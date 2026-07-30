The Hidden History Of The Ukraine Proxy War For New Skeptics.
Welcome New Ukraine War Skeptics, Here Is A Guide To The History You Were Denied By The Mainstream Media.
Written By: Justin K.P.
After the Ukrainian government directly took part in the U.S/Israeli war on Iran, it seems more progressive and left-of-centre people have been more open to a more skeptical view of the proxy war in Ukraine.
Some who viewed the proxy war in Ukraine as a blatant act of imperialism from Russia against Ukraine may begin to see that the reality is far more complicated.
The reality is, we were all lied to on a mass scale about the war in Ukraine, and it was in reality, a proxy war intentionally provoked and prolonged by the U.S. empire to use Ukraine to bleed Russia.
This article is for new Skeptics to learn the history and context of the war in Ukraine that they were denied by the mainstream media, and hopefully will also serve as a good refresher for longtime opponents of the war as well.
The Ukraine war did not start in February of 2022.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the U.S. pumped billions of dollars into propaganda networks in Ukraine in an attempt to create a division between Ukraine and Russia.
In 2013, then Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland admitted that the United States “invested over $5 billion” since 1991 into meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs and moving the country away from Russia.
Furthermore, after the Cold War, virtually every Russia expert understood that NATO expansion eastward would be seen as a threat to Russia.
In 1997, veteran U.S. diplomat, George F. Kennan warned that NATO expansion eastwards would be “the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era” adding that it would, “be expected to inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion; to have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy; to restore the atmosphere of the cold war to East-West relations, and to impel Russian foreign policy in directions decidedly not to our liking” a belief he stated “is not only mine alone but is shared by a number of others with extensive and in most instances more recent experience in Russian matters”.
The U.S. ignored this prophetic warning and expanded NATO membership to Czechia, Hungary and Poland in 1999 and Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia in 2004.
In 1998, while the Bill Clinton administration was pushing for further NATO expansion, George F. Kennan told the New York Times, “I think it is the beginning of a new cold war, I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely, and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else. Of course, there is going to be a bad reaction from Russia, and then [the NATO expanders] will say that we always told you that is how the Russians are -- but this is just wrong”.
While NATO presented itself as a purely defensive alliance, non defensive interventions in Serbia and Libya caused the Russians to believe it was an offensive military alliance further encircling Russia.
While the interventions in Serbia and Libya were billed as humanitarian, they were clearly to further imperial interests.
In the case of Serbia in 1999, NATO intervened under the pretext of protecting Albanians in Kosovo from Serbian militias, but the CIA was arming militants in Kosovo in an attempt to enflame the situation prior to the intervention.
The former Canadian ambassador to Yugoslavia, James Bissett, noted :
Media reports have revealed that as early as 1998, the central intelligence agency assisted by the British Special Armed Services were arming and training Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) members in Albania to foment armed rebellion in Kosovo. The KLA terrorists were sent back into Kosovo to assassinate Serbian mayors, ambush Serbian policemen and do everything possible to incite murder and chaos. The hope was that with Kosovo in flames NATO could intervene and in so doing, not only overthrow Slobodan Milosevic the Serbian strong man, but more importantly, provide the aging and increasingly irrelevant military organization with a reason for its continued existence.
After bombing Yugoslavia into submission, NATO then stood by and submissively allowed the KLA to murder, pillage and burn. The KLA was given a free hand to do as they wished. Almost all of the non-Albanian population was ethnically cleansed from Kosovo under the watchful eyes of 40,000 NATO troops.
Noam Chomsky has documented how the bombing campaign was not actually motivated by humanitarian concerns, writing, “Strobe Talbott, who was in charge of the Pentagon/State Department intelligence Joint Committee on the diplomacy during the whole affair including the bombing”, “wrote the forward to a book by his Director of Communications, John Norris, and in the forward he says if you really want to understand what the thinking was of the top of Clinton administration this is the book you should read and take a look on John Norris’s book and what he says is that the real purpose of the war had nothing to do with concern for Kosovar Albanians. It was because Serbia was not carrying out the required social and economic reforms, meaning it was the last corner of Europe which had not subordinated itself to the US-run neoliberal programs, so therefore it had to be eliminated. That’s from the highest level”.
