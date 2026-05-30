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Judy Richardson's avatar
Judy Richardson
3h

Shame on The Guardian. I have trusted them for unbiased republicans.

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Mark Kandutsch's avatar
Mark Kandutsch
4h

So sad how The Guardian has become such a terrible force for warmongering and propaganda: yet somehow it retains the pretense that it is a relatively Left new organization

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