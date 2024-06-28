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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jun 29, 2024

They won't correct it. The media lies to smear those who oppose power and never admit when they're wrong. Think about how no one in the Western Media will admit to all the lies and hoaxes surrounding October 7th that they pushed.

The Media serves the powerful, not the people.

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Fiona Long's avatar
Fiona Long
Jun 30, 2024

Thank you so much for this timely piece- since Julian has been home here in Australia the murdoch press is doing their best to repeat these lies and smears against him to change public opinion- thankfully most Australians are now educated about his case and everyone is very relieved and happy he is home. We can see Stella Assange has her hands full defending him against this though when she should just be able to relax and focus on her family - articles like this that correct the lies are truly appreciated!

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