In the case of the NATO overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, a 2015 UK parliament report acknowledged that “the proposition that Muammar Gaddafi would have ordered the massacre of civilians in Benghazi was not supported by the available evidence”, referring to the bogus humanitarian pretext used by NATO to justify the regime change operation.
Furthermore, in 2008, NATO severely ramped up its provocations against Russia.
At the 2008 Bucharest Summit, NATO officially “welcomed Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership”.
Then U.S. ambassador to Russia, William Burns, wanted at the time that :
Ukraine and Georgia’s NATO aspirations not only touch a raw nerve in Russia, they engender serious concerns about the consequences for stability in the region. Not only does Russia perceive encirclement and efforts to undermine Russia’s influence in the region, but it also fears unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences which would seriously affect Russian security interests
Experts tell us that Russia is particularly worried that the strong divisions in Ukraine over NATO membership, with much of the ethnic-Russian community against membership, could lead to a major split, involving violence or at worst, civil war. In that eventuality, Russia would have to decide whether to intervene; a decision Russia does not want to have to face
Burns also said at the time that “Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all red lines for the Russian elite, not just Putin. In more than two and a half years of conversations with key Russian players, from knuckle-draggers in the dark recesses of the Kremlin to Putin’s sharpest liberal critics, I have yet to find anyone who views Ukraine in NATO as anything other than a direct challenge to Russian interests” adding that “Today’s Russia will respond. Russian-Ukrainian relations will go into a deep freeze…It will create fertile soil for Russian meddling in Crimea and eastern Ukraine”.
Then German Chancellor Angela Merkel even stated at the time that Russia would view NATO enlargement into Ukraine as a “declaration of war”.
This was far from the end of U.S. provocations.
By far the most provocative action carried out by the U.S. was covertly overthrowing Ukraine’s elected president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and installing a puppet government more hostile to Russia.
Carl Gershman, then head of the U.S. government-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a cutout of the CIA’s foreign meddling machine, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2013 calling for the overthrow of the government surrounding Russia in hopes that as a result “Putin may find himself on the losing end not just in the near abroad but within Russia itself” adding that “Ukraine is the biggest prize”.
The NED did exactly this the following year, funding NGO’s that organized protests against Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
Journalist Branko Marcetic documented that “In practice, this meant funding groups like New Citizen, which the Financial Times reported ‘played a big role in getting the protest up and running,’ led by a pro-EU opposition figure. Journalist Mark Ames discovered the organization had received hundreds of thousands of dollars from US democracy promotion initiatives”, including the NED.
The NED funded protests were eventually overtaken by far-right nationalist extremists, who eventually overthrew the elected Viktor Yanukovych government with force.
As Branko Marcetic reported:
The driver of this violence was largely the Ukrainian far right, which, while a minority of the protesters, served as a kind of revolutionary vanguard. Looking outside Kyiv, a systematic analysis of more than 3,000 Maidan protests found that members of the far-right Svoboda party — whose leader once complained Ukraine was run by a “Muscovite-Jewish mafia” and which includes a politician who admires Joseph Goebbels — were the most active agents in the protests. They were also more likely to take part in violent actions than any group but one: Right Sector, a collection of far-right activists that traces its lineage to genocidal Nazi collaborators.
Ukrainian Canadian academic Ivan Katchanovski has meticulously documented how one far-right militant group, Right Sector, fired snipers at civilian protestors in the Maidan square, and then falsely blamed the massacre on Viktor Yanukovych’s police forces to justify overthrowing him in a violent coup.
American Senators John McCain and Chris Murphy even went to Ukraine and stood alongside Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the far-right Svoboda party, while he called to violently overthrow Yanukovych.
Following the coup, Chris Murphy boasted on C-span that it could not have been carried out without U.S. support, saying, “With respect to Ukraine, we have not sat on the sidelines; we have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there, members of the State Department that have been there on the (Maidan) square. The Obama administration passed sanctions, the Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I said, I really think the clear position of the United States has been in part what has led to this change in regime” and concluding, “I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from office”.
George Friedman, the director of the U.S. government-tied private intelligence firm Stratfor, wrote after the coup took place :
At the beginning of this year there existed in Ukraine a slightly pro-Russian though very shaky government. That situation was fine for Moscow: after all, Russia did not want to completely control Ukraine or occupy it; it was enough that Ukraine not join NATO and the EU. Russian authorities cannot tolerate a situation in which western armed forces are located a hundred or so kilometers from Kursk or Voronezh.
The United States, for its part, were interested in forming a pro-Western government in Ukraine. They saw that Russia is on the rise, and were eager not to let it consolidate its position in the post-Soviet space. The success of the pro-Western forces in Ukraine would allow the U.S. to contain Russia.
Russia calls the events that took place at the beginning of this year a coup d’etat organized by the United States. And it truly was the most blatant coup in history.
As Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko documented, “The West, however, did not want a Ukrainian president who pursued a multi-vector foreign policy; the West needed Ukraine to be anti-Russia, with clear opposition between Kyiv and Moscow. Yanukovych was open to broad cooperation with the West, but he was not willing to confront Russia and China. The West could not accept this ambivalence. The West needed a Ukraine charged for confrontation and even war against Russia, a Ukraine it could use as a tool in the fight against Russia,” adding, “this was why Western politicians, diplomats, and civil society representatives actively supported the Euromaidan as a mechanism for overthrowing Yanukovych, even going as far as providing financial support for the ‘revolutionary’ process”.
Shortly after the coup, leaked audio showed that then Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland hand-picked the Ukrainian opposition politician Arseniy Yatsenyuk to be the interim Prime Minister of Ukraine following the coup, in part because, as Forbes magazine noted, “Yanukovych resisted the International Monetary Fund’s demand to raise taxes and devalue the currency. Yatsenyuk doesn’t mind.”
Economist Jeffrey Sachs was invited to Ukraine to advise the U.S. installed Yatseniuk, and quickly left after U.S. officials boasted to him about engineering the coup in Ukraine. Sachs later revealed, “I flew there (to Ukraine) … and when I got there somebody representing an American NGO … somebody explained to me how much American money had gone into pumping up the Maidan (coup). I saw it (the Americans said) we gave 50 thousand to this one (think tank), 5 million to this one, 5 thousand to this one and so forth”.
The coup brought far-right militants who were openly hostile to Russia, and Ukraine’s ethnic Russian population, to the mainstream.
“The uncomfortable truth is that a sizeable portion of Kyiv’s current government — and the protesters who brought it to power — are, indeed, fascists,” Foreign Policy magazine noted at the time , while the UK’s Channel 4 news noted that“the far-right took top posts in Ukraine’s power vacuum”.
This all came to a head , when far-right militants trapped ethnic Russian Ukrainian in the Trade Union Building in Odessa after it was set on fire during a clash, and the U.S. backed Ukrainian government “had not done everything they reasonably could to prevent the violence, to stop that violence after its outbreak, and to ensure timely rescue measures for those trapped in the fire in the Trade Union Building” according to an EU court which added that , “The deployment of fire engines to the site of the fire had been deliberately delayed for 40 minutes, and the police had not stepped in to help evacuate people from the building promptly and safely. Therefore, the State had failed to ensure timely rescue measures”.
This eventually led to a full-scale civil/proxy war in Eastern Ukraine, between the U.S. backed Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, was elected in 2019 as a peace president, promising to implement the Minsk 2 accords, a peace deal that would have ended the proxy war in Eastern Ukraine.
The U.S., however, put a stop to it.
As Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko documented, “On March 7 (of 2019), U.S. Deputy Secretary of State David Hale held new meetings with the main presidential candidates,” including the current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky where, “Zelensky was clearly told about the U.S.’s interests in Ukraine and the need to follow the rules set by the American authorities in Ukraine after Maidan: cooperation with the IMF, continuing the confrontation with Russia, sabotaging the Minsk agreements, and protecting the interests of transnational corporations, among other things”.
Bondarenko added, “[then U.S.-backed Ukrainian president Petro] Poroshenko fully relied on his U.S. curators, believing that the State Department would see him as the only viable candidate to lead the country as the main outpost of American policy in Eurasia,” but then “could not believe that the State Department would view him with indifference and reach the same agreement with Zelensky.”
Once elected, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was explicitly threatened by far-right militants integrated in the Ukrainian army after the 2014 coup against ending the war in Eastern Ukraine.
The NGO Finnish Peace Defenders documented at the time that :
While President Zelensky is trying to follow commitments given to his electorate and international obligations in implementation of the Minsk Agreements, he has to overcome obstacles placed by irregular armed groups who identify themselves as patriots of Ukraine.
On October 7, the Ukrainian Army should have withdrawn from the settlements at the frontline, Zolote and nearby Katerynivka, in the Luhansk Region. The 72nd Mechanized Brigade, which is currently deployed to the area, should have received the order in the morning that day. The same should have been done by the units of the opposing side controlling part of the villages. The OSCE SMM should have overseen the pullback.
It didn’t happen, due to the open threats and blackmail by far-right military circles in Ukraine, including the National Corps led by Andrii Biletski.
The President of Ukraine (Zelensky) went to a frontline in Donbas to personally convince far-right military formation members, reportedly from the neo-Nazi-led Azov regiment, to stop blocking implementation of the Minsk agreement to withdraw troops along with the militants of the self-proclaimed entities.
Andrii Biletsky is reported to continue threatening the president with thousands of volunteers engaged in “defending the last checkpoint” of Zolote if the president goes on with the disengagement plan.
The same U.S. sponsored NGOs that funded the Maidan coup similarly backed the far-right in opposing the Minsk Accords.
Ivan Katchanovski documented that “The Western governments and foundations, such as Soros foundation, funded all but one of about two dozen Ukrainian NGOs, which initially issued in 2019 a collective statement that any talks with Donbas separatists were impermissible after the head of Zelenskyy’s presidential administration supported creation of a consulting group with representatives of the separatist-controlled Donbas during the Minsk negotiations”.
By the time Russia was prepared to invade Ukraine in January of 2022, following the decades of provocations outlined previously, the Biden administration refused to negotiate, wanting to draw Russia into Ukraine to use it to bleed Russia.
The Ukrainian news outlet Stranaua noted that “Biden and his key advisers, Nuland and Blinken, apparently imagined themselves to be great ‘geopolitical combinators’ and decided to play a ‘cunning game’, actually pushing Putin to invade, hoping that it would lead to his collapse.”
This was effectively admitted by Amanda Sloat, a top Biden administration official, who years later admitted that, “We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done. I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks. There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life”.
Furthermore, the U.S. and U.K. actively blocked a peace deal that Russia and Ukraine agreed to during negotiations in Istanbul, Türkiye, in April of 2022.
This fact, while blacked out in all mainstream media coverage, has been acknowledged by top diplomatic officials around the world who were involved in the negotiations.
Some of these acknowledgements as Ivan Katchanovski documented, are :
-Naftali Bennett said that the US and other Western leaders blocked the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which he negotiated with Putin on Zelenskyy’s request in March 2022 when he was prime minister of Israel, and which according to him had about 50% chance of being reached, because they wanted to ‘continue to strike Putin’
-Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Zelenskyy’s party faction in the Ukrainian parliament and the head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Ukraine-Russia talks independently confirmed that the peace deal could had been reached in spring 2022 if Ukraine agreed to neutrality and that the British prime-minister (Boris Johnson) blocked it. Arakhamia said that Russia was ready to end the war in such a case and that Ukrainian neutrality was the main Russian condition. He also said that Western countries knew everything concerning peace talks and told Zelenskyy not to sign the peace deal.
-Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, which hosted the peace talks in Istanbul, said on April 20, 2022 that Turkey ‘did not think that the Russia-Ukraine war would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul’ ‘but following the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, it was the impression that... there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia get weaker’
-Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan corroborated in 2024 the involvement of Boris Johnson in blocking the possible peace deal in spring 2022.
-Gerhard Schröder, the ex-leader of Germany, made in 2023 a similar statement, saying ‘At the peace negotiations in Istanbul in March 2022 with Rustem Umerov (then Ukrainian negotiator) , the Ukrainians did not agree on peace because they were not allowed to. For everything they discussed, they first had to ask the Americans. I had two talks with Umerov, then a one on-one meeting with Putin, and then with Putin’s envoy. Umerov opened the conversation with greetings from Zelenskyy. As a compromise for Ukraine’s security guarantees, the Austrian model or the 5+1 model was proposed. Umerov thought that was a good thing. He also showed willingness on the other points. He also said that Ukraine does not want NATO membership. He also said that Ukraine wants to reintroduce Russian in the Donbass. But in the end, nothing happened. My impression was that nothing could happen, because everything else was decided in Washington. That was fatal. Because the result will now be that Russia will be tied more closely to China, which the West should not want’.
-Victoria Nuland, who was at that time one of the top US State Department officials, stated in her interview in September 2024 that the Ukraine-Russia peace deal, which was close to being finalized in spring 2022, ‘fell apart’ because the US, the UK and other Western governments ‘advised’ the Zelenskyy government that it was not ‘a good deal.’
-Oleksii Arestovych, who was a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in spring 2022, said after leaving his position as an adviser of Zelenskyy that this was the most advantageous ‘draft of agreement’ that Ukraine could have. He stated that the last round of the peace talks in Istanbul was ‘completely successful negotiation’ and that the Ukrainian delegation even opened a bottle of champagne afterwards. Arestovych also said that ‘the Istanbul agreement was a protocol of intentions and was completely/90% prepared for a direct meeting of Putin and Zelenskyy.’ Arestovych also stated that he ‘knew that in two or three weeks there would be a meeting in Istanbul, and it should end the war altogether. And then the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. All this was decided, there was a calendar… I knew exactly the calendar of Istanbul meetings, everything was moving towards reconciliation.’He elaborated that Russian representatives offered the talks on the first day of the invasion, that the Istanbul agreements were ‘fully acceptable,’ and that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin was supposed to be on April 9, 2022. The former Zelenskyy’s adviser and a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks stated that the talks ended because the West decided to use Ukraine as a trap to fight Putin’s Russia.
-Alexei Venediktov, the well-connected former editor of the pro-Western Ekho Moskvy radio station, which was banned following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, commenting on the Nuland’s admission in September 2024 confirmed that the peace treaty ‘was already initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation’ and said that ‘he saw this signature.’
-Ambassador Oleksandr Chalyi, who participated in the peace talks with Russia in Spring 2022, stated that ‘we concluded’ the ‘Istanbul Communique’ and ‘were very close in... April to finalize our war with some peaceful settlement.’ He said that Putin ‘tried everything possible to conclude agreement with Ukraine.’ He noted that it was Putin’s ‘personal decision to accept the text of this communique.’
-source in Times on March 31, 2022, that the Johnson government ‘urged’ Ukraine not to ‘back down’ by accepting such peace deal under the terms negotiated in Istanbul and that the British prime minister ‘warned’ Zelenskyy in a phone call.
-Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, stated publicly that the West blocked a peace deal to end the Ukraine war in spring 2022 and used Ukraine for a proxy war with Russia in a failed strategy
This fact was also more recently directly confirmed by Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary for Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This history has been blacked out and hidden by virtually the entire Western mainstream media, but it is as well documented as anything could be.
Hopefully, new skeptics of the Ukraine war will take this article into consideration, and begin to rethink what the public was told about the war in Ukraine from the beginning.
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You wrote this from very basic pro Ukraine info. It seems youve never listened to Putin's stance. The oblasts that were bombed by Ukraine for 8 years before they voted to cede from Ukraine. They signed a mutual defence agreement with Russia before Putin went in to liberate them. Putin wont deal with zionist Zelensky as he is unelected. His signature has no ongoing meaning. Zelensky has murdered or jailed his political opponents, banned everything Russian including the church and books and refuses to hold an election.
The bigger picture is that he doesn't care how many Ukrainians are killed as he has been working with UK and David de Rothschild to clear the way for New Jerusalem. He signed a 100 year contract with UK for the land under the guise of defence and reconstruction. Zelensky is a zionist.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-ukraine-100-year-partnership-declaration/uk-ukraine-100-year-partnership-declaration
—Russia Out of Ukraine!
—Stop the US-Israeli War Against Iran!
—Solidarity Between Ukrainian, Russianz and Iranian Workers!
—US Military Out of Europe!
—Abolish NATO!
—No Sanctions and No Censorship!
—Workers of the World Unite!
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The equation is simple. Russia, the historic oppressor of the Ukrainian people for 300 years, is an imperialist power engaged in a colonialist invasion of an oppressed semicolonial nation.
There is no denying the increasingly reactionary character of the Ukrainian government grovelling before its imperialist backers. However, the character of the Ukrainian government is immaterial to the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination. Whether Ukraine is backed by the imperialist rivals of Russian imperialism for their own purposes does not negate the right of the Ukrainian people to self-determination and self-defense.
I support the historic position of Marxism as articulated by Lenin in defense of the oppressed, and with the working class of Ukraine and Russia, against the Russian imperialist invasion.
I celebrate the defeat of US imperialism and Israel by Iran. That is a victory for working people and the oppressed the world over, and a victory for working people within the United States. This is the biggest defeat of Trump and may help stall his authoritarian attacks on working people.
For the same reason the defeat of the Putin invasion would be a victory for the Ukrainian working class, to be able to better fight against the Ukrainian capitalists, and a gift to the working class and oppressed of Russia by weakening the anti-communist Putin regime and Russian imperialism.
_____________________
"𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙚."
V. I. Lenin
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲
First published in Pravda No. 82, June 28 (15), 1917
https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1917/jun/28.htm
…"No democrat, let alone a socialist, will venture to deny the complete legitimacy of the Ukraine’s demands. And no democrat can deny the Ukraine’s right to freely secede from Russia. Only unqualified recognition of this right makes it possible to advocate a free union of the Ukrainians and the Great Russians, a voluntary association of the two peoples in one state. Only unqualified recognition of this right can actually break completely and irrevocably with the accursed tsarist past, when everything was done to bring about a mutual estrangement of the two peoples so close to each other in language, territory, character and history. 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙚𝙘𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙚.
Russia’s revolutionary democrats, if they want to be truly revolutionary and truly democratic, must break with that past, must regain for themselves, for the workers and peasants of Russia, the brotherly trust of the Ukrainian workers and peasants. This cannot be done without full recognition of the Ukraine’s rights, including the right to free secession.
We do not favour the existence of small states. We stand for the closest union of the workers of the world against “their own” capitalists and those of all other countries. But for this union to be voluntary, the Russian worker, who does not for a moment trust the Russian or the Ukrainian bourgeoisie in anything, now stands for the right of the Ukrainians to secede, without imposing his friendship upon them, but striving to win their friendship by treating them as an equal, as an ally and brother in the struggle for socialism.”
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"𝗜𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹, 𝗲𝘁𝗰.) 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖.𝗖., 𝗥.𝗖.𝗣. 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.
…𝗥.𝗖.𝗣. 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀; 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲. 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻-𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗨𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻."
V. I. Lenin
Draft Resolution Of The C.C., R.C.P.(B.)
On Soviet Rule In The Ukraine
Delivered: November, 1919
https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1919/nov/x01.htm
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V. I. Lenin
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
https://www.marxists.org/archive/lenin/works/1916/jan/x01.htm
𝟒. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣-𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙚𝙡𝙛-𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨
"𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝘆, 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗯𝗲 𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 “𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁” 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳-𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 than the numerous cases of the bourgeoisie utilizing republican slogans for the purpose of political deception and financial robbery, for example, in the Latin countries, have had in inducing them to renounce republicanism."