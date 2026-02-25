The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pf soto's avatar
pf soto
4h

Sounds like limited hangout! The Iranian govt DOES NOT arrest let alone murder women who don’t where the head scarf. Do you not know how well women are treated in Iran? Maybe a lunatic did something like. We have plenty of them in USRael.

And they don’t shoot peaceful protesters, unlike ISRael. Nor do they start wars. 🙄

Reply
Share
1 reply
wilter downs's avatar
wilter downs
4h

This is why you can't take all of the Iranian diaspora Human Rights Groups seriously. They all get funded by the NED, and that makes them untrustworthy propaganda.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture