de Rothschild to clear the way for New Jerusalem. He signed a 100 year contract with UK for the land under the guise of defence and reconstruction. Zelensky is a zionist.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-ukraine-100-year-partnership-declaration/uk-ukraine-100-year-partnership-declaration

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Aaron Ruby's avatar
Aaron Ruby
2h

—Russia Out of Ukraine!

—Stop the US-Israeli War Against Iran!

—Solidarity Between Ukrainian, Russianz and Iranian Workers!

—US Military Out of Europe!

—Abolish NATO!

—No Sanctions and No Censorship!

—Workers of the World Unite!

______________________

The equation is simple. Russia, the historic oppressor of the Ukrainian people for 300 years, is an imperialist power engaged in a colonialist invasion of an oppressed semicolonial nation.

There is no denying the increasingly reactionary character of the Ukrainian government grovelling before its imperialist backers. However, the character of the Ukrainian government is immaterial to the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination. Whether Ukraine is backed by the imperialist rivals of Russian imperialism for their own purposes does not negate the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination and self-defense.

I support the historic position of Marxism as articulated by Lenin in defense of the oppressed, and with the working class of Ukraine and Russia, against the Russian imperialist invasion.

I celebrate the defeat of US imperialism and Israel by Iran. That is a victory for working people and the oppressed the world over, and a victory for working people within the United States. This is the biggest defeat of Trump and may help stall his authoritarian attacks on working people.

For the same reason the defeat of the Putin invasion would be a victory for the Ukrainian working class, to be able to better fight against the Ukrainian capitalists, and a gift to the working class and oppressed of Russia by weakening the anti-communist Putin regime and Russian imperialism.

_____________________

"𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙚."

V. I. Lenin

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲

First published in Pravda No. 82, June 28 (15), 1917

https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1917/jun/28.htm

…"No democrat, let alone a socialist, will venture to deny the complete legitimacy of the Ukraine’s demands. And no democrat can deny the Ukraine’s right to freely secede from Russia. Only unqualified recognition of this right makes it possible to advocate a free union of the Ukrainians and the Great Russians, a voluntary association of the two peoples in one state. Only unqualified recognition of this right can actually break completely and irrevocably with the accursed tsarist past, when everything was done to bring about a mutual estrangement of the two peoples so close to each other in language, territory, character and history. 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙚.

Russia’s revolutionary democrats, if they want to be truly revolutionary and truly democratic, must break with that past, must regain for themselves, for the workers and peasants of Russia, the brotherly trust of the Ukrainian workers and peasants. This cannot be done without full recognition of the Ukraine’s rights, including the right to free secession.

We do not favour the existence of small states. We stand for the closest union of the workers of the world against “their own” capitalists and those of all other countries. But for this union to be voluntary, the Russian worker, who does not for a moment trust the Russian or the Ukrainian bourgeoisie in anything, now stands for the right of the Ukrainians to secede, without imposing his friendship upon them, but striving to win their friendship by treating them as an equal, as an ally and brother in the struggle for socialism.”

______________________

"𝗜𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹, 𝗲𝘁𝗰.) 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖.𝗖., 𝗥.𝗖.𝗣. 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.

…𝗥.𝗖.𝗣. 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀; 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲. 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻-𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻."

V. I. Lenin

Draft Resolution Of The C.C., R.C.P.(B.)

On Soviet Rule In The Ukraine

Delivered: November, 1919

https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1919/nov/x01.htm

______________

V. I. Lenin

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/jan/x01.htm

𝟒. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣-𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙡𝙛-𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨

"𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝘆, 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗯𝗲 𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 “𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁” 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 than the numerous cases of the bourgeoisie utilizing republican slogans for the purpose of political deception and financial robbery, for example, in the Latin countries, have had in inducing them to renounce republicanism."

